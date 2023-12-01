Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Preload Times & Download Size

Developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new open-world game set within the universe of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise. Here’s everything you need to know about the preload times, as well as the download and install size for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

When Does Preload Start for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

With Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releasing on Dec. 7, 2023, it’s likely that preloads will start on Dec. 5, two days before its official launch.

Ubisoft has yet to confirm when exactly the game will be available for preload, but going off of previous games and recent preload trends, players who have pre-ordered the game should be able to start downloading it a couple days before hand.

What the Download Size Is

As for the download and install sizes, well, make sure to set aside enough space on your hard drives as this is a pretty hefty game. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora weighs in at 90GB worth of space on PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This is a pretty sizeable game even for modern video game standards, rivaling the likes of Call of Duty, which is notorious for taking up tons of space on consoles and PC. It’s worth keeping in mind that Frontiers of Pandora will also be adopting a season pass model, which means that it’s likely that we’ll see future DLCs and expansions for the game as well, further adding to its already large file size.

In addition to that, if you’re playing on PC, you’ll need to install the game to an SSD, instead of just a regular HDD.

That’s all you need to know about the preload times and download size for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.