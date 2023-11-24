Is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Coming to Steam?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has plenty of eager individuals starting to prepare for release by planning which platform they’ll be playing on. For this reason, many gamers may be wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be an easy addition to their Steam Library.

We’ve got all the information you need to know, so follow along below.

Will Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Be Available on Steam?

The simple answer is no, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be available on Steam, at least not immediately on the launch date of Dec. 7, 2023. The reason for this is that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is published by Ubisoft, who are selling the PC version of the game exclusively through their own digital market, Ubisoft Store.

While this has certainly earned criticism from fans who have a preference for Steam and Steam Deck users in particular, there is nothing that can be done to get around this. However, as many gamers have pointed out through discussions on Reddit, the game will probably make an appearance on Steam much later down the track if sales are lacking or Ubisoft wants to reach a wider audience, as they have done this with previous titles including Far Cry, Watch Dogs and Assassin’s Creed.

All we can do for now is either opt to download the game on release day through the Ubisoft Store and jump right into the action or simply wait until the possibility of it being available through Steam occurs — though the latter will very likely take an unknown long while to occur if it all.

That’s everything you need to know about if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on Steam. For more helpful game guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics regarding all things Avatar, such as what Banshees are, explained.