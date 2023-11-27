The upcoming action-adventure, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, is inspired by the highly successful movie franchise directed by James Cameron. Developed by Massive Entertainment, the game has already been announced for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S but is Avatar Frontiers of Pandora coming to Nintendo Switch?

Will Avatar Frontiers of Pandora be Released on Nintendo Switch?

Image Source: Ubisoft

Unfortunately Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will not be released on Nintendo Switch. As the Switch is an older generation console, it will not be able to handle the high performance and high graphics required to run Avatar Frontiers of Pandora successfully. The only platforms able to run this new game will be PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be an open-world setting where players get to play in first-person as the Na’vi. The game is set after everything that happened in the first Avatar movie. You will adventure across the Western Frontier with other Na’vi clans in an attempt to protect Pandora from the RDA. This means it could be worth watching the first Avatar movie again to brush up on your Na’vi knowledge.

The game is set for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7, 2023. The file size for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is unknown as yet but for PC it is estimated at approx. 90GB.

Will Avatar Frontiers of Pandora be Released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Just like the Nintendo Switch, it is assumed these older generation consoles are not powerful enough to run Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. This means it will not be available to play on PS4 or Xbox One, unfortunately. It is also not going to be coming to the Steam libraries.

That is all we have on the Switch release of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora! For more help and tips, find Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guides below!