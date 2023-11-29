Does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is coming to all platforms on December 7, 2023 but will we be able to play with friends when it arrives? Read on to find out if Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has co-op multiplayer.

Can You Play With Friends in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Players will be very pleased to learn that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will have co-op multiplayer. The open-world adventure game is developed by Ubisoft and is set in a world based entirely on the film series created by James Cameron. The game is set after the events of the first Avatar movie and players will take on the role of a Na’vi orphan captured and trained by the Resources Development Administration.

Image Source: Ubisoft

You will embark on a journey through the Western Frontier region, learning about your origins and battling the RDA. This will be a tough and exciting adventure so bringing a friend along would be ideal. Luckily, the game fully supports two-player co-op, but with one condition. If you want a friend to join your game they must also have unlocked the mission you are about to undertake. If your friend has not yet unlocked the area/mission you want to play through then they won’t be able to join your game.

When your friend enters your game you will also be able to trade gear and share basically anything you have found while playing with them. All of the gear found while you play together will carry over to your individual single-player games.

Is There Local Co-Op Multiplayer in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

There is no local multiplayer option, unfortunately, so you won’t be able to join a friend in the same room unless you have two consoles or PCs! There is also no news on whether there will be crossplay capabilities for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft are not known for utilizing crossplay in their games so it is unlikely it will be available with this title.

So although there may be a couple of restrictions, it will certainly be worth joining a friend to play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora together when the game is released as long as you are on the same platform! For more help and tips check out more Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guides below.