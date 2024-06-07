Arcane Odyssey Magic Tier List (June 2024)

Building your character in Arcane Odyssey is as intricate as theory-crafting in Path of Exile. You have to combine different accessories, armor, enchants, and modifiers, all in an effort to min-max your character as far as possible. However, the first big choice you’ll have to make is to choose which magic you’ll use. To learn what the best ones are, continue to our ultimate Arcane Odyssey magic tier list.

Arcane Odyssey Best Magic Tier List

Image Source: Vetex via Twinfinite

I tried to make the tier list as accurate as possible, taking into account all the synergies that each magic has and how well they work for stat builds that can wield more than one magic. Still, don’t take it as a rule of thumb since you can make literally any magic OP if you know how to play it. Ultimately, using what you think is most cool might be better than using what’s “meta.”

S Tier Arcane Odyssey Magics

Shadow : It has no synergies, but that really doesn’t matter, as it works on its own on all spellcasting builds, especially on Mage. All of its stats are simply good. I use it with something that has a DoT, like Magma, Fire, or Glass, but you can use it with anything, really.

: It has no synergies, but that really doesn’t matter, as it works on its own on all spellcasting builds, especially on Mage. All of its stats are simply good. I use it with something that has a DoT, like Magma, Fire, or Glass, but you can use it with anything, really. Light : Some might disagree with me, but there is nothing more obnoxious than fighting a full attack-speed Light Mage. You can be basically perma-blinded. It works well on Conjurer, too. It only synergizes with Crystal, but you can use any DoT you like instead.

: Some might disagree with me, but there is nothing more obnoxious than fighting a full attack-speed Light Mage. You can be basically perma-blinded. It works well on Conjurer, too. It only synergizes with Crystal, but you can use any DoT you like instead. Explosion : A really solid magic. It has a huge size, good damage, and synergizes well with most heat and area denial magics. I think self-explosions work better than placed, but it’s really a personal preference.

: A really solid magic. It has a huge size, good damage, and synergizes well with most heat and area denial magics. I think self-explosions work better than placed, but it’s really a personal preference. Magma: Good with literally any build and has excellent synergies with Fire, Ash, Metal, and Glass. It is slow, though, but it more than compensates for that with its other stats and clashing advantages. Also, it clears the most status effects of all magics in the game.

A Tier Arcane Odyssey Magics

Plasma : You can make it work on basically any build, and it has a lot of synergies. Fighting styles work well with it, too.

: You can make it work on basically any build, and it has a lot of synergies. Fighting styles work well with it, too. Lightning : A solid choice for literally any build in AO, but its synergies for Mage are kind of meh. The best one is probably Glass. It’s fast and fun to play.

: A solid choice for literally any build in AO, but its synergies for Mage are kind of meh. The best one is probably Glass. It’s fast and fun to play. Fire : It has great DoT damage, it’s fast, and it has AoE. Plus, it synergizes well with almost all other non-cold magics. Virtually any build can use it effectively.

: It has great DoT damage, it’s fast, and it has AoE. Plus, it synergizes well with almost all other non-cold magics. Virtually any build can use it effectively. Acid: Works best for Conjurers and has many synergies if you want to use it on a Mage. The speed, size, and damage are all solid, making this magic very well-rounded.

B Tier Arcane Odyssey Magics

Poison : Arguably the best magic for Conjurers in Arcane Odyssey because of its really strong DoT effect. However, I don’t see it in many other builds.

: Arguably the best magic for Conjurers in Arcane Odyssey because of its really strong DoT effect. However, I don’t see it in many other builds. Glass : Combined with Acid, it makes for a really strong Mage build for PvP. It doesn’t even have to be Acid, as any big magic like Fire, Magma, etc. can work. Also, pretty good for Conjurers.

: Combined with Acid, it makes for a really strong Mage build for PvP. It doesn’t even have to be Acid, as any big magic like Fire, Magma, etc. can work. Also, pretty good for Conjurers. Snow : If you are using it on Conjurer/Mage, Snow is a great magic. It synergizes well with Wind, Water, and Ice mostly. However, I rarely see it in that many different builds, and because of its lack of versatility, I don’t want to rank it higher.

: If you are using it on Conjurer/Mage, Snow is a great magic. It synergizes well with Wind, Water, and Ice mostly. However, I rarely see it in that many different builds, and because of its lack of versatility, I don’t want to rank it higher. Ice : Having Ice and Snow in the same tier just makes sense. Ice is more versatile but a bit worse on its own. Also, allows you to make solid ground in PvP above water, which can really come in clutch.

: Having Ice and Snow in the same tier just makes sense. Ice is more versatile but a bit worse on its own. Also, allows you to make solid ground in PvP above water, which can really come in clutch. Metal: Its strong points are AoE and damage. It works well for both Paladins and Conjurers, and it has synergies if you want to use it on a Mage. However, I don’t think it’s really meta for PvP right now.

C Tier Arcane Odyssey Magics

Crystal : It’s okay as a standalone magic, but it doesn’t synergize well with many others. Metal works well with it, from my experience.

: It’s okay as a standalone magic, but it doesn’t synergize well with many others. Metal works well with it, from my experience. Ash : Its primary function is area denial. It has good synergies with all heat-based magics, but on its own, it is literally the worst magic in Arcane Odyssey. Use it only as a secondary or with Thermo Fist.

: Its primary function is area denial. It has good synergies with all heat-based magics, but on its own, it is literally the worst magic in Arcane Odyssey. Use it only as a secondary or with Thermo Fist. Earth : It is mainly used with Fighting Styles but is also good for Conjurers. It has high damage, but its other stats and uses are limited.

: It is mainly used with Fighting Styles but is also good for Conjurers. It has high damage, but its other stats and uses are limited. Water: I think it is fairly underwhelming, and it relies on synergies and being used defensively. As far as I know, Paladins use it mainly, and Mages with Lightning and Ice/Snow.

D Tier Arcane Odyssey Magics

Wind : It’s okay as a secondary magic, but on its own is virtually useless in PvP. The synergies are kind of meh also.

: It’s okay as a secondary magic, but on its own is virtually useless in PvP. The synergies are kind of meh also. Wood : Even though it has a cult following, I think Wood is pretty mid overall. It has very few uses in strong builds, the notable exemption being the Wood Conjurer.

: Even though it has a cult following, I think Wood is pretty mid overall. It has very few uses in strong builds, the notable exemption being the Wood Conjurer. Sand: I almost forgot it existed. That’s how bad it is right now. The only reason you would pick it up is as a secondary because of its synergy with bleeds.

Now that you’ve gone through the tier list and learned how different magic perform in Arcane Odyssey, building your character should be much easier. For more Roblox tier lists, including ones for Anime Defenders and A Hero’s Destiny, be sure to bookmark the Roblox hub on Twinfinite.

