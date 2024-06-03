Anime Last Stand is a gacha-based experience on the Roblox platform that features some of the most iconic anime characters, including Guts, aka Black Swordsman, from Kentaro Miura Berserk anime and manga series, whom you can use to clear the story and different game modes. That said, keep reading our guide as we explain how to get Guts in Anime Last Stand.

Recommended Videos

Getting Guts in Anime Last Stand

Image Source: Anime Last Stand via Twinfinite

In Anime Last Stand, you can get Guts by performing gacha pulls on Banner 2, which you can access in the Summon section in the central hub area. Since Guts is a Celestial rarity unit, the chance of obtaining him from the banner is a meagre 0.5%.

Moreover, to hit the pity for the Celestial unit, you must perform 250 gacha pulls on Banner 2, where each pull costs 75 Emerald for normal users and 60 Emeralds for VIP users.

Image Source: Anime Last Stand via Twinfinite

So, for 250 pulls, you need 18,750 Emeralds with no VIP and 15,000 with VIP. That’s not it. Even if you get a Celestial unit, the chances of it being Guts, aka Black Swordsman, still depend on RNG.

How to Unlock Banner 2 in Anime Last Stand

You can unlock Banner 2 in Anime Last Stand by progressing the main story until Hollow Dimension Act 6. Once you do that, you unlock Planet Nemak, which is required to unlock the banner.

How to Get Emerald in Anime Last Stand

Image Source: Anime Last Stand via Twinfinite

You can get Emeralds by completing main quests, tasks, and other activities in Anime Last Stand. Apart from that, you can also purchase it from the Shop area in exchange for Robux.

That said, if spending money or progressing the game is too much for you, you can also use Anime Last Stand redeem codes to get Emeralds for free.

That concludes our guide on how to get Guts in Anime Last Stand. For more on the game, check out the Anime Last Stand Trello link, tier list, and how to get saber guides.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more