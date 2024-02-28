Wondering how to get Saber in Anime Last Stand? This Roblox TDS game is packed with characters to unlock, with Saber (or Knight King as it’s officially known) releasing alongside the long-awaited Update 1. If you want to add this powerful unit to your inventory and defeat enemies with ease, this guide is here to help.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Anime Last Stand Saber

The only way to get Saber in Anime Last Stand is to unlock it via the Summon mechanic.

As it’s a gacha game at heart, the latest operator to arrive in Anime Last Stand is locked behind the random spins you can spend in-game currency on. The current drop rate for Saber sits at just 0.5%, meaning you’ll have to get incredibly lucky.

It’s also worth noting that due to copyright, the game instead labels Saber as Knight King. Therefore, if you’re looking out for it in your inventory or on the Summons menu, this is the name to spot.

Each spin of the banner costs 60 Emeralds, with ten summons costing 600 Emeralds. We recommend redeeming all the Anime Last Stand codes you can find to increase your Emerald stock and have a better chance.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Saber Stats in Anime Last Stand

You won’t want to spend too many Emeralds on trying to unlock Saber, because it isn’t the best unit in the whole game.

Without any upgrades it does 1,280 damage. This is respectable, but still only middling within the overall tier list. Since Anime Last Stand is a tower defense game, a unit’s attacking power is crucial, and Saber isn’t the most reliable on that front. Despite this, each upgrade bolsters its attacking power by around 1,000. By the time you reach the first level cap of 75, it’ll do 53,100 damage, making it much more viable for endgame players.

As an AoE unit, Saber does get more powerful with substantial upgrades. Its range goes from 15 to 35 overall, which is about what you’ll need for the toughest levels prior to the infinite section of the game. Equally, it has a maximum SPA stat of 8, which again isn’t fantastic but is adequate if placed alongside units that can fire much faster.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Saber in Anime Last Stand and using it in combat. For more on the game redeem the latest Anime Last Stand codes. We’ve also got Project Baki 3 codes and Eternal Piece codes to redeem.