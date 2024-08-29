The ruins scattered throughout Visions of Mana are tied to questlines and the procurement of rare weapons alike, so it’s in your best interest to find them all. Fortunately, we’re here to help with a detailed guide on all Visions of Mana ruins locations. Let’s get into it!

Recommended Videos

Where to All Ruins in Visions of Mana

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

There are a total of eight Ruins to track down in Visions of Mana. All of them are fairly easy to reach so long as you stray from the main quest path a bit, and you can even go to them as soon as you gain access to the area they’re located in.

It should be noted, however, that finding them before you take on the side quest Traces of the Ancients won’t mark them as discovered. As such, we recommend you don’t try to track all of these Ruins down until you’ve accepted the quest, which becomes available after you unlock Vuscav and can travel across the world’s oceans. After that, you can backtrack and start to cross off the Ruins from your list in the order provided below.

Charred Passage Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first Ruins you can find in Visions of Mana are the Charred Passage Ruins.

To reach them, head northeast from Tianeea or north from the southern beach. As you approach the grey stone structure, the Ruin will officially be discovered with a cutscene. Note that you don’t have to enter the Ruins proper, and can simply approach its exterior to prompt the discovery.

Aery Passage Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Next up are the Aery Passage Ruins. They’re on the southernmost portion of the area’s map, and can be reached by taking the narrow roads from either the eastern or western portions of the area.

Make your way down to the southern section of the map. After you reach the archways in front of the Ruins, they’ll be officially marked off of your list of ancient locales you need to discover.

Lefeya Drifts Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

After that, you can make your way to the Lefeya Drifts to find the third set of Ruins in Visions of Mana.

From the Mt. Gala Entrance, head north until the road opens up into a wider snow field. Once there, head northwest and you’ll hit some stone structures. These are part of the Ruins, and they’ll be scratched off your list as soon as you get close enough to them.

Fallow Steppe Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The fourth set of Ruins you can find are in the Fallow Steppe.

To reach them as quickly as possible, enter the area from the Rhatta Harbor entrance and then head southeast. Doing so takes you directly to the road which leads you around some rock walls and into a valley. Continue into the valley a little ways and you’ll come to the entrance of the ruins.

Pritta Ridge Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Fifth on the list are the Pritta Ridge Ruins, and they’re some of the easiest to find in the game.

Once you’re in the area, fast travel to the Luka Ruins. Once there, turn south and then walk forward until you hit the stone archway which marks the entrance to the ancient dwelling. Doing so marks the location as discovered, and brings you one step closer to completing this Visions of Mana quest.

Ahrvet Pasture Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Next up are the Ahrvet Pasture Ruins.

To reach them, start from the Illystana entrance and continue west along the road. Keep going until you go under the large bridge and come to a fork in the road. Turn right, and then circle back down the new road so that you go up and to the left to climb a nearby ridge. Continue down the road, and it’ll eventually bring you to the ruins’ entrance.

Khaswia Moors Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The seventh set of Ruins are in the Khaswia Moors.

From the Free City of Tsaata, head down the road to the left and continue north until you hit a fork in the road. Once there, go down the right path and continue on this new road until it brings you to the ancient structure. After you get close enough, it’ll register as discovered.

Zawhak Desert Ruins Location

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The eighth and final vestiges of a bygone age you can find in Visions of Mana are located in the Zawhak Desert.

Starting from the Dock in the map’s upper left corner, you can travel east along the road all the way to the upper right corner of the area. Doing so brings you to the area’s Ruins and marks off the last location you needed to find.

What Do You Get for Finding All Ruins in Visions of Mana? Explained

After you’re done finding all of these structures of ages past, you can reap the rewards; and there are quite a few.

In addition to the Lucre and items offered to you by the quest giver, these Ruins also house dangerous enemies which are at a much higher level than anything else in the immediate area. Should you defeat them, you’ll be given a massive amount of experience, though we don’t recommend taking them on until you’re at least level 30.

After you defeat said monsters, you can then access the hidden treasures locked within the deepest parts of these structures. Sad treasures are some of the strongest weapons you can get in the base game, and can set up your party members for success in all but the most difficult battles that lie ahead of you.

To top all of this off, you get the Vestiges of the Past Trophy and Achievement for your troubles, which brings you one step closer to the title’s hard to get Platinum or 100 percent completion marker.

And that’s everything you need to know about where all of the Ruins locations are in Visions of Mana. For more on the game, take a look at our guides on where to find every Chalice and every Behind the Scenery location.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy