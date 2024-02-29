All Sylkis Green Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Once you reach The Dustbowl in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you’re tasked with finding some Sylkis Greens to help Billy’s Chocobo Piko. The only problem is, the game isn’t great about showing you where they are or how to get them.

Fortunately, we’re here to help.

How to Get Every Sylkis Green in FF7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

There are a total of six ways to get Sylkis Greens in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. All of them are tied to interactions you can have with characters throughout The Dustbowl, and you’ll need to track down at least three yourself in order for said interactions to start. After you’ve done this, Billy’s friend Esther marks the rest on your map so that they’re easier to find.

We’ve listed them all down below for your convenience, and in the order which was easiest for use to find.

Desert Rush Sylkis Green Location

First up is the Sylkis Green offered at the Desert Rush, which can be found across from the Chocobo Tack shop.

This location offers the chance to play a box smashing minigame similar to the one offered by the kids in Sector 5 in Final Fantasy VII Remake, but with a few twists. In addition to the usual large and small boxes and time bonus boxes, there are also boxes that can only be destroyed after you activate them with battery boxes.

Do your best to explore the area for battery boxes and keep pushing higher up into the tower it’s set in. So long as you earn the first rank with your score, you can walk away with their Sylkis Green.

Peculiar Card Players Sylkis Green Location

Next up is the Sylkis Green tied to the Peculiar Card Players. To get it, talk to the Card Vendor across from Chadley.

Once you do, he’ll inform you about some strange Queen’s Blood players he wants you to challenge. All three of them are in a covered area to the east of the community notice board.

Once you reach them, you need to beat all three in Queen’s Blood Matches. While you can customize your deck specifically for each player, we found success against all three with a deck centered around gaining ground fast via the Security Officer, Titan, and Shiva. Even if it looks like you won’t win the match, you can press the options button and select the Retry tab to immediately begin a new round.

After you beat all three, make your way back to the card vendor and report your success. He rewards you with a free Sylkis Green for your efforts.

The Bartender’s Untended Garden Sylkis Green Location

After that, you can head to the local bar and talk to the bartender there to trigger the Untended Garden Sylkis Green task. He’s one of the easier ones to spot, as his quest marker appears once you get close enough to his bar.

After you speak with him, he gives you a key to the gate blocking Bandit’s Bluff so that you can check on his garden, and you can find the gate to the north of the item shop.

After that, the path leading to the garden is fairly linear. Follow it until you reach the Fiends attacking the garden, and you can collect another Sylkis Green after they’re dealt with.

Stalkers? Sylkis Green Location

As you wander around the Dustbowl, the characters that knocked Cloud and his party out will appear and start to follow Cloud. They block your path until you go down into an alley, and you then need to fend them off.

Their fight is fairly easy, and it can be made even easier if you spam offensive Abilities and swap into Punisher mode whenever they try to attack you.

Once they’re defeated, they give you a Sylkis Green to ensure you don’t hurt them again.

Swindler’s Seminar Sylkis Green Location

After you enter the section of the Dustbowl blocked off by debris by crouching under and into a small space, you can discover Conniving Caglio and his pupils. He tasks you with figuring out which of them is telling the truth, and promises you a prize if you succeed.

To make a long story short, the one telling the truth is Thirsty Usaine on the left. Report this to Conniving Caglio, and he gives you your hard-earned Sylkis Green.

Beast Battleground Sylkis Green Location

Finally, there’s the Beast Battleground Sylkis Green. To find it, head toward the ladder leading down into the Beast Battleground. It can be found along the path to the left of Caglio and his pupils.

Climb down the ladder, and then speak to the Beast Battleground organizer. You can then take on the Sylkis Cup challenges, which net you a Sylkis Green so long as you complete all three.

Remember to utilize Cloud’s Punisher mode, and you shouldn’t have much trouble with these challenges. Once they’re all dealt with, you’ll have obtained yet another Sylkis Green.

What Do You Get for Finding Every Sylkis Green?

After you gather all six Sylkis Greens in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you can give three of them to Billy to restore Piko’s energy completely. He can then help you win the race to free your friends and progress the main story.

The other three can then be given to Esther in exchange for her special Chocobo gear. This is the only way to get this gear too, so it’s well worth it to take some extra time to get every possible Sylkis Green you can.

And that covers everything we have on how to get every Sylkis Green in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. There’s plenty more challenging tasks in the game though, and we recommend you utilize our guides to make them less annoying. In particular, our guides on where to find all the Refurbished Materials in Costa Del Sol and how to reach the Desert in the Corel region are well worth a look.