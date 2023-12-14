The postal service is working overtime in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1! With so many gifts to deliver Sgt. Winter decided to use Ship It! Express but can’t remember where the package centers are located. Help him find all Ship It! Express locations and get a Winterfest reward in Fortnite.

Where to Find All Ship It! Express Locations in Fortnite

The very first Winterfest Quest you must complete is to locate and visit one of the Ship It! Express package centers. Once you step foot at the location you will have completed the quest and gained your reward. With this in mind, let’s see how many Ship It! Express locations there are and where they can be found on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are three Ship It! Express buildings on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map. They can each be found in the following locations:

Ritzy Riviera

Hazy Hillside

South of Pleasant Piazza

Ship It! Express is the company who puts out those little flying drones you see in Fortnite hot spots (yellow named locations). When you visit one of the Ship It! Express buildings you will see a lot of these now-empty drones scattered about the place.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

It may be worth remembering where the Ship It! Express locations are in case future quests require you to visit or pick up packages! For now, however, you only have to visit one of the Ship It! Express locations to complete your quest. While you are at that location, you can also start the next quest to investigate the stolen present stashes.

That’s all for this Ship It! Express locations Winterfest quest! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 hints and tips, including what other quests are coming up this Winterfest, check out our guides below.