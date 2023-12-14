Will There Be a Fortnite Winter Royale 2023?

Wondering if Fortnite Winter Royale 2023 is coming any time soon? In the game’s first few years, Epic Games ran Christmas-themed tournaments to win real cash and in-game boosts, but things have gone quiet in the years since. Let’s look at whether Winter Royale is back for 2023.

Will There Be Fortnite Winter Royale 2023?

As it stands, there will not be a Fortnite Winter Royale tournament in 2023.

In previous years where this competitive side of Fortnite emerged, the preliminary rounds started in November, with the final stages taking place in December. As we’re halfway through December now and haven’t heard anything, it’s safe to assume that Fortnite Winter Royale isn’t returning this year.

That’s not too much of a surprise, though. The most recent Winter Royale tournament took place in 2019, and hasn’t returned in the years since. Therefore, that previous incarnation of competitive Fortnite for the holiday season likely won’t be back.

That’s not to say there aren’t any winter-themed Fortnite tournaments to partake in, however. As per the official Fortnite Competitive X account, there’s a range of Cash Cup tournaments to win cash prizes, running weekly over the holiday season. To qualify, you’ll need to progress up the Fortnite Ranked ladder:

Make sure to hit Gold I in Ranked Battle Royale and/or Zero Build to compete in this week's tournaments:



🟢 Solo Victory Cash Cup

🟠 Duos Cash Cup

🟡 Duos Zero Build Victory Cash Cup — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) December 6, 2023

As such, Fortnite Winter Royale seems to have phased out in favor of the Cash Cup bracket. While it now goes by a different name, you can still compete with all of this year’s Winterfest decorations around you!

Image Source: Epic Games

What Are the Fortnite Winter Royale 2023 Rewards?

Since there isn’t an offical Winter Royale in Fortnite this year, there aren’t concrete rewards. However, winners of the ongoing Cash Cup tournaments can earn up to $1,000 per applicable win. Rather than an overall bracket leading to one final winner, Fortnite Cash Cups instead reward you based on placement per match, leading to an overall lower prize pool as a result.

In-game, you can also earn the special High Society Ranker Glider for earning at least 75 points in any ranked session. If you play in the PlayStation-specific events and earn 25 points, you’ll bag an exclusive loading screen, too.

