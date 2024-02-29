All Seventh Infantry Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Junon Parade section of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is more interactive than you think, and the proof lies in the Seventh Infantry Units. The number of troops you manage to find affects how their performance can go, which means it behooves you to find every last soldier.

Fortunately, we’re here to help you do just that.

Where to Find All 7th Infantry Units in Junon in FF7 Rebirth (7th, Assemble! Trophy)

While you might only need to find five groups of Seventh Infantry soldiers in order to progress the main quest, it is possible to find all 10 Seventh Infantry Units in Junon in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. They’re scattered around Junon proper though, and you need to speak to them or trigger cutscenes tied to them in order to get them to join you for the parade.

We’ve laid out all of their locations down below. You can gather them in whatever order you wish, but this one was the fastest and most efficient for us.

Seventh Infantry Group 1 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The first group is to the right of Junon Proper Entrance next to Rufus Cutout and join you after you take a picture of them.

Seventh Infantry Group 2 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

After that, you can find the Second group up next to railing on the left looking up at the Junon cannon. Speak to them and they’ll make their way toward the barracks.

Seventh Infantry Group 3 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The third group is at the item shop in the shopping center. Chat them up to make them realize they need to get back in time for the parade.

Seventh Infantry Group 4 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

To gather the fourth group, head to the Barracks and then go up the stairs to reach the Assembly Room. Once there, you can find the Seventh Infantry units talking to reporters about their upcoming performance.

Seventh Infantry Group 5 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

For the fifth group, head to the top level of the barracks and look in the back near the lockers. The troops can be found Speculating about Rufus’ plans.

Seventh Infantry Group 6 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

After that, head to the Full Arsenal Weapon Shop and make your way to the bottom floor. Once there, you can find the sixth group next to the large cannon.

Seventh Infantry Group 7 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

Once they’re rounded up, exit the Full Arsenal and go to the right to discover the Glabiscent Bar. Head inside, and the seventh group of Soldiers will join you after a brief cutscene.

Seventh Infantry Group 8 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

Group number eight can then be found in the Materia shop next to a green crystal. Grab their attention, and they’ll join you promptly.

Seventh Infantry Group 9 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

After that, head to the upper right corner of the Junon city map. Once there, you can find the Larboard Garrison building. Head inside, and then go down the stairs in the back to reach the Storeroom. After that, make your way to the ninth group of troops in yellow and remind them that the parade is starting soon.

Seventh Infantry Group 10 Location

For the tenth and final Seventh Infantry group, head out of the Larboard Garrison building and then go up the stairs to the right of the movie theatre. Take the stairs all the way up, and then go inside the Le Sourire bar. You can then find the troops on an elevated section near the entrance. Collect them, and you’ll be rewarded for your efforts with the 7th, Assemble! Trophy.

What Does Gathering All 10 Seventh Infantry Troops Do in FF7 Rebirth? Explained

Image Credit: Square Enix

The 7th, Assemble! Trophy isn’t the only reward you reap though. After you return to the Seventh Infantry commander, you can choose which units get to perform in the parade based on the Troops you gathered.

These Chosen troops can then make the performance easier or harder based on how organized their formation is. For example: If you have all five Security Officer units participate, then they get a big Formation Bonus and the performances are made easier.

At the same time though, you can throw in several different unit types to make the performances harder in exchange for a more entertaining performance. Doing so gives you a better chance to earn a commendation and “win” the parade so to speak, which nets you a Trophy and a collectible.

The choice is up to you, and we recommend you go with whatever you feel in the moment. Opt for the easy route if you aren’t in the mood for a challenging minigame, and jump on the opportunity for a challenge if you really want to get every Trophy you can.

Can You Replay the Seventh Infantry Parade Minigame?

Bear in mind, however, that you only get one chance to pull off the parade performance in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

After the parade section is completed, you can’t replay it unless you load up an old save or return to the section via New Game Plus. This is largely due to the narrative and plot, as Cloud and the gang are outed as terrorists at the end of the parade and forced to flee Junon proper as a result.

As such, you won’t get a second chance to earn a commendation for the Seventh Infantry if you fail to impress Rufus with your performance. Keep this in mind, and make sure you don’t regret your decision later on.

And with that, you’re all caught up on how to find every Seventh Infantry member in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like where to find every Quest, how to get every Summon in the game, and how to find all of the refurbished materials for Johnny’s Clones in Costa Del Sol.