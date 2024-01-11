Call of Duty

All Rewards For The Boys: Supe Siege Event in Modern Warfare 3

Time to get supe'd up!

mw3 The Boys Supe Siege Event
Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As per usual Activision is rolling out more and more events to keep the player base engaged and interested in MW3 and Warzone. The brand new The Boys: Supe Siege event seems to only take place in Modern Warfare 3 so get ready to grab some TEMP V and annihilate the competition.

All Rewards For The Boys: Supe Siege Event in Modern Warfare 3

During the Event, players will need to queue up in the specific ‘The Boys’ Kill Confirmed mode to complete challenges that offer a variety of rewards. In this Supe’d up version of Kill Confirmed fallen operators will drop doses of TEMP V giving temporary power-ups like Heat Vision to decimate the enemy.

  • Get one kill with Operator Heat Vision in The Boys mode to earn a Calling Card.
  • Using the DDoS Field Equipment deactivate 20 pieces of equipment to earn an Emblem.
  • Get four Operator takedowns with the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle to earn a Battle Pass Tier Skip.
  • Get two Operator takedowns in one life while using the Overkill Vest, five times to earn a Large Decal.
  • Get 15 Operator takedowns with Akimbo attachments to earn a Weapon Charm.
  • Get 7 Operator takedowns using Lethal Equipment like Grenades, Breacher Drones, Semtex, and C4 to earn a Double XP Token.
  • Finally, complete all challenges to earn “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint which features a 150-round magazine and incendiary ammunition.

While you’ll undoubtedly get access to TEMP V fairly often don’t neglect your loadout for some easy kills. Bring your best MTZ-762, some high-powered lethals, the Overkill Vest, a secondary with the Akimbo attachments, and the DDoS field equipment. You can comfortably create a loadout that has every piece of needed utility for the upcoming event.

The Boys: Supe Siege Start Date

The Boys: Supe Siege will begin on the same day as Season 1 Reloaded launches on January 17th. So make sure you’ve got the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle leveled up and ready to go for an easy time completing the challenges.

That’s all the information we have on All Rewards For The Boys: Supe Siege Event in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all the best Call of Duty related content, updates, news, and much more!

Related Posts

About the author

Tyler Towers

Tyler is a skilled Freelance Writer for Twinfinite, specializing in the most popular FPS games like Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant. He is also keenly interested in MOBAs and JRPGs, no matter how obscure they may be. With his Game Design degree from Sheffield Hallam University, Tyler has the expertise and knowledge to provide in-depth gaming industry coverage. When he is not knee-deep in ELO hell, he devotes his time to taking care of his beloved ragdoll cat, Ace.

More Stories by Tyler Towers

Comments