As per usual Activision is rolling out more and more events to keep the player base engaged and interested in MW3 and Warzone. The brand new The Boys: Supe Siege event seems to only take place in Modern Warfare 3 so get ready to grab some TEMP V and annihilate the competition.

All Rewards For The Boys: Supe Siege Event in Modern Warfare 3

During the Event, players will need to queue up in the specific ‘The Boys’ Kill Confirmed mode to complete challenges that offer a variety of rewards. In this Supe’d up version of Kill Confirmed fallen operators will drop doses of TEMP V giving temporary power-ups like Heat Vision to decimate the enemy.

Get one kill with Operator Heat Vision in The Boys mode to earn a Calling Card.

Using the DDoS Field Equipment deactivate 20 pieces of equipment to earn an Emblem.

Get four Operator takedowns with the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle to earn a Battle Pass Tier Skip.

Get two Operator takedowns in one life while using the Overkill Vest, five times to earn a Large Decal.

Get 15 Operator takedowns with Akimbo attachments to earn a Weapon Charm.

Get 7 Operator takedowns using Lethal Equipment like Grenades, Breacher Drones, Semtex, and C4 to earn a Double XP Token.

Finally, complete all challenges to earn “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint which features a 150-round magazine and incendiary ammunition.

While you’ll undoubtedly get access to TEMP V fairly often don’t neglect your loadout for some easy kills. Bring your best MTZ-762, some high-powered lethals, the Overkill Vest, a secondary with the Akimbo attachments, and the DDoS field equipment. You can comfortably create a loadout that has every piece of needed utility for the upcoming event.

The Boys: Supe Siege will begin on the same day as Season 1 Reloaded launches on January 17th. So make sure you’ve got the MTZ-762 Battle Rifle leveled up and ready to go for an easy time completing the challenges.

