All RDA Weapons Ranked in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

With the RDA in town, life is never going to be peaceful in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which means combat is something players will have to get used to as soon as possible. Other than using the Na’vi weapons, it can often be satisfying to turn the tables on the enemy. This ranking of all the RDA weapons in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will definitely come in handy.

RDA Weapons in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are four main RDA weapons that players will get the chance to wield during their time on the moon, which are not surprisingly, all ranged options. While ammo may be scarce, these weapons are definitely worth using if you need high damage that will also make light work of the advanced technology that the RDA uses. Sadly, they cannot be crafted like the Na’vi weapons, and can only be found in the wild.

Image Source: Ubisoft

#4 Shotgun

The boomstick is definitely a great choice to have when you are going up against the RDA in close quarters. Its high damage is balanced by its lack of range and the spread, but if you can get near an AMP or any of the helicopters and let loose, very little stands a chance of stopping your march to freedom.

#3 RPG

When it comes to the explosive power of an RPG, not even the hardiest of AMP Commandos can withstand the blast. The problem is that, despite its long range and damage potential, you probably won’t be able to find enough ammo to decimate the entire RDA army. As such, prudent use of this devastating weapon of significantly large destruction is recommended, and saved for the most dangerous of threats.

#2 Stun Grenade

An excellent tool to be used from the early game to the end, the Stun Grenade may be small, but it should not be underestimated at all. Chuck one of these into groups of enemies and watch them stand helpless, unable to defend themselves from your arrows and bullets. Then you can go about your business without a fuss.

#1 Assault Rifle

The old, dependable assault rifle is unsurprisingly the best RDA weapon there is. It shoots fast and accurately, and deals quite a bit of damage as well. More importantly, as you defeat AMPs after AMPs, you can refill your ammo quite easily, allowing you to keep going. Just watch out for those reload times, and the RDA will live to regret ever bringing their weapons to Pandora.

