Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Beginner Tips & Tricks

Exploring Pandora on your own without any guidance can be a daunting task, especially with how overwhelming everything feels at the start. That’s where we come in, though. Here are some Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora beginner tips and tricks to help you get started.

Use Your Na’vi Senses

This is undoubtedly the most important tip anyone can give you in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Think of your Na’vi senses as the equivalent to Eagle Vision in Assassin’s Creed, except way more useful.

Frontiers of Pandora isn’t very good at telling you what your objectives are or where you need to go, even in Guided Mode, but your Na’vi senses will never lead you astray. By holding down R1 or RB to activate them, look out for the light blue glow on the screen — that indicates your objective marker and tells you where you need to go.

Your Na’vi senses are also great for a ton of other things, like pinpointing enemy weaknesses, identifying new flora and fauna, and also indicating enemy positions when you’re trying to infiltrate an RDA site. When in doubt, use your Na’vi senses.

Increase Your Health Pouch Capacity First

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be a deceptively challenging game. After all, with your enhanced strength and speed, you might be tempted to charge headfirst into combat, but that’s an incredibly bad idea as your character can be very squishy. You start the game with only two healing charges, but you can increase that number by progressing through the Memories of the Survivor skill tree.

Your first port of call should be to increase your health and your health pouch capacity, allowing you to gather more health items and heal more regularly during combat. That extra charge makes quite a huge difference, and should increase your survivability in general.

Unlock Your Fourth Weapon Slot

After increasing your health pouch capacity, you’ll then want to focus on unlocking an extra weapon slot. There are quite a few different weapons to play around with in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; you’ve got your Na’vi weapons, as well as your RDA weapons, which are the more traditional human weapons like guns and rifles.

There are five Na’vi weapons and three RDA weapons, and they all come with their own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to customize your loadout based on your own preferences and play style. Unlocking a fourth weapon slot via the Memories of the Warrior skill tree will give you more diversity and versatility.

Get Acquainted With Your Jumps

Until you get your Direhorse or Ikram, you’ll have to hoof it in Frontiers of Pandora. That means getting around on foot and getting acquainted with how traversal works in this game. The good news is that your Na’vi comes equipped with some pretty impressive jumping capabilities, allowing you to cover more distance with less work.

By pressing the B or circle button, you’ll perform a normal jump. However, you can hold it and release to perform a high jump. You can also perform a double jump by pressing it again in midair, but only after you’ve progressed through the story to unlock your first Ancestor Skill. Finally, you can also hold it down while sprinting, then release to perform a long jump.

Long story short, your jumps are the key to getting around efficiently, so make sure to play around with them at the start.

Don’t Eat or Harvest Polluted Items

I don’t know about you, but it really ruins my day when I eat, like, rotten stuff. Anyway, no matter what you do, do not eat or cook Polluted items. Most of the ingredients you find in Pandora will be fresh, but it’s important to note that all ingredients in the vicinity of an RDA site will be Polluted.

Polluted items are a lot less efficient in cooking, healing, and crafting, and are never worth the effort. However, once you manage to clear out an RDA site, the environment goes back to normal, and all ingredients become fresh again.

To take things one step further, you might also want to consider focusing on harvesting ingredients during rainy weather. The quality of the ingredients will be higher during this time, and you have a better chance of getting Pristine items. The better the quality of your resources, the more useful your healing items and crafted gear will be.

Use Your Spare Parts Wisely

Finally, as you’re exploring Pandora, you’ll also slowly start to build up a small stash of Spare Parts. These are one of the currency types in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and you can exchange them with Trader NPCs for new weapons, clothing, and equipment. This can be very useful if you need a serious gear upgrade, but we also recommend keeping a reserve for yourself.

This is because certain types of ammo can only be crafted with Spare Parts, and you don’t wanna be empty when you need it most.

And those are a few beginner tips to help you get started in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.