Who all is invited to the party?!

In a game with a name like Party Animals, it certainly wouldn’t be much of a party without plenty of adorable characters to choose from. As one of the standout features, there’s not only a vibrant variety of animals to start with in the base roster, but plenty of new fluffy faces are constantly being added to the game daily and weekly. If you’re wondering who all is a part of this big party, here is our handy guide to all playable characters in Party Animals.

Entire Roster of Playable Character in Party Animals (Including Special Collaborations)

There are a total of 12 characters in the game’s base roster that are playable immediately. Alongside them are a number of rare characters that can be unlocked via Surprise Eggs and just by leveling up to 100. On top of that are special collaboration characters that become available for a limited time in the game’s Item Shop, and can be acquired with either Nemo Bucks, Cookies, or actual currency.

We’ve listed every given character and their color/costume variants (and achievements to unlock them if applicable), along all special collaboration characters that have been offered thus far.

Nemo

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

The default, mascot character of Party Animals; an adorable corgi “who gets along well with cats”.

Color Variants – Golden Nemo (comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game) Happy (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Yolk Nemo (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ menu) Nemo (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Melon Nemo (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Honeydew Happy (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Cowboy Nemo (unlocked via Item Shop when available; 800 Nemo Bucks) Jetpack Nemo (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Space Nemo (unlocked by reaching Level 94) Royal Nemo Gordon Nemo (IP Collab; unlocked via G-Man Achievement) Golden Knight Nemo (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Platinum Knight Nemo (unlocked via the ‘Platinum Animal’ achievement)



Coco

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A funny “green and yellow” crocodile with shades, bling, and a big toothy smile.

Color Variants – Golden Coco (comes with the Deluxe Edition of the game) Pink Coco (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Dark Coco (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Orange Coco (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Lava Coco (unlocked via the ‘Diamond Merchant’ achievement) Blue Coco (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Coco (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – PJ Coco (unlocked by reaching Level 49) Pink PJ Coco (unlocked in Item Shop when available) Dark PJ Coco (unlocked via the ‘Fight Everywhere’ achievement) Pinecoco (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Orange Pinecoco (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Bathrobe Coco Voodooco (unlocked in Item Shop when available; 6,000 Nemo Bucks) Pirate Coco (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Otta

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute little otter who “simply lives in the present”.

Color Variants – Golden Otta (unlocked via the ‘Navy Otters’ Achievement) Pink Otta (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Yolk Otta (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Milky Otta (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Otta (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Viking Otta (unlocked by reaching Level 63) Dark Viking Otta (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Diver Otta (unlocked by reaching Level 82) Mafia Otta (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Underbite

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A goofy-looking dinosaur who was crowned the “400th Annual International Nose Biting Champion”, yeeowch.

Color Variants – Goldtooth Underbite (unlocked via ‘Who Did That’ Achievement) Pink Underbite (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Dark Underbite (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Lava Underbite (unlocked via ‘Mine Cart Carnage’ Achievement) Teal Underbite (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Blue Underbite (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Underbite (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Ancient Underbite (unlocked by reaching Level 41) Goldtooth Ancient Underbite (unlocked via the ‘Band of Brothers’ Achievement) Dark Ancient Underbite (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Orange Ancient Underbite (unlocked in Item Shop when available) Lava Ancient Underbite (unlocked via the ‘Patte D’or’ Achievement) Fieldbite (unlocked by reaching Level 75) Pilot Underbite (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Harry

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A silly duck who apparently looks like all other ducks.

Color Variants – Golden Harry (unlocked via the ‘Hot Shot’ Achievement) Pink Harry (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Dark Harry (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Orange Harry (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Harry (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Storm Harry (unlocked by reaching Level 34) Yellow Storm Harry (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Lava Storm Harry (unlocked via the ‘Touch Down’ Achievement) Detective Harry (unlock via the Item Shop when available) Bathrobe Harry Punchbag Harry (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Dark Force Harry (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Carrot

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

The fluffiest of rabbits who praises the carrot.

Color Variants – Golden Carrot (unlocked by completing the ‘Piece of Cake’ Achievement) Pink Carrot (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Moo Carrot (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Insane Carrot (unlocked via the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Achievement) Yolk Carrot (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Milky Carrot (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Dark Carrot (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Carrot (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Moon Carrot (unlocked via completion of the ‘Throw Mooncake’ Weekly Challenge; limited-time event item) RGB Moon Carrot (unlocked for 22,500 Cookies via the Item Shop; limited-time event item) Red Cap Carrot (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Armed Carrot (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Rabbit God Carrot (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Knight Carrot (unlocked by reaching Level 100)



Uni

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A glorious unicorn who is “magical and lazy”.

Color Variants – Zebra Uni (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Uni (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Boxer Uni (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Dark Boxer Uni (unlocked via the ‘Dream Team’ achievement) White Dragon Uni (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Lloyd

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A charming-looking goose who “is very fluffy”.

Color Variants – Pink Lloyd (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Dark Lloyd (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Lloyd (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Autumn Lloyd (unlocked via the Item Shop when available for 2,250 Cookies) Canada Lloyd (unlocked by reaching Level 69) Rich Lloyd (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Barbie

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A buff little gorrila who “has a tender heart and muscles of steel”.

Color Variants – Lava Barbie (unlocked via the ‘Tarzan’ Achievement) Snow Barbie (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Barbie (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Fighter Barbie (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Pink Fighter Barbie (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Banana Barbie (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Lava Banana Barbie (unlocked via the ‘Airline VIP’ Achievement) Ancient Barbie (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Snow Ancient Barbie (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Barbie in Black (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) AFL Barbie (unlocked by reaching Level 88)



Tiagra

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A fluffy, striped tiger who is the proclaimed “King of Tigerland”.

Color Variants – Pink Tiagra (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Milky Tiagra (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Tiagra (unlocked via Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Boxer Tiagra (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Flame Boxer Tiagra (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Prince Tiagra (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Genie Tiagra (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Warlord Tiagra (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Bacon

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A boisterous little pig who decrees that “bacon is power”.

Color Variants – Golden Bacon (unlocked via the ‘Nemo For Speed’ Achievement) Pumbaa Bacon (unlock for 900 Cookies in the Item Shop when available) Veggie Bacon (unlocked via the ‘Ice Block’ Achievement) Bacon (unlocked by reaching Level 10)

Costume Variants – Bajie Bacon (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Hula Bacon (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Sparcon (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Punk Rock Bacon (unlocked via the Item Shop when available)



Max

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute husky dog who is simply “trying to remember what I was trying to remember”.

Color Variants – Pink Max (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Lava Max (unlocked via the ‘Working Dog’ Achievement) Max (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Rich Max (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Silver Rich Max (unlocked via the ‘Keep On Keeping On’ Achievement) Pink Rich Max (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Granny Max (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Motor Max (unlocked for 6,000 Cookies via the Item Shop when available) Viking Max (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Macchiato

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute ginger cat who is oddly named after a coffee drink.

Color Variants – Golden Macchiato (available with the Deluxe Edition of the game) Pink Macchiato (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Grey Macchiato (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Purple Macchiato (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Lava Macchiato (unlocked via the ‘Jack and Rose’ Achievement) Blue Macchiato (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Macchiato (default skin; immediately available in base game)

Costume Variants – Orange Macchiato (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Lime Macchiato (unlocked via the ‘Less is More’ Achievement) Raincoat Macchiato (unlocked by reaching Level 56) Pink Raincoat Macchiato (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Blue Raincoat Macchiato (unlocked for 2,250 Cookies via the Item Shop when available) Lava Raincoat (unlocked via the ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Achievement) Armed Macchiato (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Sword Macchiato (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Valiente

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cow with a golden bell who is also a hard-punching vegan, quite the combination.

Color Variants – Moo Valiente (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Cattle Valiente (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Valiente (unlocked by reaching Level 3)

Costume Variants – Demon Valiente (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Cowboy Valiente (unlocked for 6,000 Cookies in the Item Shop when available) Highland Valiente (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Spartante (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Morse

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute moose with a fluffy scarf who insists they’re not pulling any sleighs for no one.

Color Variants – Pink Morse (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Sika Morse (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Morse (unlocked via Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Polar Morse (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Vodka Morse (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Viking Morse (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Sparky

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A classic name for a classic pooch who “cannot fit rules in his tiny eyes”.

Color Variants – Golden Sparky (unlocked via the ‘Who’s Laughing Now’ Achievement) Pink Sparky (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Blackeye Sparky (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Browneye Sparky (unlocked for 300 cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Sparky (unlocked via Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Convict Sparky (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) The One Sparky (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Boy-Sparky (unlocked via the Item Shop when available)



Tuskarr

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

An adorable, tusky walrus who is apparently “a force of nature”.

Color Variants – Pink Tuskarr (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Sand Tuskarr (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Tuskarr (unlocked via Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Pirate Tuskarr (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Sand Pirate Tuskarr (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) PJ Tuskarr (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Viking Tuskarr (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Hachi

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A fluffy little Shibu Inu dog with a rather famous name who “never forgets anyone that he has loved”.

Color Variants – Dark Hachi (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Orange Hachi (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Hachi (unlocked for 900 Cookies via the Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Kimono Hachi (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Lava Kimono Hachi (unlocked via the ‘Hot Dog’ Achievement) Blue Kimono Hachi (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Ronin Hachi (unlocked for 800 Cookies via the Item Shop when available) Fire Samurai Hachi (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Gold Samurai Hachi (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Garfat

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A very recognizable orange tabby with a purple bow and a very hilarious name.

Color Variants – Garfat (unlocked via the Item Shop when available)

Costume Variants – Hamlet Garfat (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Bathrobe Garfat Boss Garfat (unlocked for 12,000 Cookies in the Item Shop when available)



Lou

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute little beagle dog who is one with the sun.

Color Variants – Lou (unlocked for 900 Cookies from the Item Shop) Blue Lou (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

Costume Variants – Director Lou (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Robinlou (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Tactical Lou (unlocked for 6,000 Cookies via the Item Shop when available)



MoonMoon

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A feathery owl with big curious eyes who “loves trees”.

Color Variants – MoonMoon (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Blue MoonMoon (unlocked via the ‘Surfer Dogs’ Achievement) Fawn MoonMoon (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

Costume Variants – Pilot Moon (unlocked for 6,000 Cookies in the Item Shop when available) Magic Moon (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Fluffy

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

An adorable golden retriever dog who quite simply is “the greatest dog ever”.

Color Variants – Fluffy (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Milky Fluffy (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Yolk Fluffy (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Caramel Fluffy (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Dark Fluffy (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

Costume Variants – Knight Fluffy (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Curtis

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A curious-looking dinosaur who “sees everything”.

Color Variants – Curtis (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Pink Curtis (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Lava Curtis (unlocked via the ‘Fireworks’ Achievement) Insane Curtis (unlocked via ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Achievement) Devil Curtis (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

– Costume Variants – Dr. Curtis (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Goatee Dr. Curtis (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Hammer

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cool-looking hammerhead shark who bizarrely “loves apples”.

Color Variants – Hammer (unlocked by reaching Level 18) Silver Hammer (unlocked via the ‘Ball Weapon’ Achievement) Pink Hammer (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Dark Hammer (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu)

Costume Variants – Recycle Hammer (unlocked via Item Shop when available) Poshammer (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Pirate Hammer (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Pink Recycle Hammer (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Levi

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A dark-colored cat with what we could say is the most expected expression of a feline.

Color Variants – Levi (unlocked for 900 Cookies via the Item Shop when available) Dark Levi (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

Costume Variants – Dark Force Levi (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Dracula Levi (unlocked for 3,000 Nemo Bucks via the Item Shop when available) Twitch Levi (unlocked by watching Twitch streams of Party Animals during official event)



Yurusa

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute little bat that was added to the game on behalf of a fan art contest.

Color Variants – Yurusa (unlock via the Item Shop when available) Pink Yurusa (unlock for 300 Nemo Bucks via the Item Shop when available) Lava Yurusa (unlock via the ‘Chill in the Wind’ Achievement)



Bruce

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A well-named shark with some serious sunglasses.

Color Variants – Bruce (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Silver Bruce (unlocked via the ‘Friends’ Achievement) Pink Bruce (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Dark Bruce (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)

Costume Variants – Hoop Bruce (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Blue Hoop Bruce (unlocked via the Item Shop when available) Lava Hoop Bruce (unlocked via the ‘666’ Achievement) Dark Hoop Bruce (unlocked via Surprise Eggs) Wujing Bruce (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



Ori

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A whimsical and mythical creature introduced as an IP collaboration with Microsoft from the classic game Ori and the Forest.

Color Variants – Ori (unlocked via the Item Shop for 22,500 Cookies; limited-time event item)



Kiko

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A dapper dressed cat with a mysterious eye patch.

Color Variants – Kiko (unlocked by going to ‘Redeem’ in the Item Shop and typing in secret code “Beardbox”)



Kato

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A charming fluffy dog with a blue bow tie.

Color Variants – Kato (unlocked by going to ‘Redeem’ in the Item Shop and typing in secret code “KikoandKato”)



Bob

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

A cute little brown bear who seeks honey and a big bear hug.

Color Variants – Bob (unlocked by reaching level 26) Dark Bob (unlocked for 300 Cookies in the ‘Change Outfit’ Menu) Milky Bob (unlocked via Surprise Eggs)



That concludes our guide for all playable characters in Party Animals. We hope you find this helpful and let us know which characters are your favorite of the bunch.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Party Animals, as well as our official review of the game.