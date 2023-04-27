All PC, Mobile, and iOS System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail
Can you run it?
HoYoverse has managed to change the game yet again with another surprisingly polished and fiendishly addictive free-to-play gacha RPG. While the sci-fi fantasy experience blends dungeon crawling, social elements, and strategic turn-based combat into a unique cocktail, it’s safe to say that the game is a very premium-feeling title that may prove taxing to run on old hardware. With that in mind, here are all the PC, Mobile, and iOS minimum requirements for Honkai Star Rail. Let’s dive in, shall we?
PC System Requirements for Honkai: Star Rail
Minimum
- Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5 Processor or higher
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or higher
- Storage: 20GB available space
Recommended
- Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7 Processor or higher
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or higher
- Storage: 20GB available space
Mobile System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail
- CPU: Snapdragon 845 or newer, Kirin 810 or newer, Dimensity 720 or newer
- RAM: 4 GB or more
- OS: Android 8.1 or newer
- Storage: 7GB
iOS System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or newer
- iPad Air (3rd Generation), iPad mini (5th Generation), iPad Pro (2nd Generation), iPad (8th Generation) or higher
- Storage: 7GB
If you do own a device that isn’t compatible, you’ll be able to download HSR, but when you try and play the game, you’ll likely be hit with crashes, black screens, or infinite loading issues.
So, with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the PC, Mobile, and iOS minimum requirements for Honkai Star Rail. In the meantime, here’s how to level up fast in the game. Or for even more, go ahead and browse the links below before you go.
- Can You Pet Peppy the Dog in Honkai Star Rail? Answered
- Honkai Star Rail To: The Faint Star Quest Guide
- How to Level Up Fast in Honkai Star Rail
- All Honkai Star Rail Lightning Characters
- What the Max Level Cap Is in Honkai Star Rail