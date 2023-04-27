All PC, Mobile, and iOS System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse has managed to change the game yet again with another surprisingly polished and fiendishly addictive free-to-play gacha RPG. While the sci-fi fantasy experience blends dungeon crawling, social elements, and strategic turn-based combat into a unique cocktail, it’s safe to say that the game is a very premium-feeling title that may prove taxing to run on old hardware. With that in mind, here are all the PC, Mobile, and iOS minimum requirements for Honkai Star Rail. Let’s dive in, shall we?

PC System Requirements for Honkai: Star Rail

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 Processor or higher

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or higher

Storage: 20GB available space

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 Processor or higher

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or higher

Storage: 20GB available space

Mobile System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail

CPU: Snapdragon 845 or newer, Kirin 810 or newer, Dimensity 720 or newer

RAM: 4 GB or more

OS: Android 8.1 or newer

Storage: 7GB

iOS System Requirements for Honkai Star Rail

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or newer

iPad Air (3rd Generation), iPad mini (5th Generation), iPad Pro (2nd Generation), iPad (8th Generation) or higher

Storage: 7GB

If you do own a device that isn’t compatible, you’ll be able to download HSR, but when you try and play the game, you’ll likely be hit with crashes, black screens, or infinite loading issues.

So, with that, we come to the end of our guide on all the PC, Mobile, and iOS minimum requirements for Honkai Star Rail. In the meantime, here’s how to level up fast in the game. Or for even more, go ahead and browse the links below before you go.

