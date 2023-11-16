All New Ninja Joining the Roster in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the latest title in the Ninja Storm series, tying the story of all previous games into one, and expanding into the Boruto universe. With the arrival of Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections comes the largest playable ninja roster in history, with several new additions. Here’s everything you need to know about all playable characters in the game.
In Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, there are ten new playable characters, all existing from the Boruto timeframe. This includes a mix of heroes and villains, as well as both grown-up Naruto individuals and shinobi youth from the Boruto era. Here is a complete list of all new characters added to the playable roster:
- Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)
- Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage)
- Ashura Otsutsuki Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)
- Indra Otsutsuki
- Boruto Uzumaki (Karma)
- Kawaki
- Boro
- Jigen
- Koji Kashin
- Delta
In addition to the ten new additions, the roster from previous titles will be included, meaning there is over 130 different playable ninja in the game. Here is a complete breakdown of the familiar faces you can expect to see battling it out around the Hidden Leaf and other notable locations:
*Note that there are additional costumes for the characters/forms, this list only identifies the build variants.
Naruto Uzumaki
- Part I (One-Tailed Form)
- Part II: Begining (Four-Tailed Form)
- Part II: Sage Mode (Six-Tailed Form)
- Part II: Five Kage Summit (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)
- Part II: Shinobi World War (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)
- Part II: Tailed Beast Mode (Kurama Mode)
- Part II: Six Paths Sage Mode (Kurama Mode)
- The Last (Tailed Beast Sage Mode)
- Seventh Hokage: Road to Boruto (Kurama Mode)
Sasuke Uchiha
- Part I: Black Outfit (Sharingan Mode)
- Part I: Blue Outfit (Curse Mark Stage 2)
- Part I: Initial Uniform (Sharingan Mode)
- Part II: Beginning (Curse Mark Stage 2)
- Part II: Black Outfit (Curse Mark Stage 2)
- Part II: Taka (Mangekyo Sharingan)
- Part II: Mangekyo Sharingan (Armored Susanoo)
- Part II: Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan (Humanoid Susanoo)
- Part II: Rinnegan (Complete Body – Susanoo)
- The Last (Complete Body – Susanoo)
- Boruto Era: Wandering Shinobi (Complete Body – Susanoo)
Sakura Haruno
- Part I (Maiden’s Anger Mode)
- Part II: Beginning (Herculean Mode)
- Allied Shinobi Forces (Strength of a Hundred Seal)
Sai (Fast Writing Mode)
- Casual Outfit
- Allied Shinobi Forces
Ino Yamanaka
- Part I (Covered With Flowers Mode)
- Part II (Hundred Scattered Flowers Mode): Beginning
- Part II (Hundred Scattered Flowers Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces
Shikamaru Nara
- Part I (Shadow Imitation Mode): Genin Uniform
- Part I (Shadow Imitation Mode): Chunin Uniform
- Part II (Strategy Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces
Choji Akimichi
- Part I (Berserker Rage Mode)
- Part II: Beginning (Expansion Mode)
- Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Butterfly Mode)
Kiba Inuzuka
- Part I (Fang Mode)
- Part II (Food Pills Mode): Beginning
- Part II (Food Pills Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces
Hinata Hyuga
- Part i (Byakugan Mode)
- Part II (Twin Lion Fists Mode): Beginning
- Part II (Twin Lion Fists Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces
Shino Aburame
- Part I (Beetle Mode)
- Part II (Beetle Mode): Beginning
- Part II (Beetle Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces
Gaara
- Part I (Brutal Sand Mode)
- Part II: Beginning (Shukaku)
- Part II: Five Kage Summit (Kazekage Mode)
- Allied Shinobi Forces (Kazekage Mode)
Kankuro
- Part I (Puppet Dance Mode)
- Part II: Beginning (Salamander Mode)
- Part II: Five Kage Summit (Scorpion Mode)
- Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Scorpion Mode)
Temari
- Part I (Wind Covered Mode)
- Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Beginning
- Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Five Kage Summit
- Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Allied Shinobi Summit
Neji Hyuga (Byuakugan Mode)
- Part I
- Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces
Rock Lee (Eight Gates Mode)
- Part I
- Part II: Beginning
- Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces
Tenten
- Part I (Ninja Tool Summon Mode)
- Part II (Ninja Tool Summon Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces (Bashosen Mode)
Kakashi Hatake
- Young Kakashi (White Light Blade Mode)
- Part I (Sharingan Mode):
- Part II: Beginning (Mangekyo Sharingan)
- Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Mangekyo Sharingan)
- Part II: Double Sharingan (Complete Body – Susanoo)
Konohamaru Sarutobi (Determination Mode)
Hinabi Hyuga (Bakugan Mode)
- The Last
Jugo (Curse Mark Mode)
- Casual Outfit
Karin (Angry Mode, Attracted Mode against Sasuke only)
- Casual Outfit
- Prisoner Outfit
Suigetsu Hozuki (Water Arm Mode)
- Casual Outfit
Rin Nohara (Isobu)
Obito Uchiha
- Young Obito (Sharingan Mode)
- Tobi Suit (Unmasked)
- Masked Man (Sharingan Mode)
- Akatsuki Cloak (Sharingan Mode)
- Shinobi World War (Sharingan and Rinnegan Mode)
- Unmasked (Sharingan and Rinnegan Mode)
- Six Paths (Sword of Nunoboko)
Yamato (Wood Release Mode)
- Part II
Might Guy
- Parts I-II (Eight Gates Mode)
- Allied Shinobi Forces (Eight Gates Mode)
- Birth of the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki (Eight Gates Released Formation)
Iruka Umino (Strict Sensei Mode)
- Allied Shinobi Forces
Asuma Sarutobi (Flying Swallow Mode)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Shisui Uchiha (Complete Body Susanoo)
Tobirami Senju (Water Release Mode)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Hashirama Senju
- Alive (Chakra Blades Mode)
- Sage Mode (Wood Release: Wood Human Technique)
Hiruzen Sarutobi (Hokage Mode)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Kushina Uzumaki (Red Habenero Mode)
- Casual Outfit
Minato Namikaze
- Flak Jacket (Yellow Flash Mode)
- Hokage Cloak (Yellow Flash Mode)
- Reanimation (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)
Jiraya (Sage Mode)
- Parts I-II
Orochimaru (White Snake Mode)
- Parts I-II
- Akatsuki Cloak
Tsunade (Herculean Mode, Creation Rebirth)
- Parts I-II
Chiyo (Chikamatsu Ten Puppets Mode)
- Alive
A (Raikage Mode)
- Five Kage Summit
- Raikage Cloak
- Reanimation
Killer B (Gyuki)
- Casual Outfit
- Samehada
Darui (Black Lightning Mode)
Onoki (Tsuchikage Mode)
Mei Terumi (Mizukage Mode)
Mifune (Samurai Mode)
Hanzo (Salamander Mode)
- Reanimation
Rasa (Kazekage Mode)
- Reanimation
Mu (Tsuchikage Mode)
- Reanimation
Gengetsu Hozuki (Mizukage Mode)
- Reanimation
Yugito Nii (Matatabi)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Yagura (Isobu)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Utakata (Saiken)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Han (Kokuo)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Roshi (Son Goku)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Fu (Chomei)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Kaguya Otsutsuki (Rinne Sharingan and Byakugan Mode)
Madara Uchiha
- Reanimation (Rinnegan Mode)
- Reanimation Resolved (Complete Body – Susanoo)
- Six Paths (Rinne Sharingan and Limbo: Border Jail)
Itachi Uchiha
- Anbu
- Akatsuki Cloak
- Reanimation
Nagato
- Pain (God Mode)
- Reanimation (Six Paths Mode)
Konan (Angel Mode)
Kisame Hoshigaki (Samehada Fusion Mode)
- Akatsuki Cloak
Hidan (Jashin Ritual Mode)
- Pre-Akatsuki
- Akatsuki Cloak
Deidara (C2 Dragon Mode)
- Pre-Akatsuki
- Akatsuki Cloak
- Reanimation
Kakuzu (Shinzo Mode)
- Pre-Akatsuki
- Akatsuki Cloak
- Reanimation
Sasori (Human Puppet Mode)
- Pre-Akatsuki
- Akatsuki Cloak
- Reanimation
Kabuto Yakushi
- Casual Outfit (Chakra Scalpel Mode)
- Snake Cloak (Snake Mode)
- Sage Mode (Twin Demons Mode)
Kimimaro (Curse Mark Stage 2)
- Alive
Sakon and Ukon (Curse Mark Stage 2)
Kidomaru (Curse Mark Stage 2)
Tayuya (Curse Mark Stage 2)
Jirobo (Curse Mark Stage 2)
Haku (Ice Mode)
- Masked
- Unmasked
- Reanimation
Zabuza Momochi (Demon Mode)
- Alive
- Reanimation
Danzo Shimura (Released Seal Mode)
Boruto Uzumaki
- Casual Outfit
- Scientific Ninja Tool
- Naruto Outfit
- Kama (Kama Mode)
Sarada Uchiha (Sharingan Mode)
- Casual Outfit
- Chunin Exam
Mitsuki (Sage Mode)
Mecha-Naruto (Mecha-Kurama Form)
Kinshiki Otsutsuki
Momoshiki Otsutsuki
That's everything you need to know about all new characters and the playable roster in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.