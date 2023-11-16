All New Ninja Joining the Roster in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the latest title in the Ninja Storm series, tying the story of all previous games into one, and expanding into the Boruto universe. With the arrival of Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections comes the largest playable ninja roster in history, with several new additions. Here’s everything you need to know about all playable characters in the game.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – All New Playable Ninja

In Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, there are ten new playable characters, all existing from the Boruto timeframe. This includes a mix of heroes and villains, as well as both grown-up Naruto individuals and shinobi youth from the Boruto era. Here is a complete list of all new characters added to the playable roster:

Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)

Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage)

Ashura Otsutsuki Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode)

Indra Otsutsuki

Boruto Uzumaki (Karma)

Kawaki

Boro

Jigen

Koji Kashin

Delta

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – All Returning Playable Ninja

In addition to the ten new additions, the roster from previous titles will be included, meaning there is over 130 different playable ninja in the game. Here is a complete breakdown of the familiar faces you can expect to see battling it out around the Hidden Leaf and other notable locations:

*Note that there are additional costumes for the characters/forms, this list only identifies the build variants.

Naruto Uzumaki

Part I (One-Tailed Form)

Part II: Begining (Four-Tailed Form)

Part II: Sage Mode (Six-Tailed Form)

Part II: Five Kage Summit (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)

Part II: Shinobi World War (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)

Part II: Tailed Beast Mode (Kurama Mode)

Part II: Six Paths Sage Mode (Kurama Mode)

The Last (Tailed Beast Sage Mode)

Seventh Hokage: Road to Boruto (Kurama Mode)

Sasuke Uchiha

Part I: Black Outfit (Sharingan Mode)

Part I: Blue Outfit (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Part I: Initial Uniform (Sharingan Mode)

Part II: Beginning (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Part II: Black Outfit (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Part II: Taka (Mangekyo Sharingan)

Part II: Mangekyo Sharingan (Armored Susanoo)

Part II: Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan (Humanoid Susanoo)

Part II: Rinnegan (Complete Body – Susanoo)

The Last (Complete Body – Susanoo)

Boruto Era: Wandering Shinobi (Complete Body – Susanoo)

Sakura Haruno

Part I (Maiden’s Anger Mode)

Part II: Beginning (Herculean Mode)

Allied Shinobi Forces (Strength of a Hundred Seal)

Sai (Fast Writing Mode)

Casual Outfit

Allied Shinobi Forces

Ino Yamanaka

Part I (Covered With Flowers Mode)

Part II (Hundred Scattered Flowers Mode): Beginning

Part II (Hundred Scattered Flowers Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces

Shikamaru Nara

Part I (Shadow Imitation Mode): Genin Uniform

Part I (Shadow Imitation Mode): Chunin Uniform

Part II (Strategy Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces

Choji Akimichi

Part I (Berserker Rage Mode)

Part II: Beginning (Expansion Mode)

Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Butterfly Mode)

Kiba Inuzuka

Part I (Fang Mode)

Part II (Food Pills Mode): Beginning

Part II (Food Pills Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces

Hinata Hyuga

Part i (Byakugan Mode)

Part II (Twin Lion Fists Mode): Beginning

Part II (Twin Lion Fists Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces

Shino Aburame

Part I (Beetle Mode)

Part II (Beetle Mode): Beginning

Part II (Beetle Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces

Gaara

Part I (Brutal Sand Mode)

Part II: Beginning (Shukaku)

Part II: Five Kage Summit (Kazekage Mode)

Allied Shinobi Forces (Kazekage Mode)

Kankuro

Part I (Puppet Dance Mode)

Part II: Beginning (Salamander Mode)

Part II: Five Kage Summit (Scorpion Mode)

Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Scorpion Mode)

Temari

Part I (Wind Covered Mode)

Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Beginning

Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Five Kage Summit

Part II (Heavenly Fan Dance Mode): Allied Shinobi Summit

Neji Hyuga (Byuakugan Mode)

Part I

Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces

Rock Lee (Eight Gates Mode)

Part I

Part II: Beginning

Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces

Tenten

Part I (Ninja Tool Summon Mode)

Part II (Ninja Tool Summon Mode): Allied Shinobi Forces (Bashosen Mode)

Kakashi Hatake

Young Kakashi (White Light Blade Mode)

Part I (Sharingan Mode):

Part II: Beginning (Mangekyo Sharingan)

Part II: Allied Shinobi Forces (Mangekyo Sharingan)

Part II: Double Sharingan (Complete Body – Susanoo)

Konohamaru Sarutobi (Determination Mode)

Hinabi Hyuga (Bakugan Mode)

The Last

Jugo (Curse Mark Mode)

Casual Outfit

Karin (Angry Mode, Attracted Mode against Sasuke only)

Casual Outfit

Prisoner Outfit

Suigetsu Hozuki (Water Arm Mode)

Casual Outfit

Rin Nohara (Isobu)

Obito Uchiha

Young Obito (Sharingan Mode)

Tobi Suit (Unmasked)

Masked Man (Sharingan Mode)

Akatsuki Cloak (Sharingan Mode)

Shinobi World War (Sharingan and Rinnegan Mode)

Unmasked (Sharingan and Rinnegan Mode)

Six Paths (Sword of Nunoboko)

Yamato (Wood Release Mode)

Part II

Might Guy

Parts I-II (Eight Gates Mode)

Allied Shinobi Forces (Eight Gates Mode)

Birth of the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki (Eight Gates Released Formation)

Iruka Umino (Strict Sensei Mode)

Allied Shinobi Forces

Asuma Sarutobi (Flying Swallow Mode)

Alive

Reanimation

Shisui Uchiha (Complete Body Susanoo)

Tobirami Senju (Water Release Mode)

Alive

Reanimation

Hashirama Senju

Alive (Chakra Blades Mode)

Sage Mode (Wood Release: Wood Human Technique)

Hiruzen Sarutobi (Hokage Mode)

Alive

Reanimation

Kushina Uzumaki (Red Habenero Mode)

Casual Outfit

Minato Namikaze

Flak Jacket (Yellow Flash Mode)

Hokage Cloak (Yellow Flash Mode)

Reanimation (Nine-Tails Chakra Mode)

Jiraya (Sage Mode)

Parts I-II

Orochimaru (White Snake Mode)

Parts I-II

Akatsuki Cloak

Tsunade (Herculean Mode, Creation Rebirth)

Parts I-II

Chiyo (Chikamatsu Ten Puppets Mode)

Alive

A (Raikage Mode)

Five Kage Summit

Raikage Cloak

Reanimation

Killer B (Gyuki)

Casual Outfit

Samehada

Darui (Black Lightning Mode)

Onoki (Tsuchikage Mode)

Mei Terumi (Mizukage Mode)

Mifune (Samurai Mode)

Hanzo (Salamander Mode)

Reanimation

Rasa (Kazekage Mode)

Reanimation

Mu (Tsuchikage Mode)

Reanimation

Gengetsu Hozuki (Mizukage Mode)

Reanimation

Yugito Nii (Matatabi)

Alive

Reanimation

Yagura (Isobu)

Alive

Reanimation

Utakata (Saiken)

Alive

Reanimation

Han (Kokuo)

Alive

Reanimation

Roshi (Son Goku)

Alive

Reanimation

Fu (Chomei)

Alive

Reanimation

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Rinne Sharingan and Byakugan Mode)

Madara Uchiha

Reanimation (Rinnegan Mode)

Reanimation Resolved (Complete Body – Susanoo)

Six Paths (Rinne Sharingan and Limbo: Border Jail)

Itachi Uchiha

Anbu

Akatsuki Cloak

Reanimation

Nagato

Pain (God Mode)

Reanimation (Six Paths Mode)

Konan (Angel Mode)

Kisame Hoshigaki (Samehada Fusion Mode)

Akatsuki Cloak

Hidan (Jashin Ritual Mode)

Pre-Akatsuki

Akatsuki Cloak

Deidara (C2 Dragon Mode)

Pre-Akatsuki

Akatsuki Cloak

Reanimation

Kakuzu (Shinzo Mode)

Pre-Akatsuki

Akatsuki Cloak

Reanimation

Sasori (Human Puppet Mode)

Pre-Akatsuki

Akatsuki Cloak

Reanimation

Kabuto Yakushi

Casual Outfit (Chakra Scalpel Mode)

Snake Cloak (Snake Mode)

Sage Mode (Twin Demons Mode)

Kimimaro (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Alive

Sakon and Ukon (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Kidomaru (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Tayuya (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Jirobo (Curse Mark Stage 2)

Haku (Ice Mode)

Masked

Unmasked

Reanimation

Zabuza Momochi (Demon Mode)

Alive

Reanimation

Danzo Shimura (Released Seal Mode)

Boruto Uzumaki

Casual Outfit

Scientific Ninja Tool

Naruto Outfit

Kama (Kama Mode)

Sarada Uchiha (Sharingan Mode)

Casual Outfit

Chunin Exam

Mitsuki (Sage Mode)

Mecha-Naruto (Mecha-Kurama Form)

Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki Otsutsuki

That’s everything you need to know about all new characters and the playable roster in Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different Naruto topics to help you follow the way of the ninja, such as all Shinobi ranks in Naruto, explained.