Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Release Time & Platforms

The next generation of Ultimate Ninja Storm games has almost arrived, with Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections set to release in Nov. 2023.

If you’re a Naruto fan who’s eager to jump into the next Ninja Storm adventure and battle it out as your favorite Shinobi, then we have everything you’ll need to know in advance about the release time and available platforms.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is set to release worldwide on Nov. 16-17, 2023. However, the exact time of release will differ for each region. Here’s a list of exact release times for every region, as provided by Bandai Namco:

PT: Nov. 16, 3 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm connections will be available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Consoles. This title is also set to contain the largest Ninja Storm roster in history, bringing back plenty of familiar faces from Naruto and Boruto — believe it!

That's everything you need to know about the release dates, times, and consoles for the upcoming Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.