Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Release Time & Platforms

The next generation of Ultimate Ninja Storm has almost arrived.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
Image Source: CyberConnect2

The next generation of Ultimate Ninja Storm games has almost arrived, with Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections set to release in Nov. 2023.

If you’re a Naruto fan who’s eager to jump into the next Ninja Storm adventure and battle it out as your favorite Shinobi, then we have everything you’ll need to know in advance about the release time and available platforms.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – All Platforms & Release Date

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is set to release worldwide on Nov. 16-17, 2023. However, the exact time of release will differ for each region. Here’s a list of exact release times for every region, as provided by Bandai Namco:

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections release times
Image Source: Bandai Namco
  • PT: Nov. 16, 3 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • ET: Nov. 16, 6 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • BRT: Nov. 16, 8 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • GMT: Nov. 16, 11 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • CET: Nov. 17, at midnight for PC and console.
  • EET: Nov. 17, at 1 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • SAST: Nov. 17, at 1 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • MSK: Nov. 17, at 2 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • GST: Nov. 17, at 3 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • AST: Nov. 17, at 2 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • UTC+8: Nov. 17, at 7 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • KST: Nov. 17, at 8 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • JST: Nov. 17, at midnight for console.
  • NZDT: Nov. 17, at 12 PM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.
  • AEDT: Nov. 17, at 10 AM for PC, and Nov. 17 at midnight for console.

Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm connections will be available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Consoles. This title is also set to contain the largest Ninja Storm roster in history, bringing back plenty of familiar faces from Naruto and Boruto — believe it!

That’s everything you need to know about the release dates, times, and consoles for the upcoming Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty of Naruto topics that are sure to help you on your journey from Genin to Jonin and beyond, such as when the new Naruto series is due to release.

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

