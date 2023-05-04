Image Source: BNE Entertainment/Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the latest upcoming video game for the Naruto franchise, which has gained much hype for including a more extensive roster than previous Ninja Storm titles. We’ve taken this opportunity to review the rosters of playable ninja in these previous titles and identify a list of shinobi individuals who we think deserve a spot in Connections’ expanded roster. In no particular order, here are 10 ninja who deserve to be playable in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Anko Mitarashi

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Anko has always been one of the most interesting and popular side characters in the Naruto Franchise. She’s a powerful, badass Jonin who has some very dark history with Orochimaru, and she played a key role during the Chunin Exams. It would be really cool to have a female Snake Jutsu user in the Ninja Storm games, and considering Anko’s strong involvement with the Konoha Genin and their journey to becoming the next generation of Shinobi, it’s disappointing to see her put on the sidelines with every Ninja Storm game that releases. Please Ninja Storm connections, just give Anko a chance to shine again. It’s all I want.

Kurenai Yuhi

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Kurenai has a bit of a tragic tale regarding her role in Naruto. She’s most significantly remembered for trying to go up against Itachi Uchiha and failing miserably. While this was an awkward moment to watch unfold, many fans failed to remember that Kurenai was a high-leveled, Jonin rank Kunoichi and was the most powerful Genjutsu user in the Hidden Leaf at the Time. It’s a shame that her biggest fight was against the ridiculously strong Itachi Uchiha and that she never got an opportunity to show off her abilities elsewhere, minus a couple of insignificant filler episodes.

After doing her so dirty in her fights on-screen, the least the Naruto franchise could do is let us live out our own fights with her in-game, right? It’s what Kurenai deserves, especially since she is the only Genin Team Sensei to be absent as playable in the Ninja Storm games.

Inoichi / Shikaku / Choza (Old Ino-Shika-Cho)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

If there’s one thing most Naruto fans can agree on, it’s their love and respect for the old Ino-Shika-Cho team, fathers of our beloved Ino Yamanaka, Shikamaru Nara, and Choji Akimich. Choza, Shikaku, and Inoichi were some of the most beloved side characters in the entire Naruto storyline as strong and intelligent shinobi, responsible individuals who cared deeply for their children and the Hidden Leaf, and brave and selfless ninja until the very end.

With Shikaku and Inoichi passing in the Great Ninja War, including them as playable heroes in Ninja Storm Connections would be a brilliant way to honor them. Plus, there’d be endless fun in potential sparring matches against each other or even against their children with Free Battle against a friend or CPU.

Ibiki

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Few Shinobi are as tough as Ibiki, the scarred-up master of interrogation. Ibiki was one of the most important behind-the-scenes ninja during the plot of Naruto, and was the one responsible for interrogating and torturing hostile individuals to the Leaf — yikes!

Ibiki has always been referred to as extremely strong-willed, and a force to be reckoned with. He has intriguing mind-oriented Jutsu that could make for a really unique playable character in-game, and he’s since stepped into the role as a Jonin Sensei of Team 40 in Boruto, which makes him even more deserving of a spot on the Ninja Storm Connections rosteer.

Izumo & Kotetsu

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Izumo and Kotetsu were only ever side characters, but they still managed to win viewers over and find a special place in the hearts of Naruto fans. These two are partners and best friends and are never seen apart. They were always friendly faces to greet Naruto, and they helped to lighten the mood and provide a few laughs or words of encouragement whenever they showed up on the screen.

As two Chunin level Ninja, they’ve more than earned their spots on the roster, and it wouldn’t be all that hard to give them very basic but capable move sets based on their demonstrated skills in the show. Besides, could you all imagine the hilarious combos and Secret Technique moments that could come into play between these two? Because I can, and it makes me want them in the game more.

Omoi / Samui / Karui

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

I’ve loved this trio since their first moment on screen, so you can only imagine my disappointment when I realized they weren’t playable in the Ninja Storm titles. Killer Bee, Darui, and Cee aside, these three are some of the most notable characters from the Hidden Cloud Village, and they each carried entertaining dynamics that somewhat mirrored our beloved Team 7.

Omoi, Samui, and Karui are powerful ninja and some of the Hidden Cloud’s finest shinobi. They’re still even around doing their thing in Boruto, so it just makes sense to add them in at this point. If the roster is expanded and these guys are left in the dust, they might as well start their own village; the Hidden Dust Village — where all forgotten characters and Ninja Storm rejects — and retire to live out their days in a dark corner. Yes, that’s how badly I think they deserve a spot in the game. So please, Connections, just include them already!

Jigen Otsutsuki

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

While there are already a few notable playable Otsutsuki Clan members in the Ninja Storm games, such as Kaguya, Momoshiki, and Kinshiki, Jigen is the most deserving next candidate for the clan. In Boruto, Jigen is a monk who becomes the vessel for antagonist Isshiki Otsutsuki and eventually has his body completely invaded and taken over by the latter. He has a dark story, and a compelling set of abilities, making him an absolute monster in combat.

This could very successfully translate to a playable character with unseen abilities in previous Ninja Storm games, thanks to his unique toolkit, such as draining the chakra of his opponents, manifesting and shrinking matter in seconds, and high-leveled melee-combat mastery. I’ll be very surprised if Jigen isn’t included in the Ninja Storm Connections roster, but that won’t stop me from preaching his case here.

Chojuro

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

It’s always been a surprise to me that Chojuro had missed out on being included in the playable roster of Ninja Storm games, especially when characters who had much lesser roles in the franchise, such as the Sound Four, were given spots on the roster. Chojuro has always been one of the most important characters of the Hidden Mist Village, right up there with other big names such as Mei Terumi, Kisame Hoshigaki, Zabuza, and Haku.

Chojuro only continues to grow more important to the franchise during the Boruto era, where he steps into the role of the Hidden Mist’s Mizukage. This makes him one of the most deserving characters that should be added to the roster in Ninja Storm Connections, and I won’t bother hiding my disappointment if he misses out again.

Code

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Boruto isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It’s set in a much more modernized world and even has quite a few odd and bizarre plotlines. However, despite these oddities, Boruto contains many endearing and interesting characters that make up a strong cast of heroes and villains. Code falls into the latter, as both the secondary antagonist of the show and the last surviving member of the Kara organization.

Code’s power is undeniable, and he has some unique capabilities and battle techniques due to his extreme modifications, letting him weaponize parts of his body. This could transfer into quite a fun and enjoyable playable character, with movements that are pretty unique and different from anyone else on the roster.

Baryon Mode Naruto

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

I know what you’re thinking; the last thing the next Naruto game needs is more variations of Naruto. I get it; there are a million versions of Naruto and Sasuke in that game, and I can barely keep up with them. However, Baryon Mode Naruto stands out as a necessary addition. It is a new mode for the Boruto-era adult Naruto and holds a unique place as it’s created from the fusion of Naruto and Kumara’s Chakra coming together.

This mode is used in Naruto’s final battle against Ishikki Otsutsuki in the Boruto series, which happens to be one of the biggest fights in Boruto thus far. This Naruto form has done more than enough to make a mark as a worthwhile candidate and even has nice visual elements that seem to represent the will of fire, making it a true symbol of who Naruto is and his Shinobi way.

Related Posts