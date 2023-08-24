When Does the New Naruto Series Come Out? Answered

The Naruto franchise has received a slew of new announcements and projects tied to its 20th anniversary, and a key among them was the reveal that a new limited-run anime series is in the works. Little is known about the project at this point though, and if you don’t constantly have your finger to the pulse of the franchise’s developments, you may be wondering: When does the new Naruto series come out?

Worry not, as we’ve got all the information you’re looking for.

As noted in the initial reveal via the franchise’s main website, the new four-episode Naruto anime series is slated to come out in September of 2023. It has since been confirmed that the first episode will air on Sept. 3, 2023 as part of the Fall 2023 anime season, and the subsequent episodes will release weekly until all four have aired.

We should point out, however, that this is subject to change. Several series have seen delays in recent months due to a variety of factors, and it’s at least possible the same could occur with these 20th anniversary episodes.

Likewise, it hasn’t been confirmed where the series will be available for streaming. Crunchyroll is a safe bet given they host the rest of the series as well as Boruto, but we can’t say for certain at this time.

What Is the New Naruto Series About?

As for what the new episodes will cover, it’s good news for fans of the original Team 7.

They’ll be centered around the adventures of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and the rest of the cast back during the first half of the series. Though there might be an undercurrent of the events to come, the main focus will more than likely be their relationships between each other and the various members of the supporting cast.

For now, that’s everything we have to share regarding when the new Naruto series comes out. For more on the franchise, you can peruse the relevant articles we’ve got lined up down below.