All Mage Tycoon Codes (February 2024)

Updated March 1, 2023 We cast a hex to summon new codes!

Looking to be the top mage in Roblox Mage Tycoon? Well, it requires a lot of hard work, but whether you’re new to the game or you’re a veteran, the path to being the greatest wizard can be made that much easier with Roblox codes. Of course, if you just want to some freebies, too, here’s all Mage Tycoon codes available now.

All Available Mage Tycoon Codes

As of right now, all available Roblox codes in Mage Tycoon are as follows:

Epicrelease : Redeem this code to obtain 1,000 Cash.

: Redeem this code to obtain 1,000 Cash. 3klikes : Redeem this code to obtain 50 Gems.

: Redeem this code to obtain 50 Gems. 500kvisits: Redeem this code to obtain 50 Gems.

Get these codes redeemed while you still can before they make their way to the list below—the dreaded expired list!

All Expired Roblox Codes in Mage Tycoon

Sadly, the codes below are no longer valid in Mage Tycoon. If you attempt to use these codes, you will not receive the listed rewards.

There are no expired Roblox codes in Mage Tycoon at this time

How to Redeem Mage Tycoon Codes

Unlike, say, Soul Wars or Fly Race, Mage Tycoon hides away the code redemption page behind a few menus. It’s still easy to get to, but there are some extra steps involved. Here’s how it works:

Open the main menu. It’s located on the left-hand side, represented by an icon resembling a stack of books. Open Settings. It’s the cogwheel icon, at the end of the menu. Input a valid code. Go to the very bottom of the Settings menu to find the code redemption text box. Copy and paste or type the codes into the box and select REDEEM. Codes aren’t case sensitive, so it doesn’t matter if you use capitals or not.

There you have it: all Mage Tycoon codes available right now, so get them while they’re still hot. To find more Roblox codes and guides, check out the relevant links here at Twinfinite down below. Enjoy the free gifts in Mage Tycoon!