All Roblox Soul War Codes (January 2023)

If you’re a fan of anime-inspired games, then Roblox is the perfect place for you. Not only is it overflowing with manga-inspired titles, but there are also some really top-notch experiences that you can sink many hours into. Case in point: Soul War is a fun fight-’em-up that even boasts some RPG elements as well. For those who’ve arrived here, there’s a good chance you’re on the lookout for one thing: What are all Roblox Soul War codes in Roblox? Let’s get into the nitty gritty deets, shall we?

All Working Soul War Codes in Roblox

These are all the active codes that you can redeem right now for free stuff in Soul War:

!code 10Days! – 2x XP Boost

– 2x XP Boost !code RandomCash! – 10k Cash

– 10k Cash !code CrazyCommunity! – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code 4KPLAYERS! – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code RobloxServers – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code SORRY! – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code Update2ExpBoost – 2x XP Boost

– 2x XP Boost !code RaceRerollUpdate1 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code CashMoneyUpdate1 – 10k Cash

– 10k Cash !code WereSorryUpdate1 – 15k Yen

– 15k Yen !code CashMoney23 – 1k Yen

– 1k Yen !code 3kPlayers! – 2 hours 2x XP

– 2 hours 2x XP !code RaceReroll12024444 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code SPECIALREROLL – Special Reroll

– Special Reroll !code ANTICHEAT – 1k Yen

– 1k Yen !code SINNER – 1k Yen

– 1k Yen !code BYAKUYA – 1k Yen

– 1k Yen !code 2KONRELEASE – 2 hours 2x XP

– 2 hours 2x XP !code Release2023 – 2 hours 2x XP

– 2 hours 2x XP !code RACEREROLL2 – Race Reroll

– Race Reroll !code SPECIALREROLL2 – Special Reroll

– Special Reroll !code RACEREROLL – Race Reroll

All Expired Soul War Codes in Roblox

These codes have expired and, as a result, no longer work in Soul War:

!code 2MVISITS – 5k Yen

– 5k Yen !code 10KLIKES – Ability Reroll

– Ability Reroll !code UPDATE1 – 3k Yen

– 3k Yen !code 3MVISITS – 2k Yen

– 2k Yen !code 50KMEMBERS – Slot Wipe

– Slot Wipe !code 1MVISITS – 1 hour XP Boost

– 1 hour XP Boost !code FREEWIPE – Character wipe

– Character wipe !code ANOTHERWIPE – Character wipe

– Character wipe !code NOTENOUGHRICHES – 5k Yen

– 5k Yen !code WEAREBACK – 10k Yen

– 10k Yen !code FREEMONEY – 1k Yen

– 1k Yen !code NEWPOWER – Ability Reroll

– Ability Reroll !code XPBOOST – 15 minute XP Boost

– 15 minute XP Boost !code UPDATE0 – 15 minute XP Boost

– 15 minute XP Boost !code EVENRICHER – 5k Yen

– 5k Yen !code THANKYOU – 5k Yen

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Soul War

Like many of the other games on Roblox, redeeming codes in Soul War is quite easy. Simply follow these steps:

Firstly, launch Soul War on Roblox.

Next, in the top-left side of the screen, tap on the speech bubble (as highlighted in the image above).

Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure that the code is typed in exactly as it appears on the list.

Hit ‘Enter’ and your new freebies will be yours. Enjoy!

So, that about wraps things up. We hope this helped to shed some light on all Roblox Soul War codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a rundown of all the pet trade values in Adopt Me.

