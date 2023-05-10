All Lost Cycranes & Ziqiao Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail features numerous hidden missions that are not mentioned in the Missions menu. Among them is the “Seven Errors of Cycranes” hidden quest, where you must return seven missing robots to Heron Express. Unfortunately, the game will not tell you where they’re hiding, and you must locate them by yourself. If you don’t want to bother exploring the Xianzhou Luofu, here’s a guide on all lost Cycranes and Ziqiao locations in HSR.

How to Start the Seven Errors of Cycranes & Find Ziqiao in HSR

You can begin this hidden mission by talking to the Depressed Cycrane sitting on a bridge railing near the Earthrise Pagoda Space Anchor. You’ll most likely stumble upon this machine after completing the “Fired” side quest, where you witness the final conversation between Luhui and Mei.

You must dissuade the Depressed Cycrane from killing itself, and it will thank you for the conversation and ask you to speak with Ziqiao. The robot will not tell you her location but only say that she works for Heron Express.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Luckily, Ziqiao is not far away, and you can meet her by teleporting to the Starskiff Jetty Space Anchor and taking the stairs to your left. She will stand beside several Cycranes on the platform north of the Space Anchor. The woman will ask you to find the other missing Cycranes, and you will unlock “The Seven Errors of Cycranes: Sloth” achievement.

All Missing Cycranes Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Since you’ve found one of the seven lost Cycranes, you just need to locate the remaining six. Here are all of their hiding spots:

Gluttony: Dissatisfied Cyrane

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Dissatisfied Cycrane will hang out near a shop southeast of the Starskiff Jetty Space Anchor. It will pretend to be a regular machine, and you must touch the robot to make it move. The Cycrane will begin flying and rebuke you for ruining its bet with the shop owner.

The machine will demand you to play a quiz with it. You can ask two questions to the Cycrane, and at the end, you need to decide whether it has been telling the truth or lies. Technically, you don’t have to win the bet to make the robot return, but here’s how you can easily beat the Cycrane:

Question 1 : In your ocular sensors, am I male or female?

: In your ocular sensors, am I male or female? Question 2 : Does 1 plus 1 equal 2?

: Does 1 plus 1 equal 2? Answer: A Cycrane that only tells lies.

Although the Dissatisfied Cycrane is upset at losing, it will keep its word and return to Heron Express. Ziqiao will contact you through message and congratulate your accomplishment.

Envy: Resentful Cycrane

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second Cycrane can be found by teleporting to the Earthrise Pagoda Space Anchor and heading east. It will sit near a bunch of shrubbery and give you a long rant about its woes. The machine will only return after you play a game of hide and seek with it, and the Cycrane will offer you the Logistic Navigation Map.

Although the map is supposed to hint at the rough location of the robot’s hiding spot, you can just ignore the marked area. The Resentful Cycrane will be hiding outside of the circle, and you can find it in this location:

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You must head south and pass the pond to discover the Cycrane sitting near a massive double door. Although the robot loses the game, it finally agrees to return.

Pride: Cycrane With the Moniker “Stonker”

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

It’s time to move to Exalting Sanctum and travel to the Court of Tranquilty Space Anchor. The Cycrane will sit before two kids, and you must complete the children’s homework before the robot agrees to return.

The Stonker will ask you a mathematical question about two kids planting flowers. Even though Johnny works faster than Susie, the two children still complete the same number of pots. So, the correct answer is “5 strales!“

Greed: Cycrane With the Moniker “Evil Dragon”

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To locate the fourth Cycrane, you must teleport to the Trove of Verdure Space Anchor on Cloudford’s first floor. You must head northeast until you see a sleeping Cycrane on top of a stack of boxes. Afterward, you will be dragged into a short game of roleplay until the machine suddenly short-circuits due to a lack of memory.

Here are the steps you can follow to complete the Abacus Circuitry puzzle and fix the Cycrane:

Here’s how the puzzle will look unsolved. Rotate the two computing modules using axis base #1 Select axis base #2 and move computing module II Return to axis base #1 and move computing module I Select axis base #2 again and rotate computing module II Pick axis base #1 and rotate the two computing modules to the final bases

Once you manage to repair the Cycrane, it will thank you and return to Heron Express.

Lust: Corteous Cycrane

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The fifth Cycrane is also located in Cloudford. You just need to teleport to the Skiff Boarding Area Space Anchor and head south. Unlike other machines, you will hear the robot calling you as you get near. As expected, the machine will ask you to help it find a book before it will be willing to return.

You must follow the Cycrane to a nearby area, but you will soon encounter a group of enemies. Sadly, you can’t go around them, and you must defeat the three waves of monsters to make the robot move again.

The two of you can discover the book on a stack of boxes, but a patrolling Cloud Knight will confront you. Luckily, you won’t get dragged into another battle since you’ll manage to escape with the Cycrane.

Wrath: Brave Cycrane

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The last Cycrane can be found on Stargazer Navalia‘s first floor. You can travel to the Ship Nursery – the Burgeoning Space Anchor and take the stairs. The robot will be squaring up against an Illumination Dragonfish, and you must help it fight the monsters.

The Cycrane will be embarrassed for needing aid but agree to go back to Heron Express. Ziqiao will send you messages to thank you for locating all of the missing Cycranes. She will offer you some rewards, but you must speak to her directly in Central Starskiff Haven.

Besides receiving 20 Stellar Jades and 5,000 Credits, you’ll also unlock the “Seven Birds in the Hand is Worth A Thousand in the Bush” achievement. You can even get extra 35 Stellar Jades by claiming the achievements you will obtain from locating all seven Cycranes.

That is the end of our guide on how to find the seven missing Cycranes and Ziqiao in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to locate the slacking birds, consider checking out other HSR articles on Twinfinite.

