Honkai: Star Rail Fired Quest Guide

From a hero to an errand runner, the Trailblazer has made their name by helping various people they encounter on their journey. Unsurprisingly, the main character has taken a new job by becoming a temporary starskiff speed tester during their stay in the Xianzhou Luofu. Alas, things do not go as planned, and you will get dragged into another crisis. Without further ado, here’s a guide for the “Fired” side quest in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Complete Fired Quest in HSR

You can start this side quest by talking to Tantan, who is standing near a bridge in Central Starskiff Haven. After a short conversation, you will be tasked to record how many starskiffs pass by the bridge. When you’re done, Tantan will ask you the number of white starskiffs that you saw, and the answer is three.

You can speak to the man again to continue the quest, and you will need to monitor the traffic for the second time. However, an accident will suddenly occur before your eyes, and you will need to investigate the crime. After talking with the injured victim, Mei, she will ask you to find her missing notes.

You can use Diting to locate the lost papers inside the marked area. Besides finding the four scattered pages, you will also discover three unknown numbers: an unnamed person, Cloudbreadth Sleeves customer service, and Mei’s boss.

The only important person you must inform about the incident is Mei’s boss, Luhui. She will immediately try to check up on her employee, and you can teleport to Earthrise Agora Space Anchor to find Luhui near the Starskiff Haven Docks. She will share her difficult situation with Mei, and you can freely pick any choice you like since it won’t affect the quest.

Then, you can finally return the notes to Mei and warn her about Luhui’s intention to fire her. It’s time to return to the location of the accident and talk to Tantan again. You will need to help the man interrogate two witnesses; one is near the stairs, and the second is beside the Space Anchor.

Once you’re done, you must travel to the Palace of Astrum and speak to Xikui. She will give you access to several Cycrane Surveillance Images taken during the time of the accident. You can examine them as long as you like, and when you’re ready, you can talk to Tantan.

The two of you will discuss your findings, and he will show your one of the Cycrane Surveillance Images and ask which one is the offending starskiff. The answer is the third one from the left. It’s time to confront the criminal, and you must head over to Stargazer Navalia.

After you discover the starskiff, its owner will reveal himself and demand some proof for your claim. You can hand over the Cycrane Surveillance Image to corner the Proud Man, and he will be forced to use his machines to fight you.

Of course, a petty criminal won’t defeat you, and you can quickly take care of him. When the battle ends, Luhui will contact you and ask for your opinion. Like the previous choices, your decisions do not truly matter since the game has decided how the side story will end.

Your final objective is to witness the confrontation between Luhui and Mei. Once the conversation finishes, you will receive your rewards, which are 250 Traiblaze EXP, 40 Stellar Jades, and more.

That is the end of our guide for the “Fired” side quest in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to complete this mission, consider checking out other HSR articles below.

