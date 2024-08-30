All Lil Cactus Locations in Visions of Mana

The biggest collect-a-thon hunt in Visions of Mana involves finding a recurring character named Lil Cactus. There are a total of 38 Lil Cactus locations throughout Visions of Mana’s huge open world, rewarding you with various boons for every milestone you hit. Here are all the Lil Cactus locations in Visions of Mana.

Every Lil Cactus Location in Visions of Mana

This comprehensive list of all Lil Cactus locations is ordered based on when players will typically find them through the natural course of the game. Thankfully, none of the Lil Cactus diaries are missable, meaning you can always return to previous locations and collect their diary entries later.

There are 38 Lil Cactus locations in Visions of Mana, with one diary per zone. If you’re having trouble pinpointing the exact location, keep an ear open for their shaking sound. The Lil Cactus locations are indicated by yellow arrows in the map images shown below.

Rime Falls

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first Lil Cactus interaction is through a tutorial cutscene immediately after leaving Etearn at the entrance of Rime Falls. You cannot miss this one.

NOTE: New Lil Cactus locations pop up in previous zones after getting introduced to him for the first time in Rime Falls. You can retrace your steps and find his other locations, but for the sake of continuity, our guide proceeds to the next zone the main story takes you.

Fallow Steppe

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Fallow Steppe is an expansive zone, and Lil Cactus prefers to hang by the edge of a cliff in the northeast. Head past the ruins to the northeastern tip of the map to find this one.

Rhata Harbor

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Just south of the main square is a house overlooking the ocean. Lil Cactus is clinging to a rock face behind the house.

Ledgas Bay

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head to the eastern marketplace area; Lil Cactus is covering his face posing as a merchant in front of one of the stalls.

Pritta Ridge

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head to the southernmost tip and check the lower steppes near the lighthouse. Once again, Lil Cactus can be seen clinging to a cliff face.

Illystana

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This one’s easy due to how much Lil Cactus sticks out. Head past the villas in the northeastern part of the city. Lil Cactus is standing in the middle of a courtyard to the west.

Luka Ruins

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Congrats, you’ve made it to the first ‘real’ dungeon in Visions of Mana. Lil Cactus is clinging to a pillar on the lower floor.

Reignus Shrine

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

This one’s tricky. Our prickly cactus friend is high up on one of the stone pillars at the summit… clinging once again for dear life.

Ahrvet’s Pasture

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you keep following the main path west, you’ll cut through some fields with houses scattered about. Lil Cactus is stuck inside the wall of a house just south of the main path in the middle of the pasture.

Dura Gorge

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In the upper level of Dura Gorge, you’ll see a giant bone jaw entrance. Lil Cactus is clinging to the side of the cliff just before reaching the bone jaw.

Deade Cliffs

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

When coming from Dura Gorge, head east of the main path and you’ll find Lil Cactus standing on a rock plateau.

Entwine Bridgepass

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Look up behind the side pillars near the Arhvet’s Pasture entrance. The cactus is once again clinging to the side of a pillar, out of sight from the main bridge path.

Khaswia Moors

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The cactus is hanging off a fallen pillar in the middle of the ruins. He must be scared out of his mind considering the high-level enemies loitering around this late-game area. Thankfully, you can avoid encounters by riding the Pikul.

Free City of Tsaata

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

South of the main thoroughfare is the giant monument. Lil Cactus is hanging off the wall to the side.

Tatoh Temple

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head down the stairs to the lower level and you’ll find the cactus sitting there to the left.

Tianeea

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head southeast and you’ll find the cactus near some hay bails, a well, and a tree.

Charred Passage

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head north of the river up past the ruins and you’ll see some rocky hills. The cactus is sitting there on the edge of one of the hill edifices.

Aery Passage

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

On the northern tip of Aery Passage, look around the standing pillars. Lil Cactus is standing there beside the pillar up from the road.

Longren

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You’ll find the cactus looking at a large windmill. He’s easy to overlook due to how well he blends in with the surrounding grass.

Mt. Gala

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first snow section you come to has a Lil Cactus location, right by the edge of the mountain behind some trees.

Lefeya Drifts

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

All the way north you’ll see a cut-off bridge. Lil Cactus is clinging to the very end tip of the bridge, almost falling off.

Etaern

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Past the north exit of Etaern town proper, you’ll find the cactus stuck inside a window on the outside wall overlooking the chasm.

Zawhak Desert

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

He’s standing right beside the giant boat in the middle of the desert.

Gudju

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Go past the southern bridge and you see Lil Cactus sitting there near another cactus and some pots.

Gamurda Mines

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Down on the second level of the mines in the southern room, you need to use a stone golem to smash a rock wall. Lil Cactus is unsurprisingly clinging to the wall next to a stone golem.

Mylos Woods

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The southern area of the woods has one of the main flowers that you need to get rid of. Lil Cactus is standing to the side a distance from the large flower.

Verdeus Bough

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Climb the northern treehouse and look toward the edges, you’ll see the cactus clinging off the end.

Sanctuary Entrance

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

He’s hiding behind a standing pillar to the right of the path.

Log’grattzo Dark Archives

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The entrance to the dark archives at the top of the stairs has some vines growing on it. Lil Cactus is hanging off the side to the left near these vines.

Passagean Tomespire

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Tomespire has one of the easiest cactus locations. He’s just standing on the main path after warping floors with the cube for the first time.

Radiant Playhouse Terratio

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You’ll find him on top of a fountain behind the main theater building.

Temple of Wendel

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Lil Cactus is hanging off the right edge at the start of the light bridge.

Wind Sanctum

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Lil Cactus is clinging to a wall in one of the many Wind Sanctum rooms. Look at the map for reference and listen for his signature shaking sound.

Castle Cresceno

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Lil Cactus is hanging off of the broken bridge just past the entrance to the castle

Luka Ruins Undertemple

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Below the stairs near the Undertemple entrance, the cactus is hiding near some greenery.

Floating Isle of Ulul

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Head to the western side of the river and go to the ruins just north of said river. The cactus is standing inside some ruins walls, camouflaged among grass.

Dorpher Volcano

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Lil Cactus is found hanging right near some lava in the southeastern lava flows part of the map.

Distorted Sanctuary

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The final Lil Cactus location is found in an endgame version of the Sanctuary. The Distorted Sanctuary has a similar map as Mylos Woods, with Lil Cactus standing in a corner to the west.

Congrats on getting all 38 Lil Cactus entries! There’s much more to find and accomplish in Visions of Mana, so be sure to check out our complete chalice locations and 100% side quest guides here on Twinfinite.

