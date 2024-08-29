All Visions of Mana Side Quest Locations & How to Complete Them

Where Are You, Shiriu? Longren Go to the highlighted search zone in the Aery Passage and talk to the NPC there. Candy x3

Behind the Scenery 1 Longren Head to the Charred Passage and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area (see full Behind the Scenery guide for more detailed instructions). Gold Clover x10

Behind the Scenery 2 Rhata Harbor Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 1 Side Quest. Go to the Aery Passage and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x20

Behind the Scenery 3 Illystana Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 2 Side Quest. Make your way to the courtyard to the right of the palace and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x30

Behind the Scenery 4 Illystana Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 3 Side Quest. Head to Pritta Ridge and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x40

Behind the Scenery 5 Illystana Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 4 Side Quest. Go to Ahrvet’s Pasture and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x50

Behind the Scenery 6 Tsaata Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 5 Side Quest. Travel to the Khaswia Moors and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x60

Behind the Scenery 7 Gudju Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 6 Side Quest. Make way for the Zawhak Desert and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Gold Clover x70

Behind the Scenery 8 Longren Unlocks after completing Behind the Scenery 7 Side Quest. Go to the Charred Passage and find the Admire the View prompt in the search area. Love’s Light Ability Seed (Restores 5 percent of Party’s health at the end of every battle)

Find and Replace Longren Deliver the windmill parts to the old man’s apprentices by going to the search areas in the Aery Passage and speaking to the NPCs there. Healing Light Ability Seed (Allows you to heal party members or self)

Thanks a Mill Longren Available after you complete Find and Replace. Head to the area marked on Mt. Gala and defeat the monsters there. 5,620 Lucre

Grist to the Mill Mt. Gala Available after you complete Thanks a Mill side quest. Complete the Rubinus Ex Machina and Lapis Ex Machina side quests to obtain some Azurite and Crimsonite, and then bring them to the old man and his apprentices. Artificer Ability Seed (Increases self healing by 15 percent during battle)

Fungus Finger Fun Longren Defeat the requisite number of Mushbooms in the Aery Passage and bring their finger fungi back to the quest giver. Arrow Rain Ability Seed (Fires long range physical attacks at enemies)

Words on the Wind Longren Find Keshi’s letter in the Aery Passage by heading to the designated search area. Once you have it, return the letter to him. 360 Lucre

Words From the Heart Longren Complete Words on the Wind Side Quest. Deliver Keshi’s letter to Cheeka in Rhata Harbor, and then take the letter back to Keshi when she refuses. 9,400 Lucre, Spirit Serum

An Unforgettable Taste Longren Hunt down the requisite number of Needlebeaks in the Aery Passage and take their leg meat back to the quest giver. Spirit Circle Ability Seed (Deal AoE physical damage with chance to paralyze)

Meat and No Veg Longren Hunt down the requisite number of Pricklebeaks in the Wind Sanctum and take their tenders to the quest giver. 11,850 Lucre

Ramcoh’s Roost Longren Gather the ingredients needed to make Ramcoh’s favorite meal, and then go to the Wind Sanctum to eat it. Beastly Force Ability Seed (Boosts Attack by 20 percent in exchange for 5 percent of MP at start of battle)

Death’s Portent Longren Head to the map marker and defeat the Nemesis Grave Picus. Narrow Escape (Increases escape speed during battle)

Adeptus Rabite Longren Defeat the requisite Great Rabites in the Wind Sanctum and then return to the quest giver. Goddess Scales

Lapis Ex Machina Etaern Defeat the Guardians in the Lefeya Drifts, and then return the stone they drop to the quest giver. 5,270 Lucre and Azurite

A Gesture of Good Quill Etaern Hunt down the requisite number of Needlebeaks in the Aery Passage, and then take their feathers back to the quest giver. Niccolo Coin x6

Where There’s a Quill There’s a Way Etaern Complete A Gensture of Good Quill. Track down the requisite number of Assassinants in Pritta Ridge and then bring their wings back to the quest giver. Niccolo Coin x8

Quill Pro Quo Etaern Complete Where There’s a Quill There’s a Way. Defeat the requisite number of Sirens in the Wind Sanctum and then bring their feathers back to the quest giver. Siren Quill and Niccolo Coin x10

Goo-Goo for Goo Etaern Defeat the requisite number of Red Drops at Dorpher Volcano and then bring their Red Drops back to the quest giver. 7,150 Lucre and Niccolo Coin x3

An Eye for Trouble Etaern Head to the point marked on the map and defeat the Wizard Eye. Once it’s dead, return to the quest giver. 5,830 Lucre and Niccolo Coin x3

Queen Bee Etaern Head to the map marker and defeat the Nemesis Puppet Mariska. Special Attack + Ability Seed (Increases Special Attack damage)

Danger in the Dirt Fallow Steppe Defeat the Lullabuds at the map marker and return to the quest giver. 1,490 Lucre

More Danger in the Dirt Fallow Steppe Complete Danger in the Dirt. Then, defeat the Molebears at the new map marker. Spikes Ability Seed (Spikes come up from the ground and deal Slash damage)

No Place Like Home Fallow Steppe Defeat the monsters gathered at the point on the map. Purger of Evil Ability Seed (Shortens duration of status effects by 50 percent)

Meelpa’s Methodology Fallow Steppe Defeat the enemies Meelpa directs you to around the area. Ethereal Glimmeredge, Meelpa’s Teachings Ability Seed (Deal more damage, but cut your defense by 50 percent)

Lost and Found Rhata Harbor Head to the search area in the Fallow Steppe and find the Hairpin. Then, bring it back to the quest giver. Luck Sigil Ability Seed (Increases Luck)

A Force to Bee Reckoned With Rhata Harbor Defeat the Bee Lancers in the Fallow Steppe. Blessing of Water Ability Seed (Take less damage from water elemental attacks)

A Cascade of Critters Rhata Harbor Defeat the Sahagins near Rime Falls. 1,440 Lucre

Heading for a Fall Rhata Harbor Head to the map marker and defeat the group of monsters. 5,640 Lucre and Boost Freeze Ability Seed (Increases your attacks’ Freeze Chance by 50 percent)

Knights Errant and Aberrant Rhata Harbor Complete Quill Pro Quo. Go to the map marker to retrieve Muguet, and then gather the items he needs from the specified areas. Once you have all of them, return to Muguet and then give him the items and the Siren Quill to finish his and his fiance’s marriage traditions and paperwork. 11,700 Lucre

Feeling Bottled Up 1 Ledgas Bay Go to the beach at Pritta Ridge and release the bottle into the ocean. 2,070 Lucre and Honey Elixir x2

Feeling Bottled Up 2 Deade Cliffs Complete Feeling Bottles Up 1 Side Quest. Go to the Khaswia Moors and find the Terese Seed in the search area. Bring it back to the quest giver and then watch the bottle get sent back into the ocean. Honey Elixir x3

Feeling Bottled Up 3 Log’grattzo Complete Feeling Bottles Up 2 Side Quest. Gather the bits of parchment around Log’grattzo and then bring them back to the quest giver. 4,860 Lucre and Honey Elixir x4

Feeling Bottled Up 4 Tianeea Complete Feeling Bottles Up 3 Side Quest. Collect the rock from the old woman in the Charred Passage and then return it to the quest giver. Honey Elixir x5

Feeling Bottled Up 5 Rhata Harbor Complete Feeling Bottles Up 4 and Object of the Herb Side Quests. Deliver the letters to everyone who helped the bottle reach the young girl. Invisible Bonds Ability Seed (Spell Usage draws from full party’s mana pool)

Mushroom Mania Ledgas Bay Find the Beachside Fungi at Pritta Ridge and then bring them back to the quest giver. 1,980 Lucre

Hillside Hoodlums Ledgas Bay Go to the quest marker and defeat the Quilted Hoods there. 2,270 Lucre

Hillside Hoodlums Here Again Ledgas Bay Complete Hillside Hoodlums. Go to the quest marker and defeat the new group of Quilted Hoods 4,800 Lucre and Stamina Serum

Crabbing a Bite to Eat Ledgas Bay Defeat the requisite number of Pincher Crabs at the beach found in the Charred Passage. Then, bring their meat back to the quest giver. 5,760 Lucre

Grab the Crab by the Claws Ledgas Bay Complete Crabbing a Bite to Eat. Defeat the requisite number of Clincher Crabs at the Luka Undertemple and then bring their peeled meat back to the quest giver. Stamina Sigil + Ability Seed (Boosts Stamina/Defense)

A Beespoke Outfit Ledgas Bay Defeat the requisite number of Ladeeb at Pritta Ridge and then bring their wings back to the quest giver. 2,820 Lucre

Ingredients for Success Ledgas Bay Gather the ingredients at the areas the quest giver specifies so they can prepare the Ledgas Seafood Stew. 2,640 Lucre and Ledgas Seafood Stew

Love Quest Ledgas Bay Complete Quill Pro Quo. Go to the map marker to retrieve Muguet, and then gather the items he needs from the specified areas. Once you have all of them, return to Muguet and then give him the items and the Siren Quill to finish him and his fiance’s marriage traditions and paperwork. 12,600 Lucre

Never Judge a Goblin by its Cover Tianeea Follow Amarr to the map marker and then defeat the enemies there. Provoke Ability Seed (Draws enemy attention)

Too Far Down the Rabite Hole Tianeea Follow Amarr to the map marker and defeat the group of monsters there. 5,090 Lucre and Luck Serum

The Specter of Friendship Tianeea Go to the map marker at Log’grattzo and defeat the monsters there. Then, bring the doll they drop back to the quest giver. Vitality Elixir x3

When Fish Fly Tianeea Defeat the requisite number of Illfish at the Khaswia Moors. 11,470 Lucre

Grandpa’s Treasure Tianeea Go to the search area in the Charred Passage and collect the buried letter from the edge of the coastline. Then, bring it back to the quest giver. 10,160 Lucre and Strength Serum

Hobgoblin Holdup Tianeea Go to the map marker and defeat the group of goblins there. 11,660 Lucre and Summon Goblin Ability Seed (Summons a Goblin to fight with you)

Rubinus Ex Machina Charred Passage Defeat the Guardians at Dorpher Volcano and then bring the rock they drop back to the quest giver. 7,520 Lucre and Crimsonite

Who Let the Cerberus Out? Tianeea Defeat the requisite number of Cerberus at Dorpher Volcano. 6,580 Lucre and Niccolo Coin x4

Niccolo’s Purrplexing Problem Illystana Defeat the requisite number of Harpies at Dura Gorge and then bring its Down back to Niccolo. Salesman Glove (Gauntlet Weapon for Careena)

A Purrsistent Purroblem Illystana Complete Niccolo’s Purrplexing Problem. Defeat the requisite number of Bumpkins at Ahrvet’s Pasture and then bring their Bomb Powder back to Niccolo. Broom and Pan (Lance and Shield Weapon for Val)

Retrieving the Purrloined Goods Illystana Complete A Purrplexing Purroblem. Go to the map marker in Ahrvet’s Pasture and defeat the monsters there. Then, return the cargo to the quest giver. 4,900 Lucre and Luck Serum

The Purrpetrator is… Illystana Complete Retrieve the Purrloined Goods. Head to the map marker in Ahrvet’s Pasture and then defeat the monsters there. After that, return to Niccolo. Blessing of Darkness Ability Seed (Take less damage from Dark elemental attacks)

No Rest for the Wicked Illystana Help Niccolo run his shop. Put Careena in charge of the front counter, Palamena in charge of organizing, and Ramcoh in charge of deliveries. Null Poison Ability Seeds (Prevents you from getting poisoned)

Niccolo’s Last Request Illystana Go to the Zawhak Desert and defeat the requisite number of Bullettes. Then, bring their horns back to Niccolo. Ethereal Katarance (Katana for Morley and one of the best weapons in the base game)

Traces of the Ancients Illystana Find all eight Ruins scattered throughout the world (see dedicated Ruins Locations guide for exact locations). 2,200 Lucre, Parpoto Oil x3, and Lucent Beam Ability Seed (Fire beam of light at enemy)

Nemesis Takedown Illystana Complete Traces of the Ancients. Defeat all of the enemies and each Nemesis at the eight Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 30 before you take on the quest. Respect for the Ancients Ability Seed (boosts attack by 30 percent in exchange for 3 percent of health at start of battle)

Tending to the Attendants Illystana Deliver the medicine and message to the light house attendant at Pritta Ridge. Blessing of Light Ability Seed (Take less damage from Light Elemental attacks)

Fallen by the Quayside Illystana Go to the search area in Ledgas Bay and find the House Key. 2,160 Lucre

Get Outta the Way! Illystana Defeat the group of monsters blocking the road at Pritta Ridge. Extra MP Ability Seed (Increases total amount of MP)

Tails with Tales to Tell Illystana Talk to the dragon folk in Logren and the Beast Folk in Deade Cliff about their tails (marked on map once you arrive at each location). Return to the quest giver, and then follow them when they try to fight a monster nearby. Defeat the monster and talk to the quest giver again. Myriad Wishes Ability Seed (Stat decreases last half as long)

A Bevy of Hill Beauties? Illystana Go to the map marker at Pritta Ridge and defeat the enemies there. 11,900 Lucre

Paem, the Chivalrous Thief Illystana Defeat the monsters in Pritta Ridge and then return to the quest giver three times. Spirit Fettertwine (Chain Weapon for Palamena, one of the best weapons in the game)

The Mythic Weapon Saga Illystana Defeat the five rampaging monsters during the post game and then bring the Mythic Weapons they drop back to the quest giver. Endless Challenge Ability Seed (Increases chances of inflicting status effects by 10 percent)

Color Me Famous Ahrvet’s Pasture Save the quest giver from some attacking monsters. Then, collect the pigment he needs from Dura Gorge and bring it back to him so that he can make his painting. 1,920 Lucre and Knock-back Resistance Ability Seed (Reduces chance of being knocked back by enemy attacks)

Forgotten Perspectives Illystana Complete Color Me Famous. Take Idir’s painting to the appraisers marked on the map. Afterward, return his painting to him. Unbreakable Ability Seed (Using a Class Strike while at 20 percent health or less drops HP to 1 percent and increases Class Strike damage by 100 percent)

Pillagers of the Pasture Ahrvet’s Pasture Go to the map marker and defeat the Crawlers there. 4,800 Lucre and Magic Elixir

It Came From the Beach! Ahrvet’s Pasture Go to the beach in Ahrvet’s Pasture and defeat the Tezlas there. 9,780 Lucre and Vitality Elixir

Menaces by the Manor Ahrvet’s Pasture Defeat the monster swarm by the manor next to the upper bridge. Untouchable Ability Seed (Extends invulnerability window when dodge rolling)

Broth of a Boy Deade Cliffs Go to the Mylos Backwoods and defeat the requisite number of Mushglooms. Then, bring their stems back to the quest giver. 6,240 Lucre

Claw, Line, and Sinker Deade Cliffs Go to the Wind Sanctum and defeat the requisite number of Hippogryphs. Then, bring their talons back to the quest giver. 6,100 Lucre and Niccolo Coin x3

Full of Youthful Promises Deade Cliffs Go to the Mylos Woods and talk to the NPC at the map marker. 9,550 Lucre and Magic Elixir

Object of the Herb Deade Cliffs Complete Feeling Bottled Up 3. Go to the Mylos Woods and gather the Dewy Herbs from the search areas. Arboreal Cadusprout (Staff for Julei, one of the best weapons in the game)

A Pansy by Any Other Name Deade Cliffs Defeat the requisite number of Killer Pansy in the Mylos Backwoods and then bring their petals to the quest giver. Null Sleep Ability Seed (Prevents you from being put to sleep)

Threadbare Silk Deade Cliffs Defeat the requisite number of Silkspitters in Mylos Woods and then bring their Thread back to the quest giver. 12,500 Lucre

Popo B-Gone Deade Cliffs Talk to each NPc marked on the map until Julei receives the ingredients needed to make a bug repellent for his friends. 3,760 Lucre and Repellent Ability Seed (Takes longer for enemies to respawn on the field)

No Taste Like Home Khaswia Moors Complete Ingredients for Success. Give the quest giver the Ledgas Seafood Stew. Throwing Knife Ability Seed (Hurls a projectile at enemies which deals slashing damage)

Featherly Duties Tsaata Speak to the necessary NPCs and then defeat the marked enemies to receive feathers. Traveler’s Talisman (Makes you immune to all status effects)

Remembering Hinna Tianeea Speak to the NPCs marked on the map. Mortal Broadlight (Greatsword for Val, one of the best weapons in the game)

Memory of a Fish Tsaata Defeat the requisite number of Illfish at the Khaswia Moors and then deliver their fillets to the quest giver. 3,360 Lucre

Natural Quillosophy Tsaata Defeat the requisite number of Needlions at the Khaswia Moors and then return their quills to the quest giver. 3,640 Lucre

Calm Before the Storm Tsaata Go to the map marker in the Khaswia Moors and defeat the Nemesis Beguiling Calaeno. Peacebringer Ability Seed (Take 30 percent of any damage meant for an ally)

Revenge is a Picnic Best Served Stolen Tsaata Go to the map marker in the Khaswia Moors and then defeat the Harpies there. 5,000 Lucre and Strength Serum

Fake it Till You Make it Tsaata Defeat the Shapeshifters near the end of the Dorpher Volcano dungeon. Strength Sigil + Ability Seed (Boosts your Strength and Attack)

Twisted Tales Tsaata Go to the beach at the Khaswia Moors and defeat the enemies there. 12,100 Lucre

Temple Trespassers Tsaata Go to the map marker near Tatoh Temple and defeat the group of Tomatomen there. Spirit Sigil + Ability Seed (Increases your Spirit and Magical Defense)

Desert Defenses Zawhak Desert Defeat the requisite number of Sand Stingers in the Zawhak Desert and then return to the quest giver. 4,080 Lucre

Faster Than a Speeding Bullette Zawhak Desert Defeat the requisite number of Bullettes in the Zawhak Desert. 4,420 Lucre

The Masterplan Zawhak Desert Defeat the group of Grumpkins marked on the map in the Zawhak Desert. Blessing of Fire Ability Seed (Reduces damage taken from Fire Elemental attacks)

Gone but Not Forgotten Gudju Gather the items scattered around Gudju. Blessing of Earth Ability Seed (Take less damage from Earth Elemental attacks)

Gudju Came Back Gudju Complete GonGo to Log’grattzo and talk to the NPCs at the archive to find Higgly. Inform her that Watts is still alive, and then return to Watts with what she says. Parpoto Oil x3

Amour for Armor Gudju Defeat the Dark Knight found at Castle Cresceno and bring its Dark Plate back to the quest giver. 12,600 Lucre

Devil in the Dunes Gudju Go to the map marker in the Zawhak Desert and defeat the Nemesis Scorched Pavlov. Lionheart Ability Seed (Makes you immune to getting knocked back by attacks)

Woes of a Worrywart Gudju Go to the map markers in the Gamurda Mines and Rescue Biju until he goes back home. 10,400 Lucre and Intellect Serum

Never Ending Nightmares Gudju Go to Castle Cresceno and defeat all of the Beholders in the area. Stamina Sigil + Ability Seed (Boosts your Stamina and Defense)

The Desert Son Gudju Go to the map marker in the Zawhak Desert and speak to the NPC there. 9,970 Lucre and Stamina Serum

Safety First Gudju Go to the Zawhak Desert and then defeat the requisite number of Mad Mallards. Then, bring their helmets back to the quest giver. 11,900 Lucre

Vicarious Tourism Sanctuary Entrance Speak to Khoda, and then go to Tianeea and talk to all of the marked NPCs. Once you’re done, return to Khoda. Mortal Dawnblade (Small Sword for Val) and Guardian of the Sanctuary Ability Seed (Reduces Attack in exchange for a big Defense boost)

Fear in the Ivory Tower Log’grattzo Go to the Passagean Tomespire and defeat the demonic monsters there. 6,480 Lucre

A Slashing and a Curse Log’grattzo Go to the Passagean Tomespire and defeat the requisite number of dainslaifs. Blade and Shield Sigil Ability Seed (Boosts Attack and Defense)

Hooked on Books Log’grattzo Head to the points marked on the world map and collect the overdue books from the NPCs there. Illustrious Intellect Ability Seed (substitutes 30 percent of MP needed for spells with 10x the HP)

Evil Begone Log’grattzo Defeat the requisite Beholders in the Tomespire and Imps in the Khaswia Moors, and then bring the items they drop to the quest giver. 12,600 Lucre

Dyeing Wishes Log’grattzo Defeat the requisite number of Dark Batmo at the Gamurda Mines and then bring their hides to the quest giver. Scorch Ability Seed (Blast enemies with fire)

Girl With a Lone Earring Terratio Go to the Wendel Temple and find the earring within the search area. Boost Silence Ability Seed (Increases chances of inflicting Silence with your attacks)

Scales of the Problem Terratio Go to Wendel Temple and defeat the requisite number of Sea Serpents. Then, bring their scales back to the quest giver. 5,120 Lucre and Goddess Scales

Save Me Hide! Terratio Go to the Temple of Wendel and defeat the requisite number of Jackals there. Afterward, bring the Hides they drop to the quest giver. 6,400 Lucre and Spirit Serum

Walking on Thin Ice Terratio Go to Wendel Temple and defeat the Bluster Gasses there. 7,680 Lucre

Waifs and Strays Terratio Go to Wendel Temple and defeat the Marmpotos there. 5,700 Lucre and Null Freeze Ability Seed (Prevents you from being frozen)

Draconic Dealings Terratio Defeat a Kid Dragon at Dura Gorge, a Kid Drakonis at the wind Sanctum, and a Frost Dragon at the Wendel Temple. Then, take the items they drop back to the quest giver. Mystic Vanebrace (Fan Weapon for Careena, one of the best weapons in the game)