All Kijimi City Crimson Dawn Vault Keycard Locations in Star Wars Outlaws

The Crimson Dawn has a heavy presence in the snow-capped Kijimi City in Star Wars Outlaws. It has a hidden vault deep within its restricted area, which, like the Pyke Syndicate Vault in Mirogana, requires three keycards to open.

If you are yet to find the vault or are struggling to find the keycards, you are in the right place. Continue reading to learn about all Kijimi City Crimson Dawn Vault Keycards Locations.

EE’zok’s Vault Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

You can find EE’zok’s keycard in the Domak Refectory where you meet Crimson Dawn’s leader Qi’ra for the first time. Head to the opposite end of the Cantina and take the stairs to reach the upper floor. You can find their keycard lying in the corner of the room.

Kuroma’s Vault Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

You can find Kuroma’s keycard in a locked room just outside the Crimson Dawn district in Kijimi City.

Image via Twinfinite

Head straight from the Domak Refectory and take the first left in the empty alleyway.

You will find a locked door straight ahead. Use the Data Spike to open the door and snag Kuroma’s keycard from inside.

Dart’s Vault Keycard Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

You can find Dart’s keycard behind a locked door in Crimson Dawn’s district in Kijima City. This one can be a bit tricky to get if you have a bad reputation with Crimson Dawn.

Image via Twinfinite

If you have a good reputation with them, head straight to Neva Yaranu’s shop. Take the exit on the right and go around to find a locked door on the right.

If you don’t have a good reputation with the Crimson Dawn, fret not. Use the small opening on the wall to reach inside and go straight ahead to the locked door. There is just one Crimson Dawn guard in this area, so you shouldn’t have much trouble taking them down.

Once you are at the door, use the Data Spike to open it and loot Dart’s keycard.

Kijimi City Crimson Dawn Vault Location in Star Wars Outlaws

Image via Twinfinite

Once you have all the keycards, it’s time to head to the restricted area of the Crimson Dawn in Kjimi City. There are two notable ways to reach the vault. You can come from the back by opening a locked door, but it will put you right in front of a guard, so we won’t recommend doing that.

Image via Twinfinite

Image via Twinfinite

Instead, head to the main area and take the stairs to reach the upper floor. You will find another staircase on the left. Use it to reach an area with a yellow ledge. Climb it to find a vent up front. Use it or the stairs on the left to reach the upper floor.

Image via Twinfinite

Only one guard is patrolling the area here. Take them down and sneak in upwards to find a door on the left. Open it to reach the room with Crimson Dawn Vault.

Use the keycards to open the vault and get the Crimson Reign Finish Trailblazer Paint Job and the Target Audit Collectible.

There are plenty of crafting materials scattered around the room, so don’t forget to pick those as well.

