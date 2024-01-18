All GTA 3 Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

If you haven’t checked out Netflix’s gaming catalog yet, you should—GTA III is on there! As are the other ones, which means mayhem and destruction is just a download away. Let’s walk the streets of Liberty City again and, naturally, use some GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix while we’re at it.

How to Use Cheat Codes in GTA 3 Mobile for Netflix

Unlike the console versions of the game, codes for the Netflix mobile version of GTA III are used a little differently. Rather than press a few buttons in quick succession, you have to do it from the game’s menu, like so:

Pause the game, then highlight and select Options. Select the Accessibility tab, located on the far right. Near the button of the tab, select Enter Cheat Code. In the text box, type in any of the codes we’ve listed below. Don’t worry about case-sensitivity—just get the spelling right.

On that note, also be aware that some codes can bog down your phone pretty easily. Giving NPCs weapons, for example, is one such code that’ll slow down the game.

All 21 Cheat Codes in GTA III for Netflix

Description Cheat Code NPCs start attacking you NOBODYLIKESME All Weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS Give NPCs weapons (and then they’ll fight one another) WEAPONSFORALL Better driving CORNERSLIKEMAD Blow up vehicles around you BANGBANGBANG Changes your appearance ILIKEDRESSINGUP NPCs start fighting one another ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Clear the weather SKINCANCERFORME Cloudy weather ILIKESCOTLAND Flying vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB Foggy weather PEASOUP Full armor TORTOISE Full health GESUNDHEIT Fast motion TIMEFLIESWHENYOU Slow motion BOOOOORING Spawns a rhino tank GIVEUSATANK Speeds up time MADWEATHER Lower your Wanted rating NOPOLICEPLEASE Increase your Wanted rating MOREPOLICEPLEASE Make it rain ILOVESCOTLAND Gives you $250,000 IFIWEREARICHMAN

That about does it with the latest GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix. Seeing as Netflix also has two of the sequels, you can check out the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City. How awesome is that?