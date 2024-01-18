All GTA 3 Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

If you haven’t checked out Netflix’s gaming catalog yet, you should—GTA III is on there! As are the other ones, which means mayhem and destruction is just a download away. Let’s walk the streets of Liberty City again and, naturally, use some GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix while we’re at it.
How to Use Cheat Codes in GTA 3 Mobile for Netflix
Unlike the console versions of the game, codes for the Netflix mobile version of GTA III are used a little differently. Rather than press a few buttons in quick succession, you have to do it from the game’s menu, like so:
- Pause the game, then highlight and select Options.
- Select the Accessibility tab, located on the far right.
- Near the button of the tab, select Enter Cheat Code.
- In the text box, type in any of the codes we’ve listed below. Don’t worry about case-sensitivity—just get the spelling right.
On that note, also be aware that some codes can bog down your phone pretty easily. Giving NPCs weapons, for example, is one such code that’ll slow down the game.
All 21 Cheat Codes in GTA III for Netflix
|Description
|Cheat Code
|NPCs start attacking you
|NOBODYLIKESME
|All Weapons
|GUNSGUNSGUNS
|Give NPCs weapons (and then they’ll fight one another)
|WEAPONSFORALL
|Better driving
|CORNERSLIKEMAD
|Blow up vehicles around you
|BANGBANGBANG
|Changes your appearance
|ILIKEDRESSINGUP
|NPCs start fighting one another
|ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
|Clear the weather
|SKINCANCERFORME
|Cloudy weather
|ILIKESCOTLAND
|Flying vehicle
|CHITTYCHITTYBB
|Foggy weather
|PEASOUP
|Full armor
|TORTOISE
|Full health
|GESUNDHEIT
|Fast motion
|TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
|Slow motion
|BOOOOORING
|Spawns a rhino tank
|GIVEUSATANK
|Speeds up time
|MADWEATHER
|Lower your Wanted rating
|NOPOLICEPLEASE
|Increase your Wanted rating
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|Make it rain
|ILOVESCOTLAND
|Gives you $250,000
|IFIWEREARICHMAN
That about does it with the latest GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix. Seeing as Netflix also has two of the sequels, you can check out the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City. How awesome is that?