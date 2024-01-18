Codes

All GTA 3 Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

So much destruction, in the palm of your hand.

Image Source: Rockstar Games

If you haven’t checked out Netflix’s gaming catalog yet, you should—GTA III is on there! As are the other ones, which means mayhem and destruction is just a download away. Let’s walk the streets of Liberty City again and, naturally, use some GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix while we’re at it.

How to Use Cheat Codes in GTA 3 Mobile for Netflix

Image Source: Rockstar Game via Twinfinite

Unlike the console versions of the game, codes for the Netflix mobile version of GTA III are used a little differently. Rather than press a few buttons in quick succession, you have to do it from the game’s menu, like so:

  1. Pause the game, then highlight and select Options.
  2. Select the Accessibility tab, located on the far right.
  3. Near the button of the tab, select Enter Cheat Code.
  4. In the text box, type in any of the codes we’ve listed below. Don’t worry about case-sensitivity—just get the spelling right.

On that note, also be aware that some codes can bog down your phone pretty easily. Giving NPCs weapons, for example, is one such code that’ll slow down the game.

All 21 Cheat Codes in GTA III for Netflix

DescriptionCheat Code
NPCs start attacking youNOBODYLIKESME
All WeaponsGUNSGUNSGUNS
Give NPCs weapons (and then they’ll fight one another)WEAPONSFORALL
Better drivingCORNERSLIKEMAD
Blow up vehicles around youBANGBANGBANG
Changes your appearanceILIKEDRESSINGUP
NPCs start fighting one anotherITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Clear the weatherSKINCANCERFORME
Cloudy weatherILIKESCOTLAND
Flying vehicleCHITTYCHITTYBB
Foggy weatherPEASOUP
Full armorTORTOISE
Full healthGESUNDHEIT
Fast motionTIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Slow motionBOOOOORING
Spawns a rhino tankGIVEUSATANK
Speeds up timeMADWEATHER
Lower your Wanted ratingNOPOLICEPLEASE
Increase your Wanted ratingMOREPOLICEPLEASE
Make it rainILOVESCOTLAND
Gives you $250,000IFIWEREARICHMAN

That about does it with the latest GTA 3 Mobile cheat codes on Netflix. Seeing as Netflix also has two of the sequels, you can check out the cheat codes for GTA: San Andreas and GTA: Vice City. How awesome is that?

