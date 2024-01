All GTA San Andreas Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

If there weren’t already enough excuses to play GTA San Andreas, it is now available through Netflix via the mobile version of the game. So, another playthrough is warranted! Of course, it isn’t GTA without some cheat codes, so here are the ones for Netflix’s version.

How to Use Cheat Codes in GTA San Andreas for Netflix

The cheats for the mobile version are, as you might imagine, not the same as the ones for console. In order to use cheats in the Netflix version, you will need to do as follows:

Pause the game

Go over to options

Flick through the settings until you see accessibility come up

come up Click it, then scroll until you get to Enter Cheat Code

Then, enter any of the codes from the list below

Now that you’ve enabled the cheat codes, you get to put in the glorious commands from the selection below! Do note, however, that not all of them may work. Some users have reported some of them glitching, so it’ll be trial and error to see which ones behave.

All 91 San Andreas Cheat Codes

Description Name Code Get full health and armor, and $250,000 INEEDSOMEHELP HESOYAM Weapon Set 1, Thug Tools THUGSARMOURY LXGIWYL Weapon Set 2, Professional Tools PROFESSIONALSKIT KJKSZPJ Weapon Set 3, Nutter Tools NUTTERSTOYS UZUMYMW Infinite ammo FULLCLIP WANRLTW Adrenaline mode TAKEACHILLPILL MUNASEF Mega jump KANGAROO LFGMHAL Suicide GOODBYECRUELWORLD SZCMAWO Free weapon aiming in vehicles IWANNADRIVEBY OUIQDMW Hitman skill stats with all weapons PROFESSIONALKILLER NCSGDAG Infinite lung capacity MANFROMATLANTIS CVWKXAM Maxed vehicle stats NATURALTALENT VQIMAHA Maximum fat WHOATEALLTHEPIES BTCDBCB Maximum muscle BUFFMEUP JYSDSOD Maximum respect WORSHIPME OGXSDAG Maximum sex appeal HELLOLADIES EHIBXQS Maximum stamina ICANGOALLNIGHT VKYPQCF Never hungry IAMNEVERHUNGRY AEDUWNV Spawn Jetpack ROCKETMAN YECGAA Spawn Parachute LETSGOBASEJUMPING AIYPWZQP Semi-Infinite Health (bullets and fire) NOONECANHURTME BAGUVIX Super punch STINGLIKEABEE IAVENJQ Zero fat and muscle LEANANDMEAN KVGYZQK Six star wanted level BRINGITON LJSPQK Decrease wanted level TURNDOWNTHEHEAT ASNAEB Raise wanted level TURNUPTHEHEAT OSRBLHH Lock wanted level IDOASIPLEASE AEZAKMI Gang members everywhere ONLYHOMIESALLOWED MROEMZH Gangs rule the streets BETTERSTAYINDOORS BIFBUZZ Recruit anyone (Rocket Launcher) ROCKETMAYHEM ZSOXFSQ Recruit civilian (AK-47) NOONECANSTOPUS BMTPWHR Recruit civilian (Pistol) WANNABEINMYGANG SJMAHPE Pedestrian chaos ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD AJLOJYQY Pedestrians are Elvis BLUESUEDESHOES ASBHGRB Pedestrian riot STATEOFEMERGENCY IOJUFZN Pedestrians attack you STOPPICKINGONME BAGOWPG Pedestrians attack you with guns ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE BGLUAWML Pedestrians have weapons SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS FOOOXFT Beach theme LIFESABEACH CIKGCGX Carnival theme CRAZYTOWN PRIEBJ Gimp theme LOVECONQUERSALL BEKKNQV Rural theme HICKSVILLE FVTMNBZ Triad theme NINJATOWN AFPHULTL No traffic or pedestrians GHOSTTOWN THGLOJ Aggressive drivers ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS YLTEICZ All green lights DONTTRYANDSTOPME ZEIIVG Black cars SOLONGASITSBLACK IOWDLAC Pink cars PINKISTHENEWCOOL LLQPFBN Junk cars EVERYONEISPOOR BGKGTJH Sports cars EVERYONEISRICH GUSNDHE Cars have nitrous SPEEDFREAK COXEFGU Super jump on bikes CJPHONEHOME JHJOECW Boats can fly FLYINGFISH AFSNMSMW Cars can fly CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG RIPAZHA Smash N’ Boom TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE JCNRUAD Cars float away when hit BUBBLECARS BSXSGGC Destroy all cars ALLCARSGOBOOM CPKTNWT Cars are invisible WHEELSONLYPLEASE XICWMD Cars have perfect handling STICKLIKEGLUE PGGOMOY Spawn Bloodring Banger OLDSPEEDDEMON CQZIJMB Spawn Hunter OHDUDE Spawn Hydra JUMPJET Spawn Caddy 18HOLES RZHSUEW Spawn Dozer ITSALLBULL EEGCYXT Spawn Hotring Racer 1 VROCKPOKEY PDNEJOH Spawn Hotring Racer 2 JUSTTRYANDSTOPME VPJTQWV Spawn Monster Truck MONSTERMASH AGBDLCID Spawn Quad FOURWHEELFUN AKJJYGLC Spawn Rancher DOUGHNUTHANDICAP JQNTDMH Spawn Rhino TIMETOKICKASS AIWPRTON Spawn Romero WHERESTHEFUNERAL AQTBCODX Spawn Stretch CELEBRITYSTATUS KRIJEBR Spawn Stuntplane FLYINGTOSTUNT URKQSRK Spawn Tanker HITTHEROADJACK AMOMHRER Spawn Trashmaster TRUEGRIME UBHYZHQ Spawn Vortex IWANTTOHOVER KGGGDKP Decrease game speed SLOWITDOWN LIYOAAY Increase game speed SPEEDITUP PPGWJHT Time goes faster TIMEJUSTFLIESBY YSOHNUL Time is locked to 9:00 PM DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT OFVIAC Time is locked to midnight NIGHTPROWLER XJVSNAJ Cloudy weather DULLDULLDAY ALNSFMZO Foggy weather CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING CFVFGMJ Rainy weather STAYINANDWATCHTV AUIFRVQS Sandstorm SANDINMYEARS CWJXUOC Instant Death GOODBYECRUELWORLD SZCMAWO Sunny weather SCOTTISHSUMMER MGHXYRM Very sunny weather TOODAMNHOT ICIKPYH

Now all there is to do, is to be free and unleash CJ’s new found powers on Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas!

