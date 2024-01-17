Guides

All GTA Vice City Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

Time to give all pedestrians weapons again!

The blue palm promo art for GTA Vice City
Image Source: Rockstar Games and Netflix

GTA Vice City has had yet another release, this time on Netflix via the mobile version. Despite having been ported and remastered so many times, not all of the releases have the same cheat codes. So, these are the ones that can be used for the Netflix version of the game.

How to Use Cheats Codes in GTA Vice City for Netflix

Unlike with console versions of the game, there are a series of steps you must perform first before being able to input cheats into Netflix’s GTA Vice City. To activate the use of cheats, simply do the following:

  • Pause the game
  • Head over to options
  • Look through the settings until you find the accessibility screen
  • Scroll down until you see Enter Cheat Code
  • Then, enter any of the codes from the list below

Now that you know how to enable the cheats, let’s get to the good part… the cheats themselves!

One thing to note is that some users have reported glitches with some of the cheats, so not all of them may work. However, that’s just the luck of the draw with cheat codes we’re afraid!

All 61 Cheat Codes

Cheat nameInput code
All Traffic Lights GreenGREENLIGHT
Amphibious CarsSEAWAYS
Armed Female PedestriansCHICKSWITHGUNS
Armed PedestriansOURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
Big WheelsLOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
Black CarsIWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
Buy All PropertiesFULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
Candy Suxxx SkinIWANTBIGTITS
Cloudy WeatherAPLEASANTDAY
Dick SkinWELOVEOURDICK
Fat SkinDEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
Flying BoatsAIRSHIP
Flying VehiclesCOMEFLYWITHME
Foggy WeatherCANTSEEATHING
Full ArmorPRECIOUSPROTECTION
Full HeathASPIRINE
Handling BuffGRIPISEVERYTHING
Hilary SkinILOOKLIKEHILARY
Hostile PedestriansNOBODYLIKESME
Increase Wanted Level by 2YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
Invincibility YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
Invisible CarsWHEELSAREALLINEED
Jezz SkinROCKANDROLLMAN
Ken SkinMYSONISALAWYER
Ladies’ ManFANNYMAGNET
Lance SkinLOOKLIKELANCE
Lower Wanted Level to 0LEAVEMEALONE
Mass Bike SpawnFREEWAYFORANGELJOY
Mercedes SkinFOXYLITTLETHING
Nearby Vehicles ExplodeBIGBANG
Phil SkinONEARMEDBANDIT
Pink CarsAHAIRDRESSERSCAR
Quick ClockLIFEISPASSINGMEBY
Rainy WeatherCATSANDDOGS
Random OutfitSTILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Ricardo SkinCHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
Road RageMIAMITRAFFIC
Skinny SkinPROGRAMMER
Slow Down GameplayBOOOOOORING
Smoke a CigaretteCERTAINDEATH
Sonny SkinIDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Spawn AeroplaneFLYINGWAYS
Spawn Alt Bloodring BangerGETTHEREQUICKLY
Spawn Alt Hotring RacerGETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Spawn Bloodring BangerTRAVELINSTYLE
Spawn CaddieBETTERTHANWALKING
Spawn HearseTHELASTRIDE
Spawn Hotring RacerGETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Spawn HunterAMERICAHELICOPTER
Spawn LimoROCKANDROLLCAR
Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST
Spawn TankPANZER
Spawn TrashmasterRUBBISHCAR
Speed Up GameplayONSPEED
Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
Sunny WeatherALOVELYDAY
Very Cloudy WeatherABITDRIEG
Weapon Set 1THUGSTOOLS
Weapon Set 2PROFESSIONALTOOLS
Weapon Set 3NUTTERTOOLS

And there you have it, you can wreak even more havoc upon Vice City with all of the weapons and cars at your disposal!

