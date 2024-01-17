All GTA Vice City Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

GTA Vice City has had yet another release, this time on Netflix via the mobile version. Despite having been ported and remastered so many times, not all of the releases have the same cheat codes. So, these are the ones that can be used for the Netflix version of the game.
How to Use Cheats Codes in GTA Vice City for Netflix
Unlike with console versions of the game, there are a series of steps you must perform first before being able to input cheats into Netflix’s GTA Vice City. To activate the use of cheats, simply do the following:
- Pause the game
- Head over to options
- Look through the settings until you find the accessibility screen
- Scroll down until you see Enter Cheat Code
- Then, enter any of the codes from the list below
Now that you know how to enable the cheats, let’s get to the good part… the cheats themselves!
One thing to note is that some users have reported glitches with some of the cheats, so not all of them may work. However, that’s just the luck of the draw with cheat codes we’re afraid!
All 61 Cheat Codes
|Cheat name
|Input code
|All Traffic Lights Green
|GREENLIGHT
|Amphibious Cars
|SEAWAYS
|Armed Female Pedestrians
|CHICKSWITHGUNS
|Armed Pedestrians
|OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
|Big Wheels
|LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
|Black Cars
|IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
|Buy All Properties
|FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
|Candy Suxxx Skin
|IWANTBIGTITS
|Cloudy Weather
|APLEASANTDAY
|Dick Skin
|WELOVEOURDICK
|Fat Skin
|DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
|Flying Boats
|AIRSHIP
|Flying Vehicles
|COMEFLYWITHME
|Foggy Weather
|CANTSEEATHING
|Full Armor
|PRECIOUSPROTECTION
|Full Heath
|ASPIRINE
|Handling Buff
|GRIPISEVERYTHING
|Hilary Skin
|ILOOKLIKEHILARY
|Hostile Pedestrians
|NOBODYLIKESME
|Increase Wanted Level by 2
|YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
|Invincibility
|YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
|Invisible Cars
|WHEELSAREALLINEED
|Jezz Skin
|ROCKANDROLLMAN
|Ken Skin
|MYSONISALAWYER
|Ladies’ Man
|FANNYMAGNET
|Lance Skin
|LOOKLIKELANCE
|Lower Wanted Level to 0
|LEAVEMEALONE
|Mass Bike Spawn
|FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
|Mercedes Skin
|FOXYLITTLETHING
|Nearby Vehicles Explode
|BIGBANG
|Phil Skin
|ONEARMEDBANDIT
|Pink Cars
|AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
|Quick Clock
|LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
|Rainy Weather
|CATSANDDOGS
|Random Outfit
|STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
|Ricardo Skin
|CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
|Riot
|FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
|Road Rage
|MIAMITRAFFIC
|Skinny Skin
|PROGRAMMER
|Slow Down Gameplay
|BOOOOOORING
|Smoke a Cigarette
|CERTAINDEATH
|Sonny Skin
|IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
|Spawn Aeroplane
|FLYINGWAYS
|Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger
|GETTHEREQUICKLY
|Spawn Alt Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|TRAVELINSTYLE
|Spawn Caddie
|BETTERTHANWALKING
|Spawn Hearse
|THELASTRIDE
|Spawn Hotring Racer
|GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
|Spawn Hunter
|AMERICAHELICOPTER
|Spawn Limo
|ROCKANDROLLCAR
|Spawn Sabre Turbo
|GETTHEREFAST
|Spawn Tank
|PANZER
|Spawn Trashmaster
|RUBBISHCAR
|Speed Up Gameplay
|ONSPEED
|Suicide
|ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
|Sunny Weather
|ALOVELYDAY
|Very Cloudy Weather
|ABITDRIEG
|Weapon Set 1
|THUGSTOOLS
|Weapon Set 2
|PROFESSIONALTOOLS
|Weapon Set 3
|NUTTERTOOLS
And there you have it, you can wreak even more havoc upon Vice City with all of the weapons and cars at your disposal!
