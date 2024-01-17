All GTA Vice City Mobile (Netflix) Cheat Codes

GTA Vice City has had yet another release, this time on Netflix via the mobile version. Despite having been ported and remastered so many times, not all of the releases have the same cheat codes. So, these are the ones that can be used for the Netflix version of the game.

How to Use Cheats Codes in GTA Vice City for Netflix

Unlike with console versions of the game, there are a series of steps you must perform first before being able to input cheats into Netflix’s GTA Vice City. To activate the use of cheats, simply do the following:

Pause the game

Head over to options

Look through the settings until you find the accessibility screen

screen Scroll down until you see Enter Cheat Code

Then, enter any of the codes from the list below

Now that you know how to enable the cheats, let’s get to the good part… the cheats themselves!

One thing to note is that some users have reported glitches with some of the cheats, so not all of them may work. However, that’s just the luck of the draw with cheat codes we’re afraid!

All 61 Cheat Codes

Cheat name Input code All Traffic Lights Green GREENLIGHT Amphibious Cars SEAWAYS Armed Female Pedestrians CHICKSWITHGUNS Armed Pedestrians OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Big Wheels LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Black Cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Buy All Properties FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Candy Suxxx Skin IWANTBIGTITS Cloudy Weather APLEASANTDAY Dick Skin WELOVEOURDICK Fat Skin DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Flying Boats AIRSHIP Flying Vehicles COMEFLYWITHME Foggy Weather CANTSEEATHING Full Armor PRECIOUSPROTECTION Full Heath ASPIRINE Handling Buff GRIPISEVERYTHING Hilary Skin ILOOKLIKEHILARY Hostile Pedestrians NOBODYLIKESME Increase Wanted Level by 2 YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Invincibility YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE Invisible Cars WHEELSAREALLINEED Jezz Skin ROCKANDROLLMAN Ken Skin MYSONISALAWYER Ladies’ Man FANNYMAGNET Lance Skin LOOKLIKELANCE Lower Wanted Level to 0 LEAVEMEALONE Mass Bike Spawn FREEWAYFORANGELJOY Mercedes Skin FOXYLITTLETHING Nearby Vehicles Explode BIGBANG Phil Skin ONEARMEDBANDIT Pink Cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Quick Clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Rainy Weather CATSANDDOGS Random Outfit STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Ricardo Skin CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Riot FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Road Rage MIAMITRAFFIC Skinny Skin PROGRAMMER Slow Down Gameplay BOOOOOORING Smoke a Cigarette CERTAINDEATH Sonny Skin IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Spawn Aeroplane FLYINGWAYS Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Bloodring Banger TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Caddie BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hearse THELASTRIDE Spawn Hotring Racer GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hunter AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn Limo ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Sabre Turbo GETTHEREFAST Spawn Tank PANZER Spawn Trashmaster RUBBISHCAR Speed Up Gameplay ONSPEED Suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Sunny Weather ALOVELYDAY Very Cloudy Weather ABITDRIEG Weapon Set 1 THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set 2 PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set 3 NUTTERTOOLS

And there you have it, you can wreak even more havoc upon Vice City with all of the weapons and cars at your disposal!

