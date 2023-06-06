All Godfall SHiFT Codes & How to Redeem Them

For those seeking more of that action role-playing goodness, you might have stumbled on Gearbox and Counterplay Games’ Godfall. While the game has been out for quite some time now, the recent release of its Ultimate Edition may have piqued the interest of new players. Before you start your journey as Orin and save the world, you might want some free rewards. If you are seeking all the known SHiFT codes for Godfall, you’re in the right place.

All Known SHiFT Codes in Godfall

Just like most other Gearbox Publishing titles such as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, players can obtain rewards by entering SHiFT codes, and the same goes for Godfall. With the release of Godfall: Ultimate Edition in April, the following SHiFT codes are still active:

Royal Fortitude Bulwark Skin – Z9CBT-5K3TT-BBJJ3-TT3TB-Z9CTF

Ashengod Phoenix Skin – Z9CT3-BC3JB-T33TJ-TBJBB-KXJB3

Gratitude Pack – 99KT3-RRZBC-CTBJB-B3T3T-TCTCW

Entering any of the codes will net you new skins for your Valorplates, which can be further customized by going into the Cosmetics tab in the inventory menu.

How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Godfall

There are two avenues in which players can use SHiFT codes to obtain rewards for Godfall, either through the game or via the SHiFT website.

In-Game

To redeem SHiFT Codes when playing Godfall, simply open up the main menu and select the option to Redeem Codes. After inputting the code, you should gain access to your prize immediately.

Website

The other way is to head to the SHiFT website, log in with your Gearbox account, and head to the Rewards tab. Input the SHiFT code, and you are done.

Should you not find your rewards after entering the codes, try restarting the game and they should appear for your use the next time around.

Where to Get SHiFT Codes

SHiFT codes can appear in multiple places, most notably shared by the Gearbox team via its different social media platforms and sometimes through email. To make sure you are on top of things, take note of the following accounts:

When it comes to all the known SHiFT codes for Godfall, that’s everything you’ll need to know. If you are a newcomer, be sure to check out useful guides like how to respec Skill Points or understand the various Ailments in the game. For everything else, be sure to search Twinfinite.

