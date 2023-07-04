All Fortnite Summer Escape Quests & Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

It’s that time of year, and summer has arrived in Fortnite. As with every time this seasonal change rolls around, there is a new theme around the island. It also means a new questline starts with plenty of rewards and XP to earn. Players can participate in the Summer Escape quests this year, with two weeks of tasks to complete.

All Summer Escape Quests

The 14 days of the event will play out over three separate sections, but it is unknown when the second and third will unlock. The quests will start at 9 AM ET on July 4 and run until July 18 at 9 AM ET.

All Lagoon Party Time Quests:

Deal Damage to Wildlife (50)

Collect Fish From Fishing Spots in a Single Match (3)

Outlast Players (200)

Pet Tamed Wolves or Boars in Different Matches (2)

Reveal Opponents with Flare Gun or Firework Flare Gun (7)

Eliminate Opponents (7)

Destroy Stones (10)

Emote by a Lit Campfire

Collect Fireflies (4)

Light Campfires in Different Matches (3)

All Make an Entrance Quests:

Use a Launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon (1)

Travel Distance While Gliding (100)

Damage Opponents While Sliding or Crouching (200)

Destroy Objects While Driving a Vehicle (40)

Mantle Within 30s of Busting Through a Door

Damage Opponents From Above (200)

Swim Distance Within 5s After Bouncing on an Umbrella or Tires

Swim Distance at Sunswoon Lagoon (50)

Damage Opponents With Explosive Weapons (150)

Fly 100 Meters in the Air in a Vehicle

Destroy Structures (30)

The Quench Quests:

Gain Shields (200)

Collect an Apple, Banana, and a Coconut

Report Back to Purradise Mewscles

Damage Opponents Within 25s of Getting Out of the Water After Swimming (100)

Swim Distance at Sunswoon Lagoon (75)

Eat Ice Cream Cones (5)

Break Slap Barrels or Slurp Barrels (10)

Eliminate an Opponent While Under the Effects of Frozen or Spicy Ice Cream Cone

Restore Health (200)

Search Chests (7)

Sprint While Under the Effects of Slap (200)

Collect Rare or Better Weapons (3)

All Summer Escape Quest Rewards

With the exception of five quests, everything is worth 30,000XP for each completion. Instead, those five unlock a special cosmetic reward to show off your summer style. There are also four additional rewards related to completing a set number of quests.

Destroy Stones (10) – Artifact Axe Rare Pickaxe

Emote by a Lit Campfire – Treezy Back Bling

Travel Distance While Gliding (100) – Blossom Drop Rare Contrail

Mantle Within 30s of Busting Through a Door – Starry Sea Rare Wrap

Report Back to Purradise Mewscles – Nanners Uncommon Wrap

Log in During Summer Escape Event – Nanner Buddy Uncommon Back Bling

Complete 14 Summer Escape Quests – Wild Fronds Uncommon Back Bling

Complete 18 Summer Escape Quests – Bugsy Rare Glider

Complete 24 Summer Escape Quests – Toasted Coconut Rare Emote/Loading Screen

The Summer Escape quests should get you all the XP and rewards needed to fully enjoy the summer. For more Fortnite guides or help with these quests, take a look at our links below.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts