All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76

Teddy Bears can be found scattered across the map in Fallout 76. They can be picked up and used to gain resources for use in crafting, or placed in display cases. Read on to find out where you can find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76.

Where to Find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76

Teddy Bears are available everywhere in Fallout 76. There are 12 different colors to find, but they all give the same resources: Cloth and Leather. A bunch of bears can be picked up at the following locations but they can be found strewn across the whole map:

Camden Parl

Clancy Manor

Watoga Civic Center

Whitespring Resort

Dolly Sods Wilderness

Tyler County Fairground

Glassed Cavern

They are all worth between five and seven Caps if you want to sell any excess bears. If you want to display every color of Teddy Bear to show off to other Dwellers look out for these:

Bubblegum Bear (Pink)

Bumblebear (Green and Black Stripe)

Comrade Chubs (Red and White)

Dirty Old Teddy Bear (Grimy Brown)

Imported Chinese Panda (Black and White)

Lil’ Ginger Snuggles (Orange)

Pristine Teddy Bear (Beige)

Quantum Bear (Blue and White)

Radbear (Green)

Stuffed Grizzly (Brown)

Stuffed Polar Bear (White)

Teddy Bear (Dark Brown)

The bears can spawn randomly so if you don’t find one in a specific area then check back when you next load in and it might have appeared. Our map below shows the spawn areas of bear clusters. Travel to each area and check around for your cuddly friend.

