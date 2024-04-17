fallout 76 teddy bear feature
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76

We can BEARly contain our excitement
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 07:52 am

Teddy Bears can be found scattered across the map in Fallout 76. They can be picked up and used to gain resources for use in crafting, or placed in display cases. Read on to find out where you can find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76.

Where to Find Teddy Bears in Fallout 76

Teddy Bears are available everywhere in Fallout 76. There are 12 different colors to find, but they all give the same resources: Cloth and Leather. A bunch of bears can be picked up at the following locations but they can be found strewn across the whole map:

  • Camden Parl
  • Clancy Manor
  • Watoga Civic Center
  • Whitespring Resort
  • Dolly Sods Wilderness
  • Tyler County Fairground
  • Glassed Cavern
fallout 76 teddy bear
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

They are all worth between five and seven Caps if you want to sell any excess bears. If you want to display every color of Teddy Bear to show off to other Dwellers look out for these:

  • Bubblegum Bear (Pink)
  • Bumblebear (Green and Black Stripe)
  • Comrade Chubs (Red and White)
  • Dirty Old Teddy Bear (Grimy Brown)
  • Imported Chinese Panda (Black and White)
  • Lil’ Ginger Snuggles (Orange)
  • Pristine Teddy Bear (Beige)
  • Quantum Bear (Blue and White)
  • Radbear (Green)
  • Stuffed Grizzly (Brown)
  • Stuffed Polar Bear (White)
  • Teddy Bear (Dark Brown)

The bears can spawn randomly so if you don’t find one in a specific area then check back when you next load in and it might have appeared. Our map below shows the spawn areas of bear clusters. Travel to each area and check around for your cuddly friend.

fallout 76 map teddy bears
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
fallout 76 map teddy bears
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
fallout 76 map teddy bears
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Keep searching while you travel and you will eventually come across every Teddy Bear type available! For more Fallout fun why not try our quiz and see how long you would last in the wasteland? Or see if you can discover the Sugar Grove location in Fallout 76.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.