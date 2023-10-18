All Event Tome Challenges in Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight 2023

With spooky season well and truly upon us, it only makes sense for Behaviour Interactive to drop a creepy Halloween event to scare the bejesus out of us. And the latest kicks off today on Oct. 18 and runs till Nov. 3. But what exactly are the Event Tome challenges in the new Dead by Daylight: Haunted by Daylight 2023 event? Let’s get into the details, shall we?

All Haunted by Daylight Tome Rewards

First things first, it’s important to note that there are two parts to the Tome in Haunted by Daylight. Level 1 will take part during the first week, and Level 2 will encompass the second week.

Level 1

For the first Tome level, you’ll be able to unlock the Swamp Creature cosmetic for the Hag, the Cornfield Scarecrow for Kate Denson, and two unique charms: Megcrow and Lil’ Monster.

Survivor Only

Transfer a total of 15 Void Energy into Unstable Rifts (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Heal a total of 2 health states of other Survivors (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Cleanse 2 Totems (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Finish repairing 2 Esoteric Generators (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Unhook 2 Survivors. Must unhook them safely (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twinfinite

Survivor/ Killer

Earn 4 emblems of Bronze Quality or better in a single trial (5 Rift Fragments + 25K BP)

Transfer 10 Void Energy or more into a single Unstable Rift (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Killer Only

Transfer a total of 15 Void Energy into Unstable Rifts (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Hit a Survivor with your weapon 8 times (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Sacrifice 2 Survivors to the Entity (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Damage 5 Generators (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Hook 3 Survivors on Esoteric Hooks (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Community Challenges

With the Community, transfer 5 Void Energy or more into a single Unstable Rift 50K times (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

With the Community, smash 50K Pumpkins (3 Rift Fragments + 15K BP)

Once you’ve completed Level 1, you’ll be awarded with 10 Rift Fragments and a Creepy Corn Charm. As soon as we hear what’s coming in Level 2, we’ll make sure to update this post.

And that’s a wrap for our guide on all the Event Tome challenges in the new Dead by Daylight: Haunted by Daylight 2023 event. For more, make sure to check out our related coverage below.