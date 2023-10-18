When Does Dead by Daylight’s Haunted by Daylight Halloween Event Start? Answered

A new Halloween event is headed to Dead by Daylight. Here's everything you need to know about when it begins.

Behaviour Interactive confirmed that a new event is headed to Dead by Daylight to celebrate the Halloween season. It’s called Haunted by Daylight and is set to provide players with plenty of ghoulish goodies to earn, but when does it officially start? Here’s everything you need to know about when the Haunted by Daylight event starts in Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight’s Haunted by Daylight 2023 Halloween Event Start Time

Haunted by Daylight is currently slated to start in-game on Oct. 18, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT, or 11 a.m. ET. The event will run till Nov. 6, 2023 at 8 a.m. PT or 11 a.m. ET.

During this time, players will be able to log into the game to complete Event Tome challenges and earn a special event currency called Dark Trinkets that can be exchanged for rewards. The cosmetics include Candy Weapons for killers, and Halloween Sweaters for survivors. We’ve listed all of the characters that can unlock and equip the new cosmetics down below:

Candy Weapon Killers Halloween Sweater Survivors Deathslinger Mikaela Reid Clown Nea Karlsson Knight Elodie Rakoto Skull Merchant Kate Denson Legion Vittorio Toscano Dredge Haddie Kaur Hag Yui Kimura Wraith Huntress

During the event, players will be able to interact with the Esoteric Generators and Esoteric Hooks scattered all over the playing field. Interacting them will reward you with extra points, and they’re also required for completing certain Event Tome challenges.

In addition to that, Haunted by Daylight 2023 will also introduce a new feature called Haunted Boon and Traps, which are basically new event-exclusive perks for both killers and survivors.

So, that about wraps it up for now. Hopefully, we’ve helped to clue you in on when Dead by Daylight’s Haunted by Daylight Halloween event starts. If you’re looking to brush up on your Dead by Daylight knowledge, be sure to check out our guide explaining all status effects and symbols. If you run into any technical issues, our guides on how to check the game’s server status and fixing error code 8012 should be of use to you, too.