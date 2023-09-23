All Edgerunners Perks in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 Update & What They Do

Cyberpunk 2077 already had some Edgerunners content before the 2.0 update, but now we’re getting much more. There’s a lot of excitement in the air regarding the overhauled skill tree and new perks. Among the more stark icon portraits you’ll find are the perks based on the hit anime Edgerunners.

There are a total of three Edgerunners perks in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update. These are brand-new perks inspired by three major characters from the show. Here’s each one, what character they represent, and what they do.

Die! Die! Die! Perk [Rebecca]

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

With a title like that, you’d think this was a wonderfully insane perk; unfortunately, it’s not. Still, this perk gets the job done and represents Rebecca’s unrelenting aggressiveness well. There are two levels to this perk, both of which apply only to shotguns, LMGs, and HMGs. The first perk level reduces recoil at low stamina, and the second increases the rate of fire at low stamina.

Die! Die! Die! Perk Summary:

Attribute: 9 Body

Conditional: Only affects Shotguns, LMGs and HMGs

Level 1: −15% recoil at low Stamina.

Level 2: Increased fire rate as Stamina decreases (max. +25% at 0 Stamina).

Finisher: Live Wire Perk [Lucy]

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Found in the intelligence skill tree, this finisher is an awesome ode to the Edgerunners Netrunner, Lucy. Performing Lucy’s monowire finisher from the show is a treat. You must first acquire the monowire cyberware, then press square on PlayStation or X on Xbox when the enemy’s health is low. Queueing quickhacks on an enemy will make them more susceptible to the finisher.

Live Wire Perk Summary:

Attribute: 15 Intelligence

Conditional: Only affects Monowire

Required Perk(s): Queue Acceleration

Level 1: Unlocks a Monowire finisher.

Can be used when an enemy’s Health is low.

The more quickhacks you have queued on an enemy, the more susceptible they are.

Restores 15% Health and 5 RAM.

Edgerunner [David]

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Having a unique finisher from the anime is cool, but David’s perk is transformative. The drawback is that it requires a whopping level 17 in intelligence to unlock. Using the perk also drains 0.5% of V’s health… Ok, hear me out, the drawbacks aren’t that bad compared to the benefits! Equipping the Edgerunner perk enables V to exceed cyberware capacity while draining 0.5% maximum health per point over the limit. Defeating an enemy will also add a 0.1% chance per point over the limit to enter a Fury state. Fury state is basically Hulk mode, giving V 10% damage, 30% crit chance, and 50% crit damage. Ouch! So, if you already maxed out your cyberware, you can enter chrome overdrive mode with a touch of Cyberpsycho.

Edgerunner Perk Summary:

Attribute: 20 Technical Ability

Required Perk(s): License To Chrome

Level 1: Allows you to exceed your Cyberware Capacity by up to 50 points, but at the cost of −0.5% max Health per point over capacity. When you neutralize an enemy during combat, there is a 0.1% chance for each point you are over capacity that you will break into a Fury.

In this state you gain:

+10% damage,

+30% Crit Chance

+50% Crit Damage

Duration: 12 sec.

Those are all the Edgerunners perks in Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you want to role-play as the chromed-out David, stylish tech diva Lucy, or the frenetically adorable Rebecca, the new perk system in the 2.0 update gets you one step closer to becoming these iconic Edgerunners. Want to find more Edgerunners content in Cyberpunk 2077? Check out our other guides here on Twinfinite.