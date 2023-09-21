Netflix’s video game anime adaptation has continued to be a huge success; so much so, in fact, that it’s prompted many to give Cyberpunk 2077 either a second shot or a first try entirely because of its characters. If you’re one of the many and you’d like to learn how to build one of the show’s cool characters in the game itself, here’s what you need to know about how to build Rebecca from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Rebecca Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Rebecca is surely one of the most entertaining characters in Edgerunners with her fun, slightly maniacal personality. But make no mistake that she’s a gun-toting badass too, and so we’re obviously going to be focusing here on a very weapon-centric build.

We want to make sure your character can handle any weapon type in the game, though we’ll be leaning into shotguns heavily since the 1.6 update actually added Rebecca’s GUTS Shotgun to the game. You can read our detailed guide on where to obtain it here. Likewise, the revamped perks offered by the 2.0 update make it that much easier to emulate her particular set of skills and annihilate enemies with a boom stick.

Before we get into the specifics of the build, if you’re playing on PC it’s worth noting that modders have actually put together some pretty awesome cosmetic mods to really take your build to the next level. You can get Rebecca’s pistols, Rebecca’s tattoos, and Rebecca’s hairstyle and eyes to name a few.

Best Lifepath

Though not integral to the build, anyone who wants to fully roleplay as the shotgun-toting short stack should try to pick the most accurate Lifepath. We’d personally recommend the Streetkid path, as it is most in line with Rebecca’s personality and backstory. Likewise, it’ll open up some appropriately crude yet savvy dialogue options throughout the game.

Cyberware

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

You want to focus your implants on those that allow you to move quickly and tank damage. Because your primary mode of attack involves shotguns, you’ll be up close and personal with enemies more often than not.

These Cyberware should serve you best, and aren’t too hard to track down:

Heal on Kill – Instantly restores 10 percent health after defeating an enemy

– Instantly restores 10 percent health after defeating an enemy Second Heart – Instantly restores 100 percent of your health after it reaches 0

– Instantly restores 100 percent of your health after it reaches 0 Bioconductor – Reduces all Cyberware cooldowns by 30 percent

As was the case for our Lucy build, make sure you get these two pieces of Cyberware in particular to really increase your character’s movement:

Kerenzikov – Allows you to more quickly slide and dodge while slowing down time. The Ripper Doc Arroyo sells them in Santa Domingo for 7,500 Eurodollars, and you .

– Allows you to more quickly slide and dodge while slowing down time. The Ripper Doc Arroyo sells them in Santa Domingo for 7,500 Eurodollars, and you . Maneuvering System – Add in a Maneuvering System to enhance the effects of the Kerenzikov. The Ripper Doc Arroyo sells them in Santa Domingo for 3,000 Eurodollars.

We also recommend going for a Berserk Operating System since it allows us to almost supercharge your character for close-quarters combat in which you’re running and sliding around using shotguns.

A good option is the Miltech Berserk MK.5 which increases Berserk duration and crit damage while decreasing weapon recoil. It also adds some extra meat to your defense, meaning you can better survive punishing combat. It increases your health by 40 percent while increasing armor and resistance. Not to mention, it heals her every time you kill an enemy. You can purchase it from Nina the Ripper Doc in Charter Hill (29 Street Cred).

Weapons

Shotguns are the way to go when selecting the perfect weapon for a Rebecca build, and the aforementioned GUTS Shotgun is easily your best option. Though it might not be as overpowered as other Iconic weapons in the game, it’s serviceable enough to get the job done and puts the finishing touch on your Rebecca-style loadout. You can likewise upgrade it so long as you have the necessary materials, ensuring it doesn’t lag too far behind other weapons in your arsenal.

Gear

While there isn’t any clothing that’s specifically tied to Rebecca, we do recommend choosing some threads that beef up your character’s armor or resistances a bit. These include things like combat vests and helmets, and can give you that slight edge in combat so that you don’t share the same fate as this deceased Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk 2077 Rebecca Build Attribute Point Distribution

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Now, let’s talk about stats. The build we recommend spreads points fairly evenly across Body, Reflex, and Technical Ability. These are the main three attributes you want to dump points into, so bring all three up to 20. Intelligence will remain almost untouched with only 3, while Cool gets whatever’s left over.

By doing this, you’ll ensure that you have access to some of the better Perks tied to Rebecca’s build while also gaining all the stat bonuses that come from boosting these Attributes. Your high Body score increases your overall health, while the high Technical Skill and Reflexes Attributes bolster your Crit Chance and Armor.

Best Perks for Rebecca Build

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

In terms of Perks, the majority will be tied to the Body Attribute. However, it’s also well worth putting some points toward Reflexes Perks to maximize your movement speed.

Body

DIE! DIE! DIE! : While at Low Stamina, you have 15 percent less recoil from Shotguns. At Level 2, your fire rate increases as your Stamina decreases, maxing out at a 25 percent increase when you have 0 Stamina.

: While at Low Stamina, you have 15 percent less recoil from Shotguns. At Level 2, your fire rate increases as your Stamina decreases, maxing out at a 25 percent increase when you have 0 Stamina. Bullet Ballet : You have 25 percent less bullet spread when moving.

: You have 25 percent less bullet spread when moving. Like a Feather : You won’t suffer a movement penalty when moving while equipped with a Shotgun.

: You won’t suffer a movement penalty when moving while equipped with a Shotgun. Spontaneous Obliteration : While at low Stamina, Recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, you deal 10 percent more damage to nearby enemies. At Level 3, you unlock the Obliterate ability. This gives you up to a 20 percent chance to instantly kill an enemy that is shot while at low health. The lower their health, the higher the chance it will trigger.

: While at low Stamina, Recoil is reduced by 15 percent. At Level 2, you deal 10 percent more damage to nearby enemies. At Level 3, you unlock the Obliterate ability. This gives you up to a 20 percent chance to instantly kill an enemy that is shot while at low health. The lower their health, the higher the chance it will trigger. Rush of Blood : Increases your chance of triggering Obliterate on enemies at close range by up to 10 percent.

: Increases your chance of triggering Obliterate on enemies at close range by up to 10 percent. Rip and Tear : After shooting an enemy with a Shotgun, your next Quick Melee attack deals 100 percent more damage. After your next Quick Melee attack, your next Shotgun shot deals 100 percent more damage.

: After shooting an enemy with a Shotgun, your next Quick Melee attack deals 100 percent more damage. After your next Quick Melee attack, your next Shotgun shot deals 100 percent more damage. Painkiller : Unlock slow Health Regen during combat.

: Unlock slow Health Regen during combat. Comeback Kid : Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing.

: Increases Health Regen rate by 1 percent for each percent of Health you’re missing. Dorph Head : When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds.

: When you use Blood Pump Cyberware as a Health Item, you increase your Mitigation Chance by 100 percent for 2 seconds. Speed Junkie : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 60 percent while sprinting. Army of One : Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy.

: Increase your Health Regen Rate by 10 percent for every nearby enemy. Adrenaline Rush : Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items.

: Increases your max health by 35 points. At Level 2, Increases your Health Regen Rate from all sources by 20 percent. At Level 3, unlocks the Adrenaline Rush mode, which gives you temporary hit points that decay over time every time you use Blood Pump Cyberware or Health Items. Juggernaut : When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster.

: When Adrenaline Rush is active, you deal 10 percent more damage and move 20 percent faster. Calm Mind: While Adrenaline Rush is active, you’ll have a 3 second delay before your temporary hit points start to decay.

Reflexes

Slippery : The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you.

: The faster you move, the more difficult it is for enemies to shoot you. Power Slide : Increase Slide distance.

: Increase Slide distance. Muscle Memory : You can reload weapons while Sprinting, Sliding, and Vaulting.

: You can reload weapons while Sprinting, Sliding, and Vaulting. Dash : Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash.

: Reduce the Stamina cost of dodging and dashing by 20 percent. At Rank 2, gain the ability to Dash. Steady Grip : You can aim and shoot while Dashing.

: You can aim and shoot while Dashing. Can’t Touch This : Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage.

: Gain a 100 percent Mitigation Chance when you Dash. While active, Mitigation give you the chance to reduce all incoming damage. based on current Mitigation percentage. Air Dash : The Stamina cost for Dashing is decreased by 20 percent. At Level 2, your Dash speed is increased by 20 percent. At Level 3, you can Dash in midair.

: The Stamina cost for Dashing is decreased by 20 percent. At Level 2, your Dash speed is increased by 20 percent. At Level 3, you can Dash in midair. Tailwind: Every time you Dash or do a Double Jump, you regain 25 Stamina.

Best Skills for Rebecca Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt RED via Twinfinite

Rounding out this build are some specific Skill tracks you’ll want to stick to.

Movement Speed and damage output are key to this build, so Shinobi, Headhunter, and Solo should be your primary focuses. This might require defeating some enemies using blades or stealth on occasion, but the abilities you’ll earn will make fighting with a Shotgun much easier. Plus, the bonuses to damage dealt with headshots will ensure you’re able to decimate enemies in only a couple blows even when you haven’t triggered Obliterate.

That does it for our how to build Rebecca from Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077 guide. Again, it’s not a completely exhaustive list of Perks and Cyberware options, but it should provide you with a great overview of what works best for the build style. For more related content, search you can check out what’s listed below.