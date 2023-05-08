All Cloudford Treasure Chest Locations in Honkai Star Rail

Image Source: miHoYo

In Xianzhou: The Loufou, players can look forward to Cloudford, an area that offers a unique challenge through puzzle-solving. With half of the treasure chests in this region requiring puzzle-solving skills, it’s an excellent opportunity to test your cognitive abilities. Moreover, players can explore the area to find most treasure chests, often hidden in unexpected corners. In this article, we will be exploring all the treasure chest locations in Xianzhou: The Loufou, Cloudford so you can make the most of your adventure.

All Treasure Chest Locations

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

The real fun begins in Cloudford, where players will have the opportunity to solve puzzles and find treasure chests. The photo above marks all the treasure locations in Cloudford. Half of the treasure chests in this area require puzzle-solving skills, while most of them can be found through exploration. Additionally, players can find an orange-marked chest here. To acquire all 12 chests, you must complete the Cloudford quest four times a day for three days.

Puzzles in Cloudford

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Xianzhou is filled with puzzle chests that require puzzle-solving skills, including solving a Hexanexus Rubix Cube, Navigation Compass, and following a bird.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

There are four Hexanexus Rubix marked in this map to solve in order to get the treasure chests. To solve it, you just need to rotate the corresponding area of the Hexanexus so that the physical block of the Hexanexus corresponds to the plates on both sides.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

There is also this type of puzzle called Navigation Compass. To solve it, you’ll have to align the inner and outer rings’ Celestial Axis (the glowing orange arrows) to the same direction. There are two of these located near the teleport points of the map. You can use the map above as a reference.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

If you play Genshin Impact, you’re probably an expert on following flying objects by now. The last puzzle type in Cloudford is the bird. Nothing special here; just follow these to get the treasure. If you succeeded on your treasure hunting and puzzle solving skills for 3 days, you can get a total of 27 chest at Cloudford.

That is everything you need to know about Cloudford treasure Locations. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Herta Space Station treasure chest locations and Honkai Star Rail: All Jarilo-VI Treasure Locations in case you missed some in your adventures.

Related Posts