Honkai Star Rail: All Xianzhou: The Loufou treasure Locations

Image Source: miHoYo

At this point of being a Trailblazer for Honkai Star Rail, you should know that exploration and treasure hunting is essential to your adventures. In this article, we will discover all Xianzhou: The Loufou treasure chest locations so you can pull for your characters.

Xianzhou: The Loufou

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Before we dive into the treasure-hunting part, Xianzhou has a lot of puzzle chests with three different types of puzzles to solve. This involves solving a Hexanexus Rubix Cube, Navigation Compass, And following a bird. A Reddit post containing the solutions can be found here, but where’s the fun in that, right?

Central Starskiff Haven

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





You can find Centrail Starskiff Haven’s treasure chests by simply exploring the map. Just keep your eyes peeled, as the chests are sometimes hidden in the tiniest corners of the map.

Cloudford 1F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Here’s the fun part of XTL. Cloudford will give you a taste of the puzzles on this map. Half of the treasure chests in this area require puzzle-solving skills, and most can be found through exploration. Players can also find an orange-marked chest here. But You need to do this quest four times a day for three days for a total of 12 chests.

Cloudford 2F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





There is only one treasure chest located here.

Stargazer Navalia

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Stargazer Navalia is another area in XTL that requires puzzle solving and exploration. This time, there’s one chest that is guarded by a monster.

Exalting Sanctum

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Exalting Sanctum only has 7 chests, which are obtainable by simply exploring the hidden corners of the map.

Divination Commission 1F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





The first floor of the Divination Commission may feel different since this area has three chests guarded by high-level monsters. Overall, this area also contains puzzle chests and hidden chests across the map marked in the photo above.

Divination Commission 2F

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Divination Commission has a similar quest chest which gives you two chests per day for three days for a total of six chests. The majority of the puzzles here are following the bird, so thicken your patience.

Artisanship Commission

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite





Artisanship Commission is the last playable area at the moment in XTL. Here lies another quest chest which will give you three chests per day for three days for a total of nine chests. Players need to use their puzzle-solving skills to unlock half of the treasure chests in this area, and most of them can be found by exploring. Additionally, two of the chests are guarded by monsters.

That is everything you need to know about Xianzhou: The Loufou treasure Locations. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also had an article on Herta Space Station treasure chest locations and Honkai Star Rail: All Jarilo-VI Treasure Locations in case you missed some in your adventures.

Related Posts