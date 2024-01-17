With Season 1 Reloaded right around the corner, we know that the Champion’s Quest is coming for the most daring challengers. Players wanting to earn the rarest skins and rewards should read on to find out what all of the Champion’s Quest rewards and challenges in MW3 and Warzone are.

All Champion’s Quest Rewards and Challenges in MW3 & Warzone

By completing the hardest challenge in Warzone you’ll receive some fantastic rewards, but only if you’re strong enough. Call of Duty on Twitter announced the rewards with a tweet.

The Champion’s Quest returns with a brand-new quest for Urzikstan, challenging Call of Duty #Warzone players with a high-level task that will test your squad’s skill to earn an extremely explosive finale 💥



Only the most elite squads need to apply 📝👇 pic.twitter.com/rzMdvvyj74 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 10, 2024

Currently, a full list of rewards has yet to be disclosed by Activision but it is a safe bet to assume a calling card, an emblem, and a decal for your weapon. The two pieces that have been confirmed are the Skeletal-looking unique operator skin and a weapon skin/blueprint.

Modern Warfare 3 News Twitter account posted a beautiful look at the Champion in-game operator’s skin for players to feast their eyes upon.

Here's an in-game look at the new skin unlocked after completing the Urzikstan Champion’s Quest.pic.twitter.com/fwv1aJCjTg — Modern Warfare 3 News (@WarzoneIntel) January 10, 2024

While we have no official word, it’s expected that the operator skin and the weapon skin aren’t the only rewards available. It is a safe bet to assume players who complete the Champion’s Quest will also receive an emblem, a weapon decal, and a calling card.

You can undergo the Champion’s Quest as soon as Season 1 Reloaded launches on Jan. 17, 2024, at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. BST.

The criteria for the Champion’s Quest has slightly changed for Season 1 Reloaded, you can either win 5 consecutive games to earn the Champion’s Contract or win 30 matches in a single season in Urzikstan. As of right now, we do not know if the Champion’s Contract will be the same as Warzone 2 or if Activision has some changes and surprises in store. One thing is for sure, you’ll need the best weapons of the patch to have the best opportunity for succeeding.

That’s all the information we have on All Champion’s Quest Rewards and Challenges in MW3 and Warzone. We will endeavor to update the article once the full list of rewards and challenges is out, but while you wait, check out our related Call of Duty guides below.