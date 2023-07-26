All Apex Legends Neon Network Skins & Cosmetics

Collection Events have become typical mid-season content for Apex Legends fans, lessening the quieter periods before new seasons usher in huge changes. Here are all the skins and cosmetics in the Neon Network Event.

Neon Network Skins & Cosmetics

Apex Legends’ Neon Network event is underway, ending with what we anticipate to be the inception of Season 18. It brought a new limited-time takeover to the battle royale, a new Compute Nodes currency and event packs to open and earn.

Unsurprisingly, there was also 24 limited-time cosmetics and skins for players to run in-game. It looks like the skins will be released across four incremental store updates, finishing on 8 August, 2023 when the even itself ends.

All of the 24 items will be available for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, as well as in Neon Network Event Apex Packs for the duration of the event.

July 25 to July 28

Bionic Bodyguard Bundle

Night Cat Bundle

Necromancer Bundle

Bored to Death Bonus Bundle

Boot Camp

Third Time’s a Charm

Ones and Threes

July 28 to August 1

Bionic Bodyguard Bundle

Night Cat Bundle

Deep Sixed Bonus Bundle

Nomad Overseer

Techno Terror

Crossed Swords

Festive Decor Unlock Bundle

August 1 to August 4

Bionic Bodyguard Bundle

Night Cat Bundle

Plastic Fantastic

Queen’s Guard Bonus Bundle

Thunder Kitty Bundle

Flaunt It

Hardened Circuitry Bundle

August 4 to August 8

Bionic Bodyguard Bundle

Night Cat Bundle

Lone Wolf Bonus Bundle

Animal Instinct Bundle

XL-R8 Bundle

Recoil Control

Iridescent Unlock Bundle

Some are returns of old Apex Legends skins at discounted rates. There’s also Legendary skins for Ballistic, Gibraltar, Lifeline and Ash. We’ve shown each below.

Ash

Ballistic

Lifeline

Gibraltar

Collecting every Neon Network skin will grant players with the incredible Valkyrie Prestige skin: Apex Interceptor.

As previously mentioned, the Event wraps up on August 8, so make sure you drop in and get playing before then if you see a Neon Network skin or cosmetic you desperately want. Otherwise, check out the related content below.