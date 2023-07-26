All Apex Legends Neon Network Skins & Cosmetics

Collection Events have become typical mid-season content for Apex Legends fans, lessening the quieter periods before new seasons usher in huge changes. Here are all the skins and cosmetics in the Neon Network Event.
Neon Network Skins & Cosmetics
Apex Legends’ Neon Network event is underway, ending with what we anticipate to be the inception of Season 18. It brought a new limited-time takeover to the battle royale, a new Compute Nodes currency and event packs to open and earn.
Unsurprisingly, there was also 24 limited-time cosmetics and skins for players to run in-game. It looks like the skins will be released across four incremental store updates, finishing on 8 August, 2023 when the even itself ends.
All of the 24 items will be available for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals, as well as in Neon Network Event Apex Packs for the duration of the event.
July 25 to July 28
- Bionic Bodyguard Bundle
- Night Cat Bundle
- Necromancer Bundle
- Bored to Death Bonus Bundle
- Boot Camp
- Third Time’s a Charm
- Ones and Threes
July 28 to August 1
- Bionic Bodyguard Bundle
- Night Cat Bundle
- Deep Sixed Bonus Bundle
- Nomad Overseer
- Techno Terror
- Crossed Swords
- Festive Decor Unlock Bundle
August 1 to August 4
- Bionic Bodyguard Bundle
- Night Cat Bundle
- Plastic Fantastic
- Queen’s Guard Bonus Bundle
- Thunder Kitty Bundle
- Flaunt It
- Hardened Circuitry Bundle
August 4 to August 8
- Bionic Bodyguard Bundle
- Night Cat Bundle
- Lone Wolf Bonus Bundle
- Animal Instinct Bundle
- XL-R8 Bundle
- Recoil Control
- Iridescent Unlock Bundle
Some are returns of old Apex Legends skins at discounted rates. There’s also Legendary skins for Ballistic, Gibraltar, Lifeline and Ash. We’ve shown each below.
Ash
Ballistic
Lifeline
Gibraltar
Collecting every Neon Network skin will grant players with the incredible Valkyrie Prestige skin: Apex Interceptor.
As previously mentioned, the Event wraps up on August 8, so make sure you drop in and get playing before then if you see a Neon Network skin or cosmetic you desperately want. Otherwise, check out the related content below.