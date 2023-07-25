How to Get Neon Network Event Packs in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Arsenal is soon coming to an end, and those who have already completed the battle pass now have a reason to come back — the Neon Network Event has brought plenty of cosmetics that players can either earn or purchase within the shop. If you’d like to know how to unlock event packs to earn the bright new skins, keep scrolling!

How to Unlock Neon Network Collection Packs

After launching the game, players will need to switch over to the Seasonal tab to see everything the event has to offer. There are three tabs related to the event: Reward Shop, Collection, and Event Offers. You’ll be able to have a look at all cosmetics available in the loot boxes, and will also be able to purchase them under the Collection tab.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, if you’re interested in any of the collection items that aren’t in the Reward Shop, you’ll need to spend real money in order to get them.

Neon Network Collection Pack Prices

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

1 Pack: 700 Apex Coins

700 Apex Coins 3 Packs: 2,100 Apex Coins

2,100 Apex Coins 5 Packs: 3,500 Apex Coins

3,500 Apex Coins 10 Packs: 7,000 Apex Coins

7,000 Apex Coins 24 Packs: 16,800 Apex Coins

And for your convenience, here’s how much the Apex Coins are worth in USD:

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

500 Apex Coins: 4.99USD

4.99USD 1,000 Apex Coins: 9.99USD

9.99USD 2,150 Apex Coins: 19.99USD

19.99USD 4,350 Apex Coins: 39.99USD

39.99USD 6,700 Apex Coins: 59.99USD

59.99USD 11,500 Apex Coins: 99.99USD

If you were to buy the three cheapest bundles of Apex coins, for a total of $35 you could open around five packs from the collection event — which isn’t cheap, but that’s probably the more cost-efficient way to go.

If spending money on Apex Legends isn’t for you, there are still some free items you can get in the Reward Shop. If you want new gear without spending cash, check out how to get Computer Nodes to collect as many freebies as you can.