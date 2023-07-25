How to Get Compute Nodes in Apex Legends (Neon Network Event)

Apex Legends’ Neon Network Collection Event kicked off on July 25, giving players of Respawn’s battle royale another set of cosmetics, skins and an heirloom to work towards. The in-season event, expected to be the last prior to Season 18, also introduced the Compute Node currency, and players want to know how to accumulate them.

What Are Compute Nodes?

They’re the new currency introduced by Respawn Entertainment as part of the Neon Network Collection Event. It’s taking place from July 25 to August 8, 2023. That’s when we expect the new season, Season 18, to drop.

As it sounds, the event has brought its own in-game store, specifically showcasing the skins and cosmetics from Neon Network.

The developers state that the Nodes “put the power” in players’ hands. In short, you can spend your Nodes on whatever you like during the event. There are 24 limited-time cosmetics alongside Legendary skins for Ash, Ballistic and Caustic.

Don’t worry if you’ve got some leftover too, because the developers have confirmed that any Compute Nodes hanging around after the event’s cosmetics and skins have been unlocked, “remaining Nodes [can be used] to earn additional BP Stars to continue your seasonal progress.”

How to Get Compute Nodes in Apex Legends

You earn Compute Nodes by playing matches in non-ranked Battle Royale matches, each of which is experiencing a ‘takeover’.

Respawn explained: “Use a Node Tracker… to detect, locate the optimal location to connect, and hack into leads across the map to receive loot and Compute Nodes. Be quick—the battle won’t pause for you to complete the hack. Compute Nodes will be awarded post match for you to use in the new event shop.”

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

There will be daily challenges added to Apex Legends during the event, each of which gives players opportunities to progress and earn more. There is a limit to the amount of Nodes players can earn each day, but we don’t have an exact figure for this yet.

That’s everything on Compute Nodes and using them in Apex Legends. Be sure to check out the related content below, which is sure to have something up for street.