All Aberrant Fish Types in Dave the Diver (& Where to Find Them)

The Dave the Diver Dredge DLC introduces an all-new critter type in the dreaded red misty sea. We’re here to help you with the latest adventure by showing you where to find all Aberrant fish.

How to Find & Catch Aberrant Fish in Dave the Diver

You’ll need to download the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC to access the new fish from the crossover. However, if you are running into trouble in-game, check out our guide on how to start the DLC for details on requirements. You’ll be able to find Aberrant fish in the Fog Coast at night, marked with a small vortex. Unfortunately, they do not have any precise coordinates like most creatures do, so you’ll need to explore as much as possible.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Players must wait for a foggy night to trigger the Aberrant fish in the sea, allowing you to place them on the menu for the Hooded Figure customers. Regular patrons won’t be able to eat these recipes, so ensure that your menu has “normal” dishes just in case.

The Traveling Merchant will buy any leftover Aberrant fish, appearing at the end of the bustling night to exchange goods. You may also call them to send the Hooded Figures away for the day if you don’t have the right resources.

What Are the New Fish in Dave the Diver Dredge DLC?

A new Aberration collection will be included in your Marinca app, showcasing 20 unique fish variations. We’re still working our way through the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC, but you can expect some of the following content:

Fanged Cod

Three-Headed Cod

Grotesque Mackerel

Many Eyed Mackerel

Any critters found in the Fog Coast will be considered Aberrant fish, so I recommend catching anything you see in sight to complete the collection. These ingredients can sell for a pretty penny at Bancho’s Sushi and are reserved for any Hooded Figure patrons.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Similar to the night fish in the Blue Hole Depths, Aberrant types can be just as deadly and will require you to move quickly. Do your best to dodge those fast attacks to avoid drowning.

That does it for our guide on all the new Aberrant fish in the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including where to find Mjolnir.