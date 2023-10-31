Alan Wake 2 – All Watery Nursery Rhyme Locations and Solutions

Watery is the only real town outside of Bright Falls, with its own collectibles scattered throughout the area. The good news is that once you have the right tools, all the Alan Wake 2 Watery Nursery Rhymes can be completed and we have the solutions and locations.

All Watery Nursery Rhymes

Unlike Cauldron Lake, which has a final Nursery Rhyme that can only be completed when all the rest are done, everything can be done in Watery once you have the Bolt Cutters. As the main road is blocked off when you first arrive, there is only one true path to start getting these. There are seven of these in the area.

Open Area on Path to Coffee World

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Gentle Beast with a beautiful crown

Runs through the woods with a worried frown

From the Hunter he flees between the mighty trees

To make it out alive.

This one is simple. You only need to place the Moose on the Tree.

Radio Tower

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Three little Deers ventures to roam

And found a nice place to eat and play

One little Deer never came home

And two of the Deers cried all day.

This solution also involves only one Doll. Set the Deer down on the House. Beware that completing this rhyme will spawn a few wolves nearby that you’ll have to fight.

Trailer Park Pier

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

You won’t be able to access this Nursery Rhyme until after you have defeated Mulligan and Thornton in the second Overlap, which causes the water level to recede.

The Old Fisherman had great luck

His catch at Sea was beyond belief

But the Hungry Guest found relief

In the Fisherman’s bountiful truck.

There will be four dolls before the Pier to collect that you will need for this and future puzzles. To solve this one, put the Wise Elder on the Waves and the Bear on the Candy. Like the previous Rhyme, this will spawn a hulking enemy to fight.

Lighthouse

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

An old Watcher of the Sea before his demise

Cursed the waters that ruined his eyes

So he played a trick on the Ocean deep

The waves to fight and havoc to wreak

And in doing that wrong, lost his soul’s song.

Pick up the Trickster Doll nearby and place it on the Waves, and then the Wise Elder goes on the Eyeball.

Coffee World Latte Lagoon Pier

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

A Devil, with a prize, lured the animals two

To his boat all shiny and new

Who would float and who would sink?

Asked the Devil with a wink

The Moost went splash, the Deer sailed on

But which one of them was therefore gone?

You’ll need three of the Dolls you have collected so far for this, so it’s not doable at any previous time. Put the Deer on the Boat, the Trickster on the Jewelry, and the Moose on the Waves.

Ranger Cabin

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

A young Woman eager and smart

Ventured into the woods, the beasts’ lair

The king of the Forest stole her heart

And together they now live, without a care.

This one is behind the Ranger Cabin. Put the Maiden Doll found inside on the Tree and the Bear on the Heart.

Watery Mobile Home

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

There once was a faithful Girl

At home she stayed and there she prayed

For her Lover to return

But he collected fair maidens just as he did

Their stolen riches and broken hearts.

This will use two of the Dolls you collected in the area, but you can’t get into the Mobile Home unless you have the Screwdriver. Once in, put the Trickster on the Jewelry and the Maiden on the House.

With the Watery Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2 complete, you are much closer to finishing the Case File. However, the All Nursery Rhymes trophy/achievement is also tied to opening all Cult Stashes, and you can find our links on those below.