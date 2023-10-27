How to Beat Mulligan and Thornton in Alan Wake 2

Boss fights in Alan Wake 2 are made to test your skills. Though none of them are necessarily easy, it helps to know the best strategies for them beforehand. Mulligan and Thornton will probably trip you up a little, but we’ve got some tips and tricks to help you survive.

Alan Wake 2 Mulligan and Thornton Boss Fight Tips and Tricks

Get yourself fully healed when you first start reaching the well loops in the Overlap. This fight will require you to be on your toes, and healing will leave you too vulnerable.

Phase 1

The fight will start as the two climb out of the wall on your third loop. There will be a distortion over the well you’ll want to hit with a Flashlight Boost. It’s there to let you know that’s your first objective. There are several of these around the area, and the fight won’t progress until they are all gone.

The bad news is that one of the guys will be on the upper rocks sniping at you, and getting hit will do decent damage. You can tell where he is by the red light, so keep a rock or tree between you as cover. Don’t shoot him though. You can’t do any damage, and it’s a waste of ammo.

Phase 2

With all the distortions handled, the other boss will arrive, and you’ll be attacked from the ground and above. The guy on the ground is easier to handle, as you can get close enough to shotgun him for solid damage. You can unload your pistol into him too, and he’ll go down soon enough.

When it is just you and the sniper, square up with him. There will be a telltale scope glint when he is about to fire that you can use to time your dodge and avoid the shot.

Just keep the pressure on, and he will also go down quickly.

With Mulligan and Thornton defeated, you can finally leave Coffee World. You should make it a quick exit, too, because this whole place is one big OSHA violation.

That’s everything there is to know about how to beat Mulligan and Thornton. For more Alan Wake 2 boss guides, check out our other articles down below.