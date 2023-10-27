Alan Wake 2 Mobile Home Cult Stash Combination Solution

This will likely be your introduction to the Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2, as you’ll find it not far from the crime scene at the beginning. These are tricky boxes with separate solutions, but the box typically gives you a solid hint. On the bright side, the answer is always in the area, so there’s never any need to backtrack to these later. Considering all the possibilities, the mobile home Cult Stash can be confusing, but you only need to know where to look.

Mobile Home Cult Stash Solution

Mobile Home Location

You’ll find the mobile home near the murder site, which you must investigate to progress the story. The nice part about the map in Alan Wake 2 is if you come close to a collectible, it will be automatically added to your map. Remember this spot as a reference point, as you will later have to find the General Store in the dark.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

It’s also not too far from the Witch’s Hut, which you will visit later in the story as part of a tutorial.

Cult Stash

The first thing you’ll likely notice if you explore the mobile home will be the randomly placed symbols involving triangles. The Cult Stash has a combination lock keeping it closed, but it has those weird triangle symbols instead of numbers.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

The top of the stash gives the biggest hint of:

Wash your hands

Take the chicken out of the Fridge

Take a nap

Lock Combination

Exploring these different areas in the house will lead you to three symbols:

Diagonal hourglass right as you walk in.

right as you walk in. Vertical hourglass on the side of the fridge.

on the side of the fridge. Sideways arrows touching in the back bedroom.

These symbols (in that order) will unlock the Stash and let you grab the contents.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Opening it also gets you a picture for the Mind Place case board. I was a little worried when I did this because it didn’t immediately unlock a case file for the Cult Stashes, but that will happen later once you know more about the cult.

Grabbing the mobile home Cult Stash early enough in the game should set you up for when things get crazy in the first few chapters. We have more links below to help you survive Bright Falls.