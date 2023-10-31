Alan Wake 2 Bunker Woods Cult Stash Combination Solution

The best Cult Stashes in Alan wake 2 are found deep in the forests, with hardly any light. It not only raises the stakes if enemies happen across you, but also means they can employ more light-oriented puzzles. When solving ones like the Bunker Woods Cult Stash, you only need a keen eye and a flashlight.

Bunker Woods Cult Stash

Cult Stash Location

This Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash is found halfway between the Valhalla Nursing Home and Ranger Station Cult Stashes.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Assuming you used the new Bolt Cutters to take the southern exit out of the Valhalla Nursing Home, this should be the second Cult Stash on the path back to Bright Falls. This is the best time to hit these, as it’s a tough walk back once night falls and the woods are not lit up as well.

Cult Stash Hint

Similarly to the Crow’s Foot Hills Cult Stash, the only hint is a lightbulb on the lid.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll have to follow glowing painted arrows, but they aren’t leading to a key this time. Instead, they lead you to find every symbol needed for the combination.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

It’s also pretty simple to find the first and third symbols and work on turning the middle cylinder until you come across the correct symbol, and it unlocks. I am suggesting this because it’s what I did. I still have no idea where the second symbol is, but it’s incredibly easy to solve without it.

Cult Stash Combination

In order, the arrows point to a sideways diamond, two overlapping arrows pointed down, and a vertical hourglass. This is also your combination, so the contents will soon be all yours.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

While the Bunker Woods Cult Stash likely won’t be your last one in Alan Wake 2, finding the ones in this area should clean up the Case File and you’ll now need to focus on Nursery Rhymes for a Trophy and Achievement. We have guides for all of them in the game’s three areas, and you can find those in the links below.