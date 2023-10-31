All Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls Nursery Rhyme Locations and Solutions

The best time to complete all of the Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes is before the game’s point of no return. While you can get through some of them earlier than that, you’ll end up blocked off and will still need to do some backtracking. We have the locations and solutions of all of them.

All Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes

If you want the best path to get these done, it is wise to wait until later in the game. Only once you have unlocked the Bolt Cutters can you access all these. From there, start with all Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes and then all Watery ones. If you end on Bright Falls, you can quickly make the journey bath to Cauldron Lake for the final one.

All of the Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes fall outside the town’s boundaries, meaning you’ll first get to start working on these after you are on the path to the Valhalla Nursing Home. There are four Nursery Rhymes in this area to solve.

North Break Room

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Mother, may I go outside, may I run and play?

I say to you my Daughter dear, go outside and play

But only in the light of day and only ’round the trees so grown

Never near the lake, my child, and never may you drown.

As with most of the first one of these, it is pretty simple. You only need to put the Mother on the House and the Child on the Tree.

Ranger Station

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

A child need their Mother to keep them safe

And a home as their hiding place

Because outside the Monsters roam and chase

When they ring your doorbell, don’t yell

Don’t tell them to go away

Give them treats and pray

They won’t rick your house down to the ground.

This one is inside the Ranger Station and requires you to place the Child on the House and the Monster on the Candy.

Shoreline

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

To the beach a Child went wandering

Pretty, shiny rocks she’s gathering

But from the water a Monster rose

A horrible beast with a pointy nose

A flapping wing and dragging toes!

But the Child was wrong, it was her Mother all along

On a boat grabbing a towel that’s already gone

You’ll finally need three Dolls for this one. Place the Child on the Jewelry, the Mother on the Boat, and the Monster on the Waves.

Billie’s Boat Yard Pier

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

Five little Monsters out on the sea

Competing to see who the winner will be

They rocked their boats to find out who floats

Until one little monster did fall

Mama called out to the Sea and cried

And the Sea she replied:

“On the bottom they will rot if they will not stop rocking their boats.”

One final Nursery Rhyme to go in Bright Falls, and it’s pretty easy. You only need to put the Mother on the Waves and the Monster on the Boat.

Once this has been solved, there will be a black and silver FBC Case that spawns nearby, which contains the Father Doll. You’ll need it to complete the final Nursery Rhyme at the Witchfinder Station in Cauldron Lake.

With all Alan Wake 2 Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes out of the way, it’s time to clean up whatever other collectibles you might be missing. If there are still a few Cult Stashes you are missing, we have solutions for them in the links below.